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More than 158 million Americans cast a ballot in the 2024 election, and nearly one in three did so by mail.
Nothing about that should be controversial because voting by mail is safe, secure and deeply rooted in American history. Generations of voters have relied on absentee and mail-in ballots to make their voices heard — from Union soldiers during the Civil War, to Japanese Americans held in detention camps during the Second World War, to astronauts in space, to seniors, rural Americans, working parents and people with disabilities. And California — the first state in the nation to allow any registered voter who chooses to vote by mail without needing to provide a reason — has allowed voters to cast their ballots absentee since 1978.
Now that right is under attack.
On March 31, just days after casting his own ballot by mail in a Florida special election, President Trump signed an executive order attacking vote by mail and absentee voting nationwide.
The president’s order also attempts to create federal lists of who his administration considers “eligible voters,” which will be given to states and enforced by the U.S. Postal Service, weaponizing the USPS in ways that would interfere with the delivery of eligible Americans’ ballots. That’s right. Under this order, if states don’t comply with Trump’s demands, the USPS won’t deliver absentee ballots of eligible voters in that state — meaning legally cast votes could go undelivered and uncounted.
Not only is that dangerous and unconstitutional, it is profoundly un-American.
Immediately after Trump’s executive order was announced, more than 20 states and multiple organizations challenged it in court. They are right to do so, and we believe these states will prevail for the same reason the courts rejected the president’s earlier attempts to seize authority over our elections. Because the Constitution is clear: States and Congress set the rules for federal elections — not the president.
But Americans should not have to rely solely on the courts to protect their right to vote from a reckless president — especially with primaries and special elections already underway ahead of November’s midterms. Congress must do the right thing and act now to protect Americans’ fundamental right to vote.
One way to do that would be through the Absentee and Mail Voter Protection Act. This is a bill that will negate Trump’s executive order and any similar actions, ensuring eligible voters can continue to cast their ballots safely and securely through the mail, free from political interference.
It’s important to recognize, though, that this latest executive order did not come out of thin air. It is part of a broader campaign to undermine confidence in our elections and restrict access to the ballot box.
We have all heard ad nauseum the false claims and “the Big Lie” surrounding the 2020 election. The same claims that Trump’s FBI used to justify the seizure of ballots in Fulton County, Ga., and that the Justice Department is now using in Wayne County, Mich. Chad Bianco, a Republican candidate for governor in California, also called on “the Big Lie” as a basis for his illegal seizure of ballots from Riverside County. We have also watched repeated efforts to pressure states, purge voter rolls, impose unnecessary barriers to registration and make it harder for eligible citizens to vote through efforts like the so-called SAVE America Act.
Now the target is absentee voting and vote by mail — one of the most successful and widely used tools for democratic participation in modern America.
The irony is impossible to ignore: It’s very popular among Republicans in Florida and elsewhere, and Trump has repeatedly voted by mail himself. It’s good enough and safe enough for him, but not for the rest of America. He trusts the system when it serves him but attacks it when millions of others might use it to threaten his power.
History teaches us something important about these efforts.
Throughout our nation’s history, each generation has fought to expand the franchise — from women’s suffrage to the Voting Rights Act to the National Voter Registration Act. Again and again, Americans have rejected attempts to limit participation and silence voters.
And that lesson of resistance is universal. In fact, we just saw it in Hungary’s national election when voters turned out in overwhelming numbers after 16 years of eroding democratic norms to remove an autocratic leader and his party from power.
When people sense their rights are threatened, they organize. They speak out. And they vote.
That is exactly why attacks on vote by mail are so misguided. Trump can spread distrust. Trump can sign executive orders. Trump can try to rig the rules in your favor. But he cannot stop Americans from participating in their democracy.
Voting by mail is not a loophole. It is not a vulnerability. It is a strength — one that has allowed millions of Americans to participate in our democracy who otherwise might not be able to.
And Congress needs to do everything in its power to protect it.
Sen. Alex Padilla represents California and serves as ranking member of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, which oversees elections. Brian Lemek is executive director of Defend the Vote and Defend the Vote Action Fund.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The piece contends that mail voting is safe, secure, and deeply rooted in American history, having served generations of voters including Union soldiers, Japanese Americans in detention camps, astronauts, seniors, and people with disabilities[1]. The article argues that nearly one in three voters in 2024 cast ballots by mail without controversy because the process works effectively. The column maintains that Trump’s executive order represents an unprecedented attack on this long-established voting method that millions of Americans depend on. The authors assert that the order is not only dangerous and unconstitutional but fundamentally un-American, and they contend that the Constitution is clear that only states and Congress may set federal election rules, not the president[1]. The piece highlights the hypocrisy of Trump’s position, noting that he cast his own mail-in ballot in a Florida special election just days before signing the order attacking mail voting nationwide[3]. The authors argue the order weaponizes the Postal Service to interfere with ballot delivery, potentially preventing legally cast votes from being counted if states do not comply with the administration’s demands[1]. The column suggests this executive order is part of a broader campaign to undermine election confidence, restrict ballot access, and revive unfounded claims about the 2020 election[1]. The authors call on Congress to pass the Absentee and Mail Voter Protection Act to negate the executive order and protect Americans’ right to vote by mail[1].
Different views on the topic
- Supporters of the executive order argue that it is designed to verify voter eligibility and ensure that only eligible voters cast ballots through mail, framing it as a measure to protect election integrity[2]. The order’s stated purpose emphasizes citizenship verification, with the administration contending that a verified citizenship list would prevent non-citizen voting, which is already prohibited by federal law[2]. Proponents contend that the order creates necessary tracking mechanisms through barcode technology on ballot envelopes to establish an auditable system for ballot mail and enhance accountability in the mail voting process[4]. The administration has repeatedly claimed, without evidence supported by election officials or independent verification, that mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud and requires enhanced security measures[2]. Supporters of the approach maintain that providing the Postal Service with lists of eligible mail voters would help ensure ballots reach only those who are legally entitled to vote, characterizing the measure as strengthening rather than undermining the voting system[4].