In the months that followed last year’s Altadena and Pacific Palisades fires, something quieter but no less consequential has happened in those same neighborhoods. More than 900 people affected by the blaze logged onto a California state digital platform, shared more than 1,300 comments about what they needed most from recovery, weighed 19 policy options against one another and delivered a consensus action plan back to their state and local governments.

That plan is now visibly shaping decisions — from undergrounding utilities to establishing fire-resistant rebuilding standards and streamlining permitting.

The program that created this plan is called Engaged California. And this month it enters its next chapter: a statewide deliberation on what the people want their government to do about the economic consequences of artificial intelligence.

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The AI conversation will matter. But the bigger story is the civic infrastructure that makes it possible and what that infrastructure could mean for a country in which trust in government sits near historic lows .

Engaged California is a tool of what is called “deliberative democracy”: not a poll, not a comment box, not the shouting match social media has trained us to expect. It is a structured process that aims to bring a cross-section of residents together online, provide them with good information, ask them to weigh real trade-offs and deliver the result to the people making decisions. The practice is well established in Ireland, France and Taiwan, where it has helped societies work through questions as fraught as abortion access and climate policy. In the United States it is still rare. California is one of the first governments anywhere attempting it at this scale.

The Los Angeles pilot exceeded our expectations — and, frankly, the expectations of officials who worried that opening a debate around fire recovery up to thousands of traumatized residents online would invite chaos. The opposite happened. The conversation was overwhelmingly civil. Fewer than 5% of posts had to be moderated, and most of that was spam, not vitriol. Survivors did not just vent; they prioritized. They made trade-offs. They produced an action plan that reads less like a wish list and more like a governing document.

Since then, Engaged California has turned inward, inviting the state’s more than 247,000 employees into a conversation about how to make government more efficient and effective. Each engagement refines the methodology. Each one is evaluated by outside scholars, because a democratic tool that cannot be scrutinized is not much of a democratic tool.

Regarding AI, an engagement with a survey is open to all Californians for the rest of this month before a series of video-based deliberative dialogues among a random and representative set of people takes place in June. It is hard to imagine an issue more suited to deliberation. Californians are anxious about their jobs, and they disagree sharply — across generations, gender and geography — about what the risks even are.

Half of Bay Area residents say AI has already reshaped their career paths; elsewhere in the state, majorities say it has not touched their jobs at all. Women are significantly more likely than men to fear economic harm from it. A standard survey flattens these differences into an average. A well-designed deliberation surfaces them, tests them against real trade-offs — protect existing jobs or accelerate retraining? Tax the AI industry or protect the lead California has in developing it? — and delivers a set of priorities with democratic legitimacy behind them.

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That is the through line. Wildfire recovery in 2025. Government operations in 2025. The economic impacts of AI in 2026. And then whatever comes next. The tool is being built to last, to be honest with people about hard choices, and to connect their conclusions directly to the levers of government.

Building something like this takes more than software and civic ambition. It requires elected officials willing to act on what they hear, partners who can help recruit participants, and staff who can run the process day to day. In California, that work has lived in the Office of Data and Innovation, which combines user experience design, data science and experience operating effectively inside government. It has created a platform that genuinely moves the state in the direction of a more responsive and participatory democracy and that lays the foundations for many iterations and improvements in the years to come.

We sometimes describe public trust as an electrical circuit: It requires a real connection for energy to flow between citizens and the institutions meant to serve them. In too many places, for too long, that circuit has been broken. California is quietly relaying the wire.

Jeffery Marino is the director of California’s Office of Data and Innovation and established Engaged California. Micah Weinberg is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and helped design Engaged California.