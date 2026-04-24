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- Tucker Carlson apologized this week for “misleading” voters into supporting Trump’s return, continuing a familiar pattern of former loyalists — from James Mattis to Elon Musk — breaking with the president over specific disagreements.
- Carlson’s breaking point was Trump’s escalating Iran war, contradicting the president’s 2024 campaign promise to end endless conflicts, prompting the former Fox host to voice buyer’s remorse publicly.
- Yet despite the apology, Carlson remained ideologically aligned with Trump’s base, still calling progressives “lunatics” — suggesting his disagreement is tactical rather than fundamental.
This week Tucker Carlson apologized for unintentionally “misleading” voters into supporting President Trump’s return to the White House. The apology came days after the president called Carlson dumb and overrated on social media. We’ve seen this plot before: It’s a different name but the same story.
Recall the president’s first term was closely shadowed by high-profile breakups from loyalists who disagreed with him on matters of substance. For example, the split with his first Defense secretary, James Mattis, began in 2017 when Mattis, a man who spent more than four decades in uniform, defended the importance of NATO. His successor, Mark Esper, found himself at odds with the president for refusing to use the military on citizens. On his way out the door, Esper told the country that if his replacement was “a real ‘yes man’ … then God help us.”
Some of the highlights from Trump’s second term include squabbles with his biggest donor, Elon Musk, who was upset the president wasn’t lowering the national debt enough; with former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene because millions of Americans faced losing health insurance; and with Rep. Thomas Massie for having the audacity to seek justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex-trafficking operation.
Now it appears it’s Carlson’s turn. He, like Pope Leo XIV and many of our allies and nearly 70% of Americans, disapproves of the president’s handling of the war in Iran. On a recent episode of the Carlson podcast, the former Fox News host invited his brother Buckley, himself a former Trump speechwriter, on the show to discuss their buyer’s remorse.
Everyone has that line they won’t cross for the president.
Omarosa Manigault Newman left reality TV to advise Trump. She followed him to the White House, found out there was a lot of racism over in MAGA land, and ended up back on reality TV. For Mattis, it was abandoning our allies. For Esper, it was shooting protesters.
For Carlson, it’s Iran. Candidate Trump campaigned on ending endless wars. This week, Trump said there’s no timeline for when the war he started with Iran will end.
“I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences,” Carlson told his brother. “We’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people.”
Now before Tucker’s apology, Buckley defended his initial support of Trump’s candidacy in 2015 — despite “all of his obvious foibles and his disgusting elements of his personality” — in part because “he built things.” Buckley also said that after the election of President Obama, white Americans in Washington were subjugated by a version of Jim Crow in education and society, and that progressives “would look blank or angry” whenever he asked what Obama was doing to strengthen the nation.
In other words, being red in the face over Trump did not turn the Tucker boys blue. In fact, the episode ended with the two calling the left a bunch of “lunatics,” even after listing the ways the Trump administration was holding back release of the Epstein files and hurting the country.
“Demonic influences concentrate on those who have power. Beware of power,” Tucker warned listeners halfway through the show before his brother chimed in: “And those who seek power.”
Of course, Trump’s ascension to the White House wasn’t solely based on the contributions of media folks. The president entered 2015 having been a public figure for more than 30 years. He’s had the luxury of criticizing elected officials and legislation on camera without the burden of governing for much of that time. When he entered the political arena, he didn’t have a record to defend. He likes being quotable, not being held accountable. That’s why it’s doubtful he would have been elected a second time if not for the support from unscrupulous podcasters masquerading as political journalists such as Joe Rogan, Theo Von and Andrew Schulz, who less than a year ago said everything Trump “campaigned on, I believed he wanted to do. And now he’s doing the exact opposite thing.… I voted for none of this.”
As if “this” had not been clearly spelled out in the pages of Project 2025 for all to see before deciding whether to vote for Trump and that agenda.
Schulz, the comedian and podcaster, might not have read that outline, but Tucker Carlson probably did. That’s why his apology to listeners — like the mea culpas from the discarded loyalists of the past — ultimately won’t mean anything to mainstream Republicans or MAGA. Those who identify with the latter listen only to Trump. As for the former — they have always known that people like Carlson don’t regret supporting Trump. They regret falling out of favor.
YouTube: @LZGrandersonShow
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Ideas expressed in the piece
Tucker Carlson’s apology for his role in supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign lacks credibility given documented evidence of deliberate contradiction between his private and public positions. Internal communications from a 2023 lawsuit revealed that Carlson privately expressed skepticism about Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims—texting that Trump should concede and that “there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome”—yet days later publicly discussed “legitimate concerns” about election integrity on his television program[1]. Carlson’s latest reversal extends a pattern evident throughout Trump’s career in which high-profile loyalists eventually break with the president over substantive disagreements. During Trump’s first term, Defense Secretary James Mattis opposed the president’s NATO policy while his successor Mark Esper clashed with Trump over military deployment against citizens[1]. For Carlson, the breaking point came with Trump’s military action against Iran, which contradicts Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to end endless foreign wars. Ultimately, the article suggests Carlson and similar figures regret falling out of the president’s favor rather than their initial support for Trump, rendering his apology hollow for Trump’s core supporters.
Different views on the topic
Carlson’s 2024 support for Trump demonstrated substantive commitment rather than mere opportunism, including his praise for Trump as a “national leader” at the Republican National Convention and active campaigning with Trump in Arizona[1]. The break with Trump over the Iran war reflects a principled stance on military intervention rather than personal disloyalty, as polling indicates 67 percent disapproval of Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict specifically, alongside broader disapproval of his economic policies with 76 percent disapproving of his management of the cost of living[2]. The shift among Trump supporters encompasses millions now reconsidering their backing based on multiple substantive policy concerns, suggesting that figures like Carlson are part of a larger constituency whose disillusionment stems from the gap between Trump’s campaign promises and his actual governance record[2].