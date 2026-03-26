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The cost and availability of housing remain among the most pressing concerns for Californians navigating economic uncertainty. Yet some Golden State cities are channeling energy into a policy experiment that risks making the housing affordability crisis worse.
In Santa Ana, city officials recently approved an ordinance to ban the use of rent-pricing algorithms — software that analyzes data used by property managers to understand the market and consumer preferences. Politicians parroted unfounded claims of price-fixing and claimed to be protecting renters.
Under the measure, landlords would be prohibited from using software tools that help recommend rental rates appropriate for market conditions. The ordinance passed despite warnings from critics that it is predicated on a misunderstanding of what these tools actually do and could invite litigation.
Recent city ordinances in San Francisco, San Diego and elsewhere targeting pricing software reflect a trend of blaming technology for high rent, even though both state and federal guardrails already exist that govern data use and prevent pricing coordination.
At best, blaming technology that helps property managers deflects from the real issue. The problem is an acute shortage of housing.
History and economic evidence are abundantly clear — when supply lags behind demand, prices rise. Want to lower prices instead? Then increase supply: Build more housing.
Yes, the housing market is large, dynamic and complex. But one fundamental reality is inescapable: Onerous levels of regulations in California have been an ongoing obstacle to the housing supply that Californians need.
Often, politicians’ push to pile on even more regulations, like targeting software or pursuing rent control, is done in the name of promoting affordable housing and protecting renters and others with lower incomes.
But interestingly, any new housing that is built helps all renters, even those with lower incomes. For example, research shows that even higher-income households moving into new luxury apartments frees up units that become more affordable for lower-income consumers — an effect known to economists as filtering.
Real-world examples across the state underscore the point. Rents in Los Angeles have finally begun to moderate following the addition of more than 15,000 new apartment units in 2025.
Compare this with San Francisco, where rents continue climbing thanks to a persistent undersupply of housing. San Francisco pursued the same path as Santa Ana by outlawing pricing software tools in 2024, but rents didn’t go down and, in fact, have risen because the city has yet to embrace pro-construction reforms.
Experts writing for the Michigan Journal of Economics explain that the U.S. housing shortage has continued to make homes increasingly unaffordable for many Americans, particularly low-income renters. They highlight that restrictive zoning is largely to blame for underproduction relative to job growth and concur that rent control is counterproductive as it discourages the addition of supply, even with strong demand.
These common-sense concepts are compelling enough that they garner support across the ideological spectrum.
Economist Edward Glaeser of the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute provided testimony to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs last year explaining the negative effects across the country of the huge underproduction of homes compared with even 20 years ago. Glaeser cited data showing that, across the country, areas with more housing regulations have much higher prices.
And recently the left-leaning Center for American Progress put forth a proposal to cut red tape that impedes housing construction, emphasizing that their recommendations are “built on the fact that we cannot make headway on housing affordability over the long run without seriously scaling up home building at the same time.” The headline on the center’s page for the plan reads: “Build, baby, build.”
Having a roof over your head is a fundamental human need and is a foundation for financial stability and upward mobility. Outlawing commonly used business tools in pursuit of catchy headlines might make politicians feel better, but it is not a real fix for California’s housing affordability crisis.
Policymakers up and down California should acknowledge that increasing supply to match demand is by far the most effective way to bring down housing costs. Californians deserve policies grounded in economic reality — and when it comes to housing, that means building more.
Mario H. Lopez is the president of the Hispanic Leadership Fund, a public policy advocacy organization that promotes liberty, opportunity and prosperity for all.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
Rent-pricing algorithms are not the root cause of California’s housing affordability crisis, and banning them deflects attention from the actual problem of inadequate housing supply. Rather than addressing the shortage of homes, Santa Ana’s ordinance targets commonly used business tools that help property managers analyze market conditions and set appropriate rental rates.
Onerous regulations in California have created persistent obstacles to housing production, and the solution to affordability is straightforward: build more housing. When supply increases to match demand, prices naturally decline, as demonstrated by Los Angeles, where rents moderated following the addition of more than 15,000 new apartment units in 2025, in contrast to San Francisco where rents continued climbing despite algorithmic bans due to persistent undersupply.
Both state and federal safeguards already exist to govern data use and prevent pricing coordination, making local ordinances targeting software redundant and potentially counterproductive. Economic evidence shows that even higher-income households moving into new luxury apartments creates a filtering effect that frees up more affordable units for lower-income renters, benefiting all income levels.
Rent control policies, pursued alongside algorithm bans, are economically counterproductive because they discourage housing construction even when demand is strong, ultimately worsening affordability rather than improving it. Politicians pursuing these regulations in the name of protecting renters are implementing policies disconnected from economic reality.
Different views on the topic
Algorithmic rent-setting software enables landlords to collude and artificially inflate prices by accessing confidential real estate data from competitors, and banning such tools is necessary to protect renters from unfair practices. Santa Ana officials argue the ordinance protects residents in a city where the average rent of approximately $2,293 per month is roughly 40% higher than the national median, and where more than half of residents are renters[1][2].
Federal enforcement actions have substantiated concerns about algorithmic pricing coordination; the U.S. Department of Justice alleged in 2024 that RealPage engaged in an unlawful scheme to undercut competition in apartment pricing by allowing landlords to share confidential rental data, an arrangement that harmed millions of renters[1][3]. The settlement reached in 2025 required RealPage to cease using competitors’ private data for pricing recommendations, affirming that the practice posed genuine competitive concerns[3].
Santa Ana’s ordinance aligns with a growing national movement, with San Francisco, San Diego, Berkeley and Portland having already adopted similar bans, suggesting consensus among local leaders that algorithmic price-fixing represents a distinct problem warranting regulatory intervention separate from general housing supply considerations[2][3]. This coordinated approach reflects elected officials’ determination to address anticompetitive practices while also pursuing complementary housing policies.
State law already provides a framework for addressing algorithmic rent-fixing through AB 325, which expanded California’s antitrust law by prohibiting the use of such software in anticompetitive agreements and creating liability for companies that collude through algorithms, supporting the view that targeted regulation of algorithmic practices is both necessary and aligned with broader state policy[2].