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In 2019, during President Trump’s first term, New York magazine published an excerpt of advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s memoir, “What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.” The excerpt focused on an episode that had taken place years earlier, around 1996, when she was sexually abused by Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.
At the time, Carroll was 52 and very well known, with a magazine column and an eponymous television show.
Trump was 49 then, not yet a reality TV star, and as Carroll’s friend the author Lisa Birnbach describes in a new documentary about Carroll, “a man with a bad combover” who “failed upwards.”
On the 2019 New York magazine cover, Carroll wore the same coat dress she was wearing when Trump yanked down her tights and violated her. Trump claimed he’d never met her. “Number one, she’s not my type,” he said. “Number two, it never happened.”
Outraged at being called a liar, Carroll filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of defamation. A jury found him liable for defamation, as well as for sexual abuse, and awarded Carroll $5 million. In his deposition, Trump had misidentified Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples. “I take it the three women you’ve married are your type,” Carroll’s attorney Robbie Kaplan slyly asks, in one of the highlights of the new film, “Ask E. Jean” by director Ivy Meeropol.
Meeropol, who has also made documentaries about Trump’s creepy mentor, Roy Cohn, and about the legacy of her own grandparents, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, (who were prosecuted by Cohn), was moved by the way Carroll recounted the abuse. “Her style was refreshing,” Meeropol told me. “Women are kind of forced to talk about a sexual assault and take this kind of quieter position.”
But in the New York cover story, Carroll recounted flirting with Trump, and playing along with him after he recognized her from her television show. When Trump asked for her help picking out a gift for his wife, Carroll suggested lingerie and thought it would be funny to take him into a dressing room with something lacy and make him try it on.
“There was something so honest about it,” Meeropol said. “I started digging in.”
Luckily, Meeropol had reams of visual material to work with. In the 1990s, Roger Ailes (!) had given Carroll her own cable TV show — “Ask E. Jean” — a spinoff of her long-running column of the same name in Elle, which let her go in 2020, after 26 years with the publication, amid her legal tangle with Trump.
“A woman’s magazine fires a woman for standing up to a powerful man?” Carroll says in the film, which opens in New York on Friday and in Los Angeles on May 29. “As we say in the fashion world, not a good look.” (Elle maintained it was a business decision.)
Incredibly, the day after Carroll won her case against Trump, he defamed her again.
“I have no idea who she is,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “She’s a whack job.”
Carroll marched right back into court with a new lawsuit, and in January 2024, another unanimous jury awarded her $83.3 million in damages.
That seems to have shut him up.
But it has not stopped Trump from filing appeals, which he has consistently lost. Well, mostly lost. Last week, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously upheld the judgment, said Trump can put the payment on hold while he petitions the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.
As a subject, Carroll is an irresistible figure. She is a willowy blond with an incredible wardrobe, a refreshingly whimsical style and a languid way of speaking.
At Indiana University, in 1964, she was named Miss Cheerleader USA. That year, she played herself on the popular TV game show “To Tell the Truth.” (“Will the real Jeannie Carroll please stand up?”)
She married young in Montana and while her husband worked, she wrote furiously, finally getting her first piece — a humorous quiz about Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald — published in Esquire in 1979. “And of course,” she says in the film, “that was the end of my marriage.”
Carroll moved to New York and got all kinds of fabulous assignments during the heyday of magazine publishing. She palled around with Hunter S. Thompson and wrote his biography. She hung out at Elaine’s. She became Playboy’s first female contributing editor. She wrote for “Saturday Night Live.” Outside magazine hired her to take the famously indoorsy writer Fran Lebowitz camping.
“Uh, Jean?” that piece begins. “Are you awake?” “Yes.” “What the hell is that?” “What?” “That funny glare outside.” “The moon, Fran.”
For all her courage, Carroll says she was terrified of meeting Trump in court. He did not appear in person at the first trial, in May 2023. But he briefly took the stand during the second trial, in January 2024.
“He didn’t come to the first trial because that was just about sexual assault,” Carroll says. “But this trial was all about money, and boy did he show up.”
She recalls trembling as he took the stand. But as soon as Carroll’s attorney asked Trump to spell his name, her fear fell away.
“He was exactly zero,” she says. “He did not exist.”
Carroll lives simply in New York state now. Her rustic cabin is outfitted with sophisticated security systems because of the many death threats she’s received. If she ever receives the money Trump owes her, she plans to start a foundation for women.
Also, she adds, “I am thinking of getting a toaster.”
Bluesky: @rabcarian
Threads: @rabcarian
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column portrays E. Jean Carroll as an unusually resilient and effective legal adversary of Donald Trump, emphasizing that multiple civil juries have concluded Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and awarded her substantial damages, including $5 million in the 2023 trial and $83.3 million in a subsequent defamation case.[1] The piece further notes that Trump’s appeals have largely failed, with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirming the $5-million verdict while only recently allowing him to delay payment as a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court proceeds.[1][3]
The article characterizes Trump’s public response to Carroll’s allegations—insisting he never met her, calling her a liar and “not my type,” and later labeling her “a whack job” on national television—as both cruel and self-defeating, suggesting that his pattern of denials and insults repeatedly strengthened Carroll’s defamation claims and led directly to escalating damages.
The column presents the new documentary “Ask E. Jean,” by director Ivy Meeropol, as a powerful counter to stereotypes about how sexual-assault survivors are expected to behave, highlighting Carroll’s humorous, flirtatious account of the Bergdorf Goodman encounter and the director’s view that her candor and lack of conventional solemnity are “refreshing,” not suspicious.
The piece underscores an incident from Trump’s deposition—his apparent misidentification of a photograph of Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples—as a dramatic on-camera moment that, in the column’s telling, undercuts his insistence that Carroll was “not my type” and supports the juries’ findings against him.[1]
The article dwells on Carroll’s long, colorful career—Miss Cheerleader USA in the 1960s, a magazine writer during the industry’s heyday, a confidant of Hunter S. Thompson, a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” Playboy’s first female contributing editor, and the host of the “Ask E. Jean” television show—to frame Carroll as a seasoned, sharp-witted cultural figure rather than a late-in-life opportunist.
The column criticizes Elle magazine’s decision to end Carroll’s long-running advice column in 2020, juxtaposing the move with Carroll’s litigation against Trump and quoting Carroll’s remark that “a woman’s magazine fires a woman for standing up to a powerful man?” to imply that the termination was, at best, insensitive and, at worst, an act of corporate cowardice.
The article also emphasizes Carroll’s personal fear and vulnerability—her dread of facing Trump in court, her trembling as he took the stand, and her current life in a modest cabin equipped with extensive security due to death threats—while at the same time portraying a turning point in which, once Trump began testifying, Carroll experienced him as “exactly zero,” a diminished figure whose power over her evaporated.
Finally, the column underscores Carroll’s stated plans for any money ultimately collected—funding a foundation for women and perhaps buying something as modest as a toaster—as evidence that her litigation is rooted in accountability and principle rather than personal enrichment, reinforcing a narrative of Carroll as a symbol of women standing up to entrenched male power.
Different views on the topic
Trump has consistently and unequivocally denied Carroll’s allegations, and the certiorari petition filed in Trump v. Carroll describes her account as “facially implausible” and “politically motivated,” asserting that the incident never occurred and that Carroll’s accusations emerged decades after the fact, only once Trump was a politically prominent figure.[2][3] The petition emphasizes there were no contemporaneous police reports, no physical or DNA evidence presented at trial, no video or eyewitnesses, and no precise date identified, arguing that these gaps undermine reliability.[2]
Trump’s legal filings contend that Carroll’s case depended on what the petition calls “inflammatory, inadmissible propensity evidence,” including testimony from other women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct and the 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording, and that the district court and the 2nd Circuit improperly allowed jurors to treat this as proof of a general propensity for sexual assault in violation of the usual bar on character evidence.[1][2] The petition argues that the admission of this material distorted the trial, propped up “unsubstantiated assertions,” and deprived Trump of a fair proceeding.[2]
The petition further asserts that the 2nd Circuit’s interpretation of Federal Rules of Evidence 413 and 415—rules that allow evidence of other sexual assaults in certain cases—creates or deepens circuit splits over how those rules interact with Rule 403’s requirement to balance probative value against unfair prejudice.[1][2][3] According to the filing, the panel’s approach effectively sidelines Rule 403 and allows “temporally remote” and weakly supported allegations into evidence in a way that conflicts with other appellate courts, an argument advanced as a key reason the Supreme Court should intervene.[2][3]
Trump’s brief also claims that some of the prior incidents admitted at trial did not qualify as “crimes” or “sexual assaults” under Rule 413(d), and it criticizes the use of evidence under Rule 404(b)(2) to suggest a supposed modus operandi or to “corroborate” Carroll’s account without being tied to a proper non-propensity purpose such as identity or absence of mistake.[1][2][3] Legal advocates for Trump argue that, if left standing, the 2nd Circuit’s reasoning will encourage broader use of prior-acts evidence to imply bad character in future civil and criminal cases well beyond the Trump–Carroll litigation.[2][3]
Opposing commentary in Trump’s filings casts doubt on Carroll’s credibility by pointing to aspects of her professional persona and litigation conduct, noting that Carroll has described the longtime “Ask E. Jean” advice columnist as a fictional public character rather than a strictly truthful version of herself, that earlier drafts of her book allegedly did not include Trump, and that she initially denied but later acknowledged outside litigation funding from a wealthy Trump critic.[2] These points are presented as suggesting narrative embellishment and political or financial motivations behind the lawsuits.[2]
The petition also attacks the New York Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily revived decades-old civil claims for sexual abuse, calling it “constitutionally questionable” and arguing that allowing such stale allegations makes it difficult or impossible for defendants to gather exculpatory evidence or mount an effective defense.[2] Trump’s legal team maintains that applying this law in Carroll’s case exacerbated due process concerns, given the alleged lack of contemporaneous documentation and the passage of time.[2]
Finally, Trump’s filings argue that the use of the Carroll II verdict to preclude relitigation of certain issues in Carroll I—helping to produce the much larger $83.3-million defamation judgment—was improper and flowed directly from the evidentiary errors in the first trial.[2][3] From this perspective, the large financial awards are framed not as a clear-cut vindication for Carroll but as the product of flawed procedures and legal rulings that, in Trump’s view, demand correction on appeal.[2]