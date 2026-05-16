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In 1942, a pregnant Fumiko Hayashida boarded a ferry for Seattle clutching her 13-month-old daughter and a stuffed animal. Her family, owners of one of Bainbridge Island’s largest strawberry farms, was among the first of the more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent shipped to hastily built prisons in the months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
Fumiko and her husband, Saburo, and their two young children, like the majority of those imprisoned by order of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, were American citizens. While none of them had been or ever would be convicted of betraying the United States, they shared the same bloodline as the country’s enemy across the Pacific.
History has condemned the military architects behind Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, issued on Feb. 19, 1942. But far less attention has been paid to why one of this nation’s most revered leaders agreed to take this action against the advice of his wife and others.
An ugly truth is that Roosevelt believed people of Japanese descent could never become trustworthy Americans because their loyalties would always be influenced by their Japanese ancestry.
Making the link between Roosevelt’s views on race and the wartime incarceration is crucial to understanding this tragic chapter in American history. Doing so is paramount today, when discredited racist “science” hierarchies has found new champions among President Trump and his followers.
The Trump administration’s campaign against the “mongrelization” of America has made it the darling of white supremacists around the world. The president has called immigrants from Somalia and other African countries “garbage,” given white Afrikaners protected refugee status, and launched a redistricting arms race to suppress nonwhite Americans’ voting power.
As did Roosevelt, Trump resurrected an old law — the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 — to wage a campaign against nonwhite immigrants and their descendants, rounding up people based on race and ethnicity, imprisoning them without due process, separating families and pressuring them to self-deport or be deported.
Roosevelt is widely admired as a champion of the underdog and architect of the New Deal. Less remembered are his harsh views on race. Like his distant cousin Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt embraced aspects of eugenics as a way to justify discrimination against people he deemed biologically inferior or different.
These beliefs in racial purity, which were held by many prominent Americans including Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger and aviator Charles Lindbergh, provided the intellectual underpinnings for a web of federal and state laws that cast Asian Americans as lesser beings: unable to become a citizen and, in many parts of the West, unable to own land or marry white people.
When politicians and labor leaders began pushing for greater restrictions on Japanese immigration in the early 1920s, Franklin Roosevelt wrote an article in Asia magazine describing the Japanese as people “of acknowledged dignity and integrity.” But he also argued their exclusion from the United States was justified because “the mingling of white with oriental blood on an extensive scale is harmful to our future citizenship.” That sentiment helped give rise in 1924 to the Johnson Reed Act, which severely restricted immigration from non-Nordic countries and banned Japanese from entering the country.
As president, Roosevelt expressed hope that the U.S. and Japan could avoid a military conflict. But after Pearl Harbor, when military leaders claimed people of Japanese descent in the United States were aiding the enemy — despite evidence to the contrary — he readily accepted their calls for a mass imprisonment. It was, explained historian Greg Robinson, “a carelessness toward innocent people that was born of prejudice.”
Roosevelt’s role in this disgraceful chapter demonstrates the power that one influential individual can have on history. Though a few prominent journalists and religious leaders and a handful of imprisoned Japanese Americans pushed back against the wartime incarceration, even the top leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union were afraid to challenge a popular wartime president.
Had he rejected the idea of race as a basis for incarceration, this lasting stain on his presidency could instead have been a powerful demonstration of justice. Instead of spending the war behind barbed wire, the Hayashidas of Bainbridge Island and other Japanese Americans could have continued contributing to America’s success at home and on the battlefield. And the millions of dollars spent on their incarceration could have been used to fight the war and possibly end it sooner.
Instead, the Hayashidas returned to Bainbridge after the war to find their once prosperous farm in ruins. Saburo eventually found a job with Boeing, and the family moved to Seattle.
Under pressure from the Japanese American community, President Reagan signed a law in 1988 that provided some restitution and a formal apology to the Japanese American survivors of wartime prison camps. But the legal apparatus that was used to execute what the U.S. government called a “grave injustice” — including the Alien Enemies Act and Supreme Court decisions upholding the wartime incarceration — is now being used by the Trump administration to wage war on immigrants and people who oppose its actions.
There is one major difference between 1942 and the present: the emergence of a powerful grassroots movement aimed at stopping Trump and his supporters from weaponizing fear and prejudice to undermine the democratic values on which this country was founded. Among those protesting are Bainbridge Island survivors of the World War II-era incarceration, whose slogan of “Nidoto nai yoni” (“Let it not happen again”) has become a powerful rallying cry for the resistance.
Evelyn Iritani, a former reporter at the Los Angeles Times, is the author of “Safe Passage: The Untold Story of Diplomatic Intrigue, Betrayal, and the Exchange of American and Japanese Civilians by Sea During World War II.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s decision to incarcerate more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry during World War II, most of them U.S. citizens, was rooted not only in wartime panic but in deeply held racist beliefs about “bloodlines” and racial hierarchy, rather than evidence of disloyalty.[3][6]
- It recounts the experience of Bainbridge Island resident Fumiko Hayashida, whose family was among the first removed under Executive Order 9066, to illustrate how Japanese Americans were forced from their homes with only days’ notice, allowed to take just what they could carry, and sent to desolate camps despite having committed no crime.[6]
- The piece contends that Roosevelt, influenced by eugenic thinking that was common among elite Americans in the early 20th century, believed that “mingling” between white and Asian populations would damage the nation’s future and that people of Japanese descent could never be fully trusted as Americans, views that helped pave the way for exclusion laws and eventually mass incarceration.[3][6]
- It maintains that military claims of widespread Japanese American disloyalty were contradicted by existing intelligence reports, yet Roosevelt accepted the calls for race-based imprisonment anyway—a decision historian Greg Robinson frames as “carelessness toward innocent people that was born of prejudice.”[3]
- The article stresses that this policy choice had enormous human and economic costs, noting that Japanese American families like the Hayashidas saw their farms and businesses ruined while they were behind barbed wire, and that the millions spent on building and running the camps could have been used instead to fight the war.[6]
- It emphasizes that although a few journalists, religious leaders, and some incarcerated Japanese Americans spoke out, most institutions—including the Supreme Court and even leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union—failed to challenge Roosevelt’s actions during the war, underscoring how presidential prejudice can go largely unchecked.[3][6]
- The piece draws a direct line from Roosevelt’s embrace of racial hierarchy to the Trump administration’s immigration and law-enforcement policies, arguing that President Trump and allies have revived discredited ideas about racial “purity” and “mongrelization” in ways that appeal to white supremacists at home and abroad.[3][7]
- It asserts that Trump has used older legal tools, particularly the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, to justify aggressive enforcement campaigns against nonwhite immigrants—rounding people up based on nationality or ethnicity, subjecting them to detention with limited due process, separating families, and pressuring them to accept “voluntary” deportation—echoing aspects of the legal framework that enabled wartime incarceration.[3]
- The article links Trump’s broader political style to earlier warnings about American fascism, noting parallels with patterns identified in Henry A. Wallace’s 1944 essay: stoking prejudice, exploiting fear, and deliberately twisting facts and public information to gain power while wrapping such efforts in the language of patriotism.[1][3]
- It further contends that Trump’s rhetoric about “bloodlines” and praise for figures associated with eugenic or racist ideas, alongside policies such as travel bans that primarily affected majority‑Muslim countries, show a continuity between older hierarchies of “desirable” and “undesirable” peoples and contemporary policy choices.[3][7]
- The piece notes that while Reagan-era legislation and later presidential statements formally apologized and offered limited reparations to surviving Japanese American incarcerees, the same legal infrastructure—including past court decisions and still‑extant statutes—is now being used to target immigrants and political opponents.[3][6]
- Finally, it argues that one crucial difference from 1942 is the existence of a broad, organized grassroots movement resisting the weaponization of fear and prejudice, with Japanese American survivors from places like Bainbridge Island invoking the slogan “Nidoto nai yoni” (“Let it not happen again”) to link their own history to current struggles over democracy and civil rights.[6]
Different views on the topic
- Some historians and legal scholars acknowledge that Japanese American incarceration was a grave injustice yet emphasize the context of the early war period, arguing that Roosevelt operated amid intense public fear after Pearl Harbor, conflicting intelligence, and heavy pressure from the military and West Coast politicians; from this perspective, the episode reflects a broader climate of racism and wartime panic rather than uniquely personal animus on Roosevelt’s part.[3][6]
- In this view, the Supreme Court’s wartime deference to the president and military in upholding removal orders is seen as part of a long tradition of courts granting broad latitude to the executive in national security crises—an institutional failure that extends beyond any single administration.[3]
- Other commentators and biographers stress Roosevelt’s larger legacy as the architect of the New Deal and the leader who helped defeat fascism abroad, contending that while the incarceration remains a “grave injustice,” it should be weighed against policies that expanded economic security and ultimately contributed to a more inclusive democracy; they also note that later presidents and Congress enacted the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 to apologize and provide redress, suggesting that the political system has at least partially confronted this wrongdoing.[2][6]
- Some analysts who are sharply critical of Trump nonetheless frame the comparison to Roosevelt differently, arguing that Trump is best understood as “Roosevelt in reverse”—using the power of the presidency to dismantle the social safety net, environmental protections, and international institutions FDR helped build—rather than as a president modeling policy on Roosevelt’s worst civil liberties abuses.[4]
- Legal defenders of certain Trump-era policies argue that measures such as the 2017–2018 travel ban operate on formally neutral grounds—targeting nationality and security vetting standards rather than race or religion—and stress that the Supreme Court upheld the final version of the ban while explicitly repudiating the Korematsu decision, thereby distinguishing current policy from World War II–era race-based incarceration in the eyes of the law.[3]
- From this standpoint, supporters of stricter immigration enforcement maintain that using long‑standing statutes like the Alien Enemies Act or broader executive authority over immigration is a legitimate exercise of national sovereignty, not a “racial roundup,” and that detention and deportation actions largely involve noncitizens accused of violating immigration or criminal laws, not citizens seized solely because of ancestry.[3]
- Some conservative and libertarian writers contend that the deeper problem lies in the massive expansion of executive power and the administrative state that began under presidents such as FDR; according to this argument, progressives who celebrated strong presidential authority and broad federal policing tools in the New Deal era inadvertently created the legal and institutional environment that later allowed presidents like Trump to act aggressively on immigration and national security.[3][5]
- Additionally, a number of scholars and activists caution against drawing direct equivalence between Japanese American incarceration and contemporary immigration enforcement, warning that overextending historical analogies can blur critical distinctions—for example, between citizens stripped of liberty and property en masse on racial grounds and noncitizens detained under immigration law—even as they agree that both periods raise serious civil rights concerns.[3][6]