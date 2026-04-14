The president has repeatedly mocked Gov. Gavin Newsom for being dyslexic. It’s a cheap shot, but it’s also proof of something more deeply troubling: an entrenched and damaging assumption that people who struggle to read, write or organize their thoughts are somehow less capable, less intelligent or less worthy of leadership.

That assumption is wrong. And worse, it has dire consequences that go far beyond the effects on one politician.

Language-based learning disabilities — commonly and collectively referred to as dyslexia — affect far more than the ability to decode words on a page. They can influence spelling, memory, organization and verbal communication, including how someone processes nuance in conversations. And because we use language to learn all subjects, students with dyslexia often see effects across math, science, social studies, foreign languages and other areas. The results, especially when not identified early, can potentially derail a student’s academic trajectory.

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Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. students has learning or attention issues , and the majority of those students have a language-based learning disability . That’s not a niche population. That’s millions of children sitting in classrooms right now, and if American children are exposed to the slurs from their president, they may well be absorbing the message that difficulty equals failure.

That should never be the case. Newsom is one of countless high-achieving individuals — doctors, lawyers, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, elected officials — who have demonstrated that a learning disability is not a destiny. It is a different way of perceiving the world and one that, with the right support, can yield extraordinary results.

Richard Branson, Whoopi Goldberg, Gary Cohn and Steven Spielberg are among those who have spoken openly about their dyslexia. They are successful not in spite of how their brains work but because of the creative, lateral and unconventional thinking that so often accompanies language-based learning differences — qualities that modern workplaces are beginning to recognize in their search for talent and innovation.

The problem is that most of our schools were not designed with these students in mind. The educational models most of us grew up with were built on frameworks from the 1920s, models optimized for uniformity and rote instruction, not for the range of students who walk into every classroom. The result is that too many students with learning differences spend their school years being underestimated, undertaught and ultimately underprepared.

What works for these students is now well-established : early identification, individualized instruction, structured literacy approaches grounded in research, explicit teaching of academic skills that others may acquire implicitly and, importantly, attention to social-emotional development alongside academics. And most critical of all: Students need teachers who are well-trained, not merely well-intentioned.

These approaches are not remedial. They are simply good teaching. The instructional strategies that help students with language-based learning disabilities also benefit students who have never struggled to read. This is what schools that specialize in serving these learners have known for decades — what we call “special education” should not be considered a lower tier. It should be the gold standard.

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The demand for these approaches is growing. The number of children identified with learning challenges is rising: The number of students receiving services under the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act has climbed to some 8 million , or 15% of the total public school student enrollment as of 2023. But there are not enough schools, programs or trained educators to meet that need. More funding helps, but money alone does not make schools better. What it takes is sustained investment in teacher preparation, ongoing research and a commitment to expanding access — not just for families that can afford specialized schools but for all children in every community.

I lead a New York City school for students with language-based learning disabilities, and during our 60 years we’ve seen alumni go on to lead and thrive across industries. They had access to the learning environments they needed.

Mocking someone with dyslexia is not just unkind. It is dangerously heedless of science and history and squanders future possibilities for children who could thrive with the right resources and attitudes. Every child has the ability to learn and the capacity to achieve. The question is whether we are willing to build the systems that will make that a reality for all students — and shut down the stigma that needlessly creates barriers.

Sherri Helvie is head of school at the Gateway School in New York.