Something strange has happened to the language of politics. Everything is now a “deal.” Not a framework, not an accord, not a negotiated architecture — just a deal. The word appears everywhere, from headlines to cable news chyrons, as if it were the most natural way to describe diplomacy. But it isn’t natural. It is imported. And its quiet dominance marks a shift in how political events are not only described, but conceived: as transactions to be struck, rather than systems to be built.

What looks like harmless shorthand is doing more work than it seems. Because “deal” is not just a word; it carries a set of assumptions. It suggests two sides, clear terms and a moment of closure. It implies that problems can be reduced to a negotiation and resolved with enough leverage and timing. That may work in business but it does not describe the reality of geopolitics, where multiple actors operate at once, where interests overlap and where outcomes depend less on a single agreement than on whether anything holds together over time.

This is not a coincidence. It is the language of marketing — simple, repeatable, built to hold attention. It does not describe the events so much as it sells them, and this unsettling shift has spread into the tone of political language more broadly. Events are no longer just significant; they are “massive,” “historic,” “unlike anything we’ve seen before.” Even commentators who are openly critical have begun to borrow the same phrasing, the same rhythm, the same constant escalation.

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Once that language takes hold, it reshapes our expectations. America’s ceasefire with Iran is no longer a fragile arrangement; it is a major and “historic deal.” A negotiation is judged not by whether it creates stability, but by whether it produces an announcement. The headline becomes the outcome. And anything slower, more procedural, or less conclusive begins to look like failure, even when it may be the only real way to manage a complicated situation.

This is where the problem becomes visible. A “deal” suggests finality, but the reality it describes is anything but final. Take any current flashpoint. In the Middle East, negotiations are routinely framed as “deals,” yet they exist alongside ongoing military actions, proxy conflicts and regional tensions that cannot be resolved by a single agreement. When violence follows, it is treated as a breakdown of the deal, as if something unexpected has occurred. But nothing unexpected has happened. The language simply failed to account for what was always there.

The Strait of Hormuz offers a clear example. It is often discussed in terms of leverage, supply and pricing — understandable, given its role in the global economy. But translating that reality into the language of a “deal” turns a complex system into something that sounds negotiable, even controllable. It suggests that international stability can be secured through a transaction, when in fact it depends on a web of relationships, incentives and risks that extend far beyond any single agreement. Describing it as a “deal” makes the situation sound clearer than it is, and more manageable than it will be. This language also obscures the ultimatums presented to Iran under threat of American force, making coercion sound like collaboration.

There is also a feedback loop at work. The more this language is used, the more it shapes how events are understood. If diplomacy is consistently framed as a series of deals, then audiences begin to expect deals. Officials begin to pursue them. Media coverage rewards them. Over time, the language does not just reflect reality — it pushes that reality in a particular direction. Politics starts to look more like the language used to describe it: episodic, transactional and focused on moments of apparent resolution rather than long-term stability.

This helps explain why the shift has gone largely unnoticed. It feels natural because it is everywhere. But its effects are cumulative. When everything is described in superlatives, scale begins to lose meaning. If every development is deemed unprecedented, then which ones really are? And when diplomacy is reduced to deals, the idea of actually building something that lasts begins to fade from view.

None of this is to deny that negotiation is central to politics or diplomacy, or that economic considerations shape geopolitical outcomes. Of course they do. But there is a difference between recognizing that reality and reducing it to the language of transaction. When human lives and the global economy are at stake, the difference matters. A framework can fail. An accord can unravel. But what is now called a “deal” is an announcement, not a durable agreement.

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What is being marketed, in the end, is not just a set of outcomes, but a way of treating political outcomes as already settled. One in which stability is always just one more transaction away. It is a reassuring idea. It is also a misleading one. And the more it is repeated, the harder it becomes to imagine anything else.

Atom Ariola is an attorney living in the Southwest.