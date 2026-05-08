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With President Trump continuing to tank in the polls, the parlor game we know as “2028 Republican primary speculation” is back in full swing among the chattering classes.
Vice President JD Vance — who would normally be considered the heir apparent, and who just happened to make a campaign stop in Iowa recently — now finds his “America First” brand positioning complicated by Trump’s Iran misadventure. So much for an easy glide path to the nomination.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio would seem to benefit from Vance’s stumbles, but in a political moment that fetishizes “authenticity,” Rubio risks coming across like a man who irons his blue jeans. Add to that his reputation as a foreign policy hawk in a party that increasingly wants out of “forever wars,” and he’d be the ideal presidential candidate for … 2004.
All of which has opened the door to more imaginative speculation. “If Pat Buchanan and Roger Ailes had a baby,” former “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd recently quipped, “it would be Tucker Carlson.”
Ailes, of course, was the media-savvy evil genius who took Fox News to No. 1. And while “Pitchfork Pat’s” populist presidential campaigns weren’t ultimately victorious, he is credited with paving the way for Trump’s eventual 2016 victory.
As this comparison suggests, Carlson could make a formidable Republican presidential candidate. The hitch? Carlson and Trump have recently been trading blows, which is not where any potential Republican candidate wants to be.
For all of his polling woes, Trump still enjoys an 85% approval rating among Republicans, according to the recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll. And his recent defeat of Indiana Republican legislators who dared defy him over gerrymandering only underscores the point: Trump’s grip on the Republican Party remains firm.
Even if you dismiss talk of a third Trump term as overwrought constitutional fan fiction, it’s hard to imagine a Republican nominee emerging without Trump’s blessing — let alone in defiance of it.
Which brings us to the latest theory making the rounds: Trump isn’t going to pass this torch to anyone lacking the proper surname.
In this telling, Vance is the loyal, if naive, assistant manager waiting for the boss to retire and hand him the keys to the office — only to discover it’s a family business and the ne’er-do-well son has just pulled into the parking lot in a Ferrari.
Enter Donald Trump Jr., whose chief qualification is name recognition so strong it could probably win a Republican primary on its own.
Add to that daddy’s endorsement, and as the Bulwark’s Jonathan V. Last has noted about Vance and Rubio, “Challenging Don Jr. would turn them into enemies of the people.”
But that doesn’t mean this is a slam dunk for Junior.
As British-American journalist Sarah Baxter recently wrote, “like Logan Roy, the patriarch in the television drama Succession, Trump loves playing his children off against each other. He thinks it instills a healthy killer instinct in his privileged offspring.”
This is to say that Junior isn’t the only potential heir lurking in the wings.
Last year, for example, Eric Trump told a journalist: “I think I could do it. And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too.”
Which brings us to the wildest speculation of all: Ivanka Trump.
Now, to be sure, Ivanka has kept a polite distance from politics (and her father) in recent years, and she doesn’t exactly electrify the MAGA faithful. But she was always her father’s favorite, and her aforementioned liabilities could be overcome with a sufficiently enthusiastic paternal endorsement.
And once she became the standard bearer, Ivanka could market herself as both continuity and “change” — a neat trick, if she can pull it off.
In that sense Republicans could keep the Trump brand while offering a kinder, gentler, fresher face — all while making GOP history with a female presidential nominee.
This, of course, raises the question: Why would Ivanka — or any of the Trumps — want to be part of a political dynasty?
Among the many reasons, the Trump family is raking in cash. Lots of it. And as long as the next president could conceivably be a family member — a possibility that remains operable even if a Trump family member were to lose the general election in 2028 — the spigot will remain on.
That’s one of the reasons that, although Vance would normally be Trump’s obvious successor, the smart money might actually be to bet on someone with the last name “Trump.”
Now, if this dynastic denouement sounds far-fetched, of course it is. But so was electing a thrice-married casino magnate to the presidency in 2016. And so reelecting him in 2024.
We’re living in an era when the seemingly improbable isn’t just possible — it might even be likely.
Matt K. Lewis is the author of “Filthy Rich Politicians” and “Too Dumb to Fail.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article contends that Vice President JD Vance’s position as Trump’s obvious heir apparent has been complicated by the administration’s foreign policy decisions regarding Iran, undermining what would normally be considered an easy path to the Republican nomination.
- Adding to this dynamic, the piece argues that Secretary of State Marco Rubio faces significant vulnerabilities, suggesting that his reputation as a foreign policy hawk seeking “forever wars” is increasingly out of step with Republican Party preferences, and that he risks appearing inauthentic in an era that values political authenticity.
- The article considers Tucker Carlson as another possibility, suggesting that he could emerge as a formidable Republican presidential candidate given his media savvy and populist appeal, though recent conflicts with Trump present a significant obstacle to his political viability.
- Underpinning these considerations, the piece emphasizes that Trump maintains firm control over the Republican Party and that any Republican nominee would require Trump’s endorsement to succeed.
- This dynamic of Trump’s dominance leads the article to speculate that he is unlikely to transfer power to someone outside his family, suggesting instead that the Republican succession could follow a dynastic model with potential candidates including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, or even Ivanka Trump.
- Within this family-based succession theory, the piece contends that Donald Trump Jr. possesses strong name recognition and that his father’s endorsement would position him as a formidable candidate whose opposition could be politically dangerous for other Republicans.
- The article further posits that Ivanka Trump, despite recent distance from politics, could emerge as a dark horse presidential candidate capable of marketing herself as both continuity and change while offering Republicans a fresher face through the party’s first female presidential nominee.
- Finally, the piece argues that the Trump family’s financial interests create incentives to maintain their political prominence, suggesting that the possibility of a Trump family member in the presidency keeps their revenue streams active.
Different views on the topic
- Ivanka Trump has explicitly stated that she is “choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family” and has declared she is done with politics and will not be involved in future political endeavors[3][4].
- Moreover, Trump himself has acknowledged the constitutional constraints on his authority, telling reporters that the Constitution is “pretty clear” regarding presidential term limits and stating “I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” directly recognizing the prohibition against a third term[2].
- These personal statements align with the legal framework in place, as the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment clearly bars presidents from being elected more than twice, a restriction that has been reinforced through proposed legislation such as California’s measure requiring the state secretary of state to verify candidate eligibility[1].
- Beyond the legal and personal barriers, constitutional experts and strategists have warned that even floating the idea of a third Trump term could deepen divisions inside the Republican Party and reshape U.S. politics, suggesting internal party fractures over Trump’s continued influence[5].
- In terms of actual political positioning, current polling and prediction markets show Vice President JD Vance, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the leading candidates for 2028, rather than members of the Trump family[6].
- Additionally, some Republicans have pushed back against Trump’s continued political dominance, indicating that despite the broader party’s resistance to openly challenging him, there remains internal opposition to his sustained influence[5].