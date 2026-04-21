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Something strange has happened to the language of politics. Everything is now a “deal.” Not a framework, not an accord, not a negotiated architecture — just a deal. The word appears everywhere, from headlines to cable news chyrons, as if it were the most natural way to describe diplomacy. But it isn’t natural. It is imported. And its quiet dominance marks a shift in how political events are not only described, but conceived: as transactions to be struck, rather than systems to be built.
What looks like harmless shorthand is doing more work than it seems. Because “deal” is not just a word; it carries a set of assumptions. It suggests two sides, clear terms and a moment of closure. It implies that problems can be reduced to a negotiation and resolved with enough leverage and timing. That may work in business but it does not describe the reality of geopolitics, where multiple actors operate at once, where interests overlap and where outcomes depend less on a single agreement than on whether anything holds together over time.
This is not a coincidence. It is the language of marketing — simple, repeatable, built to hold attention. It does not describe the events so much as it sells them, and this unsettling shift has spread into the tone of political language more broadly. Events are no longer just significant; they are “massive,” “historic,” “unlike anything we’ve seen before.” Even commentators who are openly critical have begun to borrow the same phrasing, the same rhythm, the same constant escalation.
Once that language takes hold, it reshapes our expectations. America’s ceasefire with Iran is no longer a fragile arrangement; it is a major and “historic deal.” A negotiation is judged not by whether it creates stability, but by whether it produces an announcement. The headline becomes the outcome. And anything slower, more procedural, or less conclusive begins to look like failure, even when it may be the only real way to manage a complicated situation.
This is where the problem becomes visible. A “deal” suggests finality, but the reality it describes is anything but final. Take any current flashpoint. In the Middle East, negotiations are routinely framed as “deals,” yet they exist alongside ongoing military actions, proxy conflicts and regional tensions that cannot be resolved by a single agreement. When violence follows, it is treated as a breakdown of the deal, as if something unexpected has occurred. But nothing unexpected has happened. The language simply failed to account for what was always there.
The Strait of Hormuz offers a clear example. It is often discussed in terms of leverage, supply and pricing — understandable, given its role in the global economy. But translating that reality into the language of a “deal” turns a complex system into something that sounds negotiable, even controllable. It suggests that international stability can be secured through a transaction, when in fact it depends on a web of relationships, incentives and risks that extend far beyond any single agreement. Describing it as a “deal” makes the situation sound clearer than it is, and more manageable than it will be. This language also obscures the ultimatums presented to Iran under threat of American force, making coercion sound like collaboration.
There is also a feedback loop at work. The more this language is used, the more it shapes how events are understood. If diplomacy is consistently framed as a series of deals, then audiences begin to expect deals. Officials begin to pursue them. Media coverage rewards them. Over time, the language does not just reflect reality — it pushes that reality in a particular direction. Politics starts to look more like the language used to describe it: episodic, transactional and focused on moments of apparent resolution rather than long-term stability.
This helps explain why the shift has gone largely unnoticed. It feels natural because it is everywhere. But its effects are cumulative. When everything is described in superlatives, scale begins to lose meaning. If every development is deemed unprecedented, then which ones really are? And when diplomacy is reduced to deals, the idea of actually building something that lasts begins to fade from view.
None of this is to deny that negotiation is central to politics or diplomacy, or that economic considerations shape geopolitical outcomes. Of course they do. But there is a difference between recognizing that reality and reducing it to the language of transaction. When human lives and the global economy are at stake, the difference matters. A framework can fail. An accord can unravel. But what is now called a “deal” is an announcement, not a durable agreement.
What is being marketed, in the end, is not just a set of outcomes, but a way of treating political outcomes as already settled. One in which stability is always just one more transaction away. It is a reassuring idea. It is also a misleading one. And the more it is repeated, the harder it becomes to imagine anything else.
Atom Ariola is an attorney living in the Southwest.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that using “deal” language to describe diplomacy fundamentally misrepresents how international relations work, reducing complex geopolitical situations to simple transactional exchanges with implied closure. The piece contends that this marketing-style terminology carries problematic assumptions: it suggests two sides with clear terms and a moment of resolution, when in reality multiple actors operate simultaneously with overlapping interests.
The column maintains that this linguistic shift obscures the ongoing nature of conflicts and tensions, using the Iran ceasefire as an example of how framing a “historic deal” ignores existing proxy conflicts and regional instability that no single agreement can resolve. It argues this language also obscures coercion, making ultimatums presented under threat of American force sound collaborative.
The piece suggests that this language creates a self-reinforcing feedback loop: as “deal” framing becomes ubiquitous, audiences expect dramatic announcements, officials pursue them, media rewards them, and political reality gradually shifts toward more episodic and transactional approaches rather than building durable frameworks that last over time.
The article contends that while negotiation is central to diplomacy, reducing diplomatic efforts to “deal” language mistakes announcements for durable agreements and treats complex international stability as achievable through simple transactions when it actually depends on webs of relationships, incentives and risks extending far beyond any single agreement.
Different views on the topic
Some observers of contemporary diplomacy contend that pragmatic deal-making constitutes legitimate diplomatic strategy, particularly when comprehensive agreements prove unattainable. This view recognizes that securing partial agreements represents real diplomatic progress—such as strategic negotiations pursued by recent administrations seeking concrete outcomes when broader frameworks prove impossible[3].
Other perspectives emphasize that modern diplomacy must be responsive to contemporary political realities and stakeholder communication needs. Proponents argue that clear, outcome-focused language helps diverse audiences understand concrete results, and that modern diplomacy necessarily encompasses varied engagement with multiple actors requiring specific resolutions alongside traditional frameworks[2].
Some practitioners maintain that diplomacy has historically produced tangible agreements and outcomes deserving acknowledgment as distinct achievements. This view notes that since 1945, the United Nations has facilitated over 1,300 peace agreements, suggesting that emphasizing specific diplomatic accomplishments reflects meaningful real-world impact[1][4].
Another perspective contends that specific treaties and targeted negotiations represent fundamental diplomatic functions warranting straightforward labeling. This view suggests that the State Department’s core work—negotiating agreements on matters ranging from trade to nuclear weapons—inherently involves concrete deal-making in practical terms, making the language less a distortion than an acknowledgment of how diplomatic outcomes actually occur[4].