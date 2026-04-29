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A colleague recently emailed me a picture of a seemingly political gesture that was roiling her office and asked me what I thought. The picture was of a 10-by-3-inch sticker, openly affixed to an employee’s desk, stating “Make America Blue Collar Again” in big red, white and blue block letters.
Her company is tucked away in a small, progressive community that went for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election by nearly 2 to 1. Several employees expressed their discomfort with the sticker to HR. Questions swirled, and gossiping ensued. What was the exact purpose of the sticker? Was it genuinely meant to bring attention to the plight of America’s diminished blue-collar workforce, as the employee who owned the sticker claimed? Or was it a Trojan horse carrying President Trump’s political ethos?
Some torturous snowballing invariably took off from there. Did the employee with the sticker on their desk also want to covertly signal their support for ICE’s recent actions in places like Minnesota? Or perhaps the Trump administration’s attacks on LGBTQ+ rights?
In recent years, Americans have come to expect politics at virtually any time at virtually any place. That includes places of worship, their kids’ classrooms and in sports, movies, music and other forms of entertainment. The ubiquity of social media, and the meme subculture it has spawned, has made politics’ intrusion at work, one of the last mostly politics-free refuges, not only likely but inevitable.
A 2025 poll found that 47% of workplaces in America have no policy governing political discussions. Even when organizations have policies on the books to “manage” their employees’ political speech, the growing flirtation between politics, consumer culture and pop culture still has organizations asking when or how to go about intervening — and indeed has them wondering what exactly even constitutes political speech these days.
The Center for Cultural Humility, which I direct, regularly fields questions like these and tries to find answers. Some cases are easier to decipher than others. For example, the “Make America Great Again” hat, like Obama’s “hope” poster, serves as a pretty clear projection of one’s affinity for a particular politician and political ethos. But how about the seemingly innocuous “Live, Love, Laugh” placard — which perhaps gives liberal hippie — or its more expository cousin, the “In This House, We Believe …” placard that is making its way into the workplace?
A 2025 poll conducted by the job search site Monster found that 60% of U.S. employees believe political discussions should be avoided entirely at work. A total of 14% of respondents say they’d rather get a cavity filled than talk politics at work. Yikes.
The trope that people in America don’t want to talk politics when in mixed company prevailed for ages. With the exception of universities like mine, where the opposite is encouraged (or at least is a vague aspiration), avoidance of political discourse at the job was once considered a basic sign of decorum in America. And before the Digital Age, there was an implicit understanding that the discussion of politics in the workplace wasn’t just a social taboo to be avoided, but corrosive to employee relationship-building and productivity.
While some degree of socialization, on and off the clock, has usually been encouraged by workplace leaders to juice up employee bonding, researchers have observed the direct and subtle ways that political conversations can fritter away employees’ trust and respect for one another. These tensions can even foment employee turnover, particularly when the organization is seen as embracing (or being indifferent to) a particular political ideology. A 2024 poll found that 73% of American workers had witnessed concerning situations arising from political discussions at work, including arguments, bullying and retaliatory acts like exclusion from projects.
Dating back to the roughshod targeting of suspected communist-sympathizing employees in the 1920s by corporate employers and government agencies, organizations in America have struggled to thoughtfully discuss and hold space for their employees’ political beliefs, often to the ire of not just their employees, but their customers and partners. These days, no organization is immune to the frictions summoned by the political telegraphing of its employees. Exhibit A: the aftermath of the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk back in September, when a slew of government agencies, small businesses, colleges and healthcare organizations got a direct taste of just how damaging their employees’ political views can be to their brands. After employees railed against Kirk’s deification by the right, his deifiers organized retribution against the employees and their employers.
Unions have long advocated for employees to have the ability to promote their causes at work and have predictably brushed up against opposition for doing so. For example, Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, disallows employers from prohibiting “employees from talking about the union during working time” (if they’re permitted to talk about other non-work-related subjects) and also disallows prohibiting “employees from wearing union buttons, T-shirts, and other union insignia unless special circumstances warrant.” But neither unions nor employers are prepared for the complex, evolving ways that politics are showing up at the workplace.
The barriers to entry to workplace activism have gotten increasingly low, meaning the issue is likely to get worse before it gets better. We can fire off hot political takes, or seemingly apolitical takes, on social media in a matter of seconds, often oblivious that our employers and co-workers — or a stranger with an ax to grind — are studiously watching. Stationery, coffee mugs and clothing emblazoned with political, or quasi-political, messaging are also now abundantly available from third-party sellers on websites like Amazon and Walmart. Other websites, like Etsy, even offer customization options, meaning customers can find or create a bespoke iteration of political iconography, like the “Make America Blue Collar Again” sticker, and have it on display at work within days.
Workplace leaders’ existential dilemma on this topic is a two-part question: Should there be an expectation that employees bring their true identities — their political and cultural likes and dislikes — into the workplace? And what value, in terms of production and professional quality of life, does that bring the individual employee and their co-workers?
Ultimately, not all political discourse is created equal. Studies have found that workplace-based exposure to differing political views increases employees’ understanding of the various rationales for political perspectives and can actually foster political tolerance. Deciding which kinds of discussions foster this and which don’t is the tricky part, but it’s a worthy endeavor given the unrelenting nature of America’s current political divide.
Jerel Ezell is an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Medicine and director of the Berkeley Center for Cultural Humility.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that politics has become inescapable in the workplace due to the ubiquity of social media, consumer culture, and the availability of political merchandise that employees can display at work within days. The piece contends that workplace leaders face an existential dilemma in determining whether employees should be expected to bring their authentic political identities to the office and whether doing so benefits individual workers and their colleagues.
The column suggests that political discussions in the workplace have historically been understood as corrosive to employee relationships and productivity. The article notes that a 2024 poll found 73% of American workers witnessed concerning situations stemming from political discussions, including arguments, bullying, and retaliatory acts like exclusion from projects.
The piece highlights the challenge of defining what actually constitutes political speech in contemporary workplaces, noting that while some symbols like campaign hats are clearly political, others like “Live, Love, Laugh” placards or “In This House, We Believe...” signs carry more ambiguous political undertones. The article also indicates that 47% of American workplaces have no policy governing political discussions, leaving organizations uncertain about how to intervene.
However, the article acknowledges an important counterpoint by noting that studies have found workplace exposure to differing political views can increase employees’ understanding of various political perspectives and foster political tolerance. The piece suggests that distinguishing between discussions that promote this tolerance and those that do not represents a worthy but difficult endeavor.
Different views on the topic
Research indicates that political discussions at work can have positive effects on employee engagement and relationships. According to Gallup polling, 14% of employees report that political discussions have helped them feel included at work, and 11% say they have grown closer to a coworker because of their political views[1]. These findings suggest that some employees experience meaningful benefits from engaging with colleagues’ political perspectives.
Experts argue that rather than banning political discourse, organizations should focus on fostering a culture of respect and creating ground rules for how conversations are managed. Yale’s research on workplace dynamics suggests that being prescriptive about content may be less effective than emphasizing respectful processes, noting that workplaces may be better served by focusing on how employees talk to each other rather than what they say[2].
Some workplace scholars contend that engaging in political discussion can promote openness and transparency in the workplace, fostering authenticity and a sense of belonging where employees do not feel compelled to suppress significant aspects of their identity[3]. This perspective suggests that encouraging such conversations can create environments where employees feel genuinely accepted.
Research on participatory workplace practices demonstrates that employees who experience participatory meetings and inclusive workplace environments show increased interest in political participation and become less deferential to authority[4]. This suggests that certain forms of workplace engagement around civic issues may have broader democratic benefits beyond the immediate workplace context.