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President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner recently conducted some high-stakes diplomacy in Pakistan to bolster a delicate ceasefire with Iran, this despite having no formal job or title in the administration, no legislative confirmation and significant business ties to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, four countries directly affected by the war.
In an October interview with CBS News, Kushner sought to reframe his conflicts of interest as “experience and trusted relationships that we have throughout the world,” as if the billions of dollars his investment fund has taken from Middle Eastern governments doesn’t raise questions about whose interests he’s advancing.
Kushner, it turns out, is not the only one with a blind spot.
When I mention to Americans that I lived in Nigeria for four years, where I directed government-funded anti-corruption programs for the U.S. Agency for International Development, it often elicits vaguely coherent jokes about Nigerian princes and scams. It’s true, Nigerian society has been badly disfigured by corruption. But an honest look at how U.S. government resources have been redirected for private gain reveals uncomfortable truths about a country that is in some ways more corrupt than Nigeria. Yet we fail to appreciate the effects of corruption here, particularly its insidious contribution to breaking the trust Americans have in each other. The joke is on us.
I first crossed into Nigeria as a young journalist about 20 years ago in the worst way possible — by land. It was a bit like running an obstacle course, with less running and more bribing. A half-dozen men on the side of the road each proclaimed to be passport control, and each confiscated my documents until I “dashed them small,” donating a few dollars to their wallets.
There’s something inherently anxiety-inducing about having your passport repeatedly held for ransom, even for a pittance. But the stress of my ordeal was greatly alleviated by an unexpected source: women at the nearby market, each with bowls of fresh fruit balanced on their heads, hissing and complaining fearlessly to the venal men that if they kept up their shenanigans, “they,” meaning foreigners like me, “won’t come back.”
The women’s protests were my first demonstration of a hidden truth about corruption in Nigeria — that there’s nothing Nigerian about it. Contrary to the clichés about online schemes and tricks, it’s not somehow inherent to Nigerian culture. Nigerians — even the elites, though usually with less sincerity — talk about corruption with disgust, a sentiment backed up by a Chatham House survey published last year that found 88% of Nigerians believe that bribery and the misappropriation of public funds are unacceptable.
As the anthropologist Daniel Jordan Smith has observed, “Nigeria’s is as much a culture against corruption as a culture of corruption.”
Corruption in Nigeria is pervasive enough that it has pushed ordinary people toward homegrown organizations they can trust. My visits to the small food stall across the street from my house in Abuja would sometimes coincide with the daily rounds of the local esusu, a man named Hassan who collected earnings from participating shops to pool into an informal savings and loan club.
The food stall owner had known Hassan since they were both in primary school. That long history, along with accumulated faith in Hassan’s character, knowledge about his communal ties and confidence in his accessibility, mattered. By contrast, the big-name banks were seen as foreign entities, which many in fact were, catering to the ogas, Nigeria’s wealthy and connected.
Meanwhile, outrage in the U.S. over Kushner’s murky status and his conflicts of interest amid the talks in Pakistan was relatively muted. His participation didn’t dominate evening talk shows or headline newspapers, as corruption scandals in Nigeria regularly do.
To be sure, one example of an egregious Trump-world conflict doesn’t mean the U.S. has become Nigeria. There are still meaningful differences between the countries. Whatever appearance of corruption Trump has helped normalize among the political and economic elite, the average American can still call the police and have them arrive without a demand to cover the officer’s gas.
But it’s still useful to think of Nigeria as a harbinger. Nigerian society is so tragically riven by corruption that citizens don’t much trust anyone outside of their families and neighbors. According to the Chatham House survey, while Nigerians generally distrust anything having to do with the government, a comfortable majority — about 66% — trusted those around them. People like Hassan, the esusu. Nigerians believed it was at least moderately likely that a neighbor who found a lost bag of valuables would return it.
Corruption, we like to think, happens in faraway places. But the United States is heading in the direction of Nigeria, not Norway. The U.S. recently received its lowest score ever, 64 out of 100, on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. In related news, a recent Pew survey showed that Americans’ level of trust in each other has declined, continuing a downward trend going back to the 1970s. As social scientist Robert Putnam has documented in recent years, we’re now in a vicious circle in which disengagement and less civic oversight reinforce each other. We’re becoming, like Nigeria, a country that keeps telling itself a story about democratic participation, with less and less conviction each time.
I once asked my Nigerian neighbor Agnes why she had decided not to vote. “Because they just chop everything,” she said, using the verb as a metaphor for taking. It’s also the sentiment, in a different idiom, of an increasing number of Americans estranged from one another. We think of Nigerian corruption as a joke. We should take it as a warning.
Daniel Morris is a former U.S. diplomat who led USAID’s governance, conflict and anti-corruption work in Nigeria from 2020 to 2024.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that Americans are poorly positioned to criticize Nigerian corruption given that the United States has itself increasingly normalized patterns of corruption at elite levels, pointing to examples such as Jared Kushner conducting high-stakes diplomacy without a formal government position while maintaining significant business ties to countries directly affected by his diplomatic work.
- Related to this concern, the piece contends that the United States received its lowest-ever Corruption Perception Index score of 64 out of 100 from Transparency International, while American trust in each other has declined since the 1970s, mirroring Nigeria’s trajectory toward institutional distrust.
- The column argues that Nigerian corruption is not inherent to Nigerian culture but rather reflects institutional failure, noting that surveys show 88% of Nigerians find bribery unacceptable, thereby contradicting prevailing stereotypes about Nigerian character.
- The article further suggests that as institutions lose public trust in both countries, citizens in Nigeria have adapted by creating informal trust networks outside formal systems, a pattern the author warns may increasingly characterize American society as citizens become estranged from one another.
Different views on the topic
- Nigeria faces endemic corruption ranked among the world’s 40 most corrupt countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index and 35th from bottom on the World Bank’s control of corruption measures, suggesting that corruption operates at a substantially different scale and is more systemically embedded throughout governance structures[2].
- Approximately 27 percent of Nigerians who had contact with public officials in 2023 paid bribes, with more than 700 billion Nigerian Naira in cash bribes paid that year, reflecting routine and pervasive bribery as a normal part of public administration rather than isolated incidents at elite levels[3].
- Both the United States and Nigeria maintain established legal frameworks to address corruption, including criminal penalties and asset forfeiture, with the U.S. actively enforcing anti-corruption measures through sanctions such as visa denials for corrupt officials, indicating that institutional mechanisms for addressing corruption remain functional and distinguishable from compromised Nigerian systems[4][5].
- Recent data demonstrates that Nigerian citizens are increasingly reporting bribery cases to authorities, with reporting rates rising from 3.6 percent in 2019 to 8.6 percent in 2023, and formal procedures being initiated against public officials in 45 percent of reports, suggesting institutional response mechanisms are strengthening rather than weakening[3].
- Nigerian leadership has mobilized anti-corruption efforts, with President Tinubu publicly warning officials that public service is a sacred trust and calling for renewed cultures of accountability and transparency, indicating that institutional actors continue to mobilize against corruption rather than normalizing it[1].