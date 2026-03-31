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Caskets demand explanations.
Thirteen American service members have been killed and more than 300 wounded since President Trump and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu launched their war against Iran a month ago. For the families who’ve lost sons and daughters, the American commander in chief’s shifting explanations for the war are infuriating. He’s listed more than half a dozen so far — including regime change, ending Iran’s nuclear program and destroying that nation’s military. He’s even called the whole thing a “little excursion.”
After a full career, I can attest that we soldiers know we’re expendable. And yet we still go where we’re sent. But there is an asterisk. There is just one thing that we ask. It’s that America spends our lives on something worth the sacrifice.
Would you be willing to die for a “little excursion”? Would you send your daughter or your son to die in one?
We often forget that foreign policy is just this personal. It begins and ends at home. It’s one kid willing to fight, to go wherever deployed. It’s one family willing to sacrifice. That’s the nucleus, the atomic unit of American foreign policy. Because armies don’t fight wars alone; societies do.
That’s why popular consent matters so much. In every major conflict of this past century, vast American majorities (over 75%) supported the war at the outset. The war in Iran currently falls under 40% approval, perhaps the least popular war America has ever started.
That abysmal percentage tracks almost exactly with the president’s own popularity. He hasn’t even tried to convince the American public to support this war. No justification, no explicit reason for why this, why now. A modern commander in chief has never taken us into conflict without concern for consent.
Consent matters now because this will not be an easy war. It’s true that Iran is relatively weak. Its national economy is smaller than Connecticut’s. Its defense spending is roughly 1% to 2% of ours.
But location, location, location. With 1,000 miles of coastline, Iran has long prepared to wage naval guerrilla warfare that does deliberate damage to the global economy via the Hormuz Strait.
Even without Iran’s extreme geostrategic advantage, shooting from the hip can’t change regimes or end nuclear programs. Airstrikes won’t cut it, just like they didn’t get the job done this past summer when the administration claimed it “obliterated” the Iranian nuclear program.
To do either job — remove the regime or end its nuclear program — would take far more troops than we’d be willing to send. Iran is much bigger than Iraq and Afghanistan combined, and without considerable allied support we wouldn’t have the requisite troop strength to get this job done. Every military operation intends a range of impact from influence to control. With airstrikes we can influence Iran, but we’ll never get anywhere close to control.
Shock and awe wears off real quick — I know from experience in Iraq — and any organized group of people with explosives and a willingness to die can inflict a lot of pain. So Iran will wait us out and they will inflict pain when they want and as targets present.
So that’s reality. Iran can and will inflict economic pain, and the U.S. and Israel can inflict physical pain. Both sides are like two boxers without knockout punching power, so we’re destined for a punishment doom loop. But for Iran, merely surviving would be a win. For the U.S., the pain will soon become unbearable. And that’s how we will end up in some form of détente.
It’s easy to think of a list of potential events that might sour Americans further on the war. Terrorism, cyber attacks and plain pocketbook pain. “If we don’t open Hormuz,” assesses global oil expert Bob McNally, we could see gas prices at an “all-time high.” Just what precise American pressure point might end the war?
But the individual straws matter less in this situation because the camel’s back is already broken. Americans are already against this war and already find the costs too high. Besides, the normal war-ending signals from the public are unlikely to matter much when the commander in chief doesn’t care to give a coherent reason to go to war. It follows that he also won’t necessarily leave the war even if good reasons to do so are obvious to everyone else.
If you can’t justify it, don’t fight it. Maybe that’s the real lesson here. Maybe that’s the real “Trump corollary” for foreign policy practitioners: You can’t win a war you can’t explain.
Especially to the families of the fallen.
Retired U.S. Army Strategist ML Cavanaugh, co-founder of the Modern War Institute at West Point, is the author of the forthcoming “Who Wins Wars: Lessons in Leadership, Power, and Supreme Command From Washington, Grant, and Eisenhower.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The war lacks coherent justification, with President Trump offering more than half a dozen shifting rationales for the conflict, including regime change, ending Iran’s nuclear program, and destroying Iran’s military capabilities, which undermines public trust and support.
Public approval for the Iran war falls below 40 percent, marking the least popular war America has ever initiated, and this abysmal approval rating tracks closely with the president’s own popularity, yet the commander in chief has made minimal effort to build public consent for the conflict.
Airstrikes alone cannot accomplish the stated military objectives of removing Iran’s regime or eliminating its nuclear program, as demonstrated by previous claims in summer 2025 that the administration had “obliterated” the Iranian nuclear program, yet those capabilities remain.
Achieving regime change or dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would require far more ground troops than the United States and its allies would be willing to commit, particularly given that Iran’s geographic size exceeds Iraq and Afghanistan combined.
Both the U.S. and Iran lack decisive military advantages to achieve knockout victories, creating a “punishment doom loop” where Iran inflicts economic pain through naval warfare and the Strait of Hormuz while the U.S. inflicts physical pain through airstrikes, but neither side can achieve decisive victory.
For the U.S., the mounting costs of prolonged conflict will eventually become unbearable to the American public, while for Iran, mere survival constitutes a strategic win, making a negotiated détente the inevitable outcome as Americans reject the war’s costs.
Different views on the topic
The White House characterizes substantial progress toward achieving Operation Epic Fury’s primary military objectives, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserting that “goals are being fulfilled on or ahead of schedule and should be realizable within weeks.”[1]
President Trump maintains optimism about imminent resolution, claiming that the U.S. is negotiating with “a new, and more reasonable, regime” in Iran and repeatedly suggesting that a peace agreement could be reached soon despite Iranian officials dismissing such claims.[2]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assessed that the war had achieved more than half its military aims, stating “It’s definitely beyond the halfway point” in terms of missions, and indicated that military solutions are being pursued to open the Strait of Hormuz.[2]
Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain have privately conveyed to U.S. officials that they prefer the military operation continue until significant changes occur in Iranian leadership or a dramatic shift in Iranian behavior materializes, suggesting regional allies support sustained operations.[2]
The elimination of key Iranian military leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking commanders, has created an interim leadership structure that some analysts suggest may be more amenable to negotiation or willing to accept unfavorable terms.[3]