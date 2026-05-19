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“Thank God someone is doing something for those indigents.”
Across an elegant Bel-Air dining table, a real estate developer raised his wine glass. Not daring to say a word, I tapped mine against his. I knew his firm had just bought up land in downtown Los Angeles, tightening the noose around vital social services, the last lifeline for his so-called “indigents.”
At the time, I was the youngest violinist ever hired by the L.A. Philharmonic, groomed from childhood to perform and excel for the city’s wealthy elite. Just blocks from Walt Disney Concert Hall, tens of thousands of people slept outside on Skid Row — the largest concentration of unhoused Americans in the country.
For the last 17 years, I have made music between Disney Hall and Skid Row — performing Beethoven for billionaires on Grand Avenue, and playing for those living on San Julian Street — surviving the worst days, months and years of their lives.
Yet, on that street somehow named for the patron saint of hospitallers and fiddlers, amid people recovering from addiction, incarceration and generations of crushing poverty, I’d encounter some of the most incredible human beings — and musicians — I’ll ever meet.
A homeless combat veteran — and an excellent tenor — once told me that Skid Row is the end of the line, where “people come to die.” This is the Skid Row that comes to mind for most: acute crisis, newest arrivals, tents and tarps, the Skid Row of news conferences and poverty porn.
When candidates in the L.A. mayoral race mention “Skid Row,” they’re referring to the visible crisis. They have plans for that Skid Row — sweeps, shelter beds, Inside Safe, encampment clearances. We’ve seen similar plans from previous mayors fail again and again — public spending on homelessness in L.A. has surged into the hundreds of millions of dollars annually over the last decade, while more than 75,000 people across L.A. County still remain unhoused.
What almost nobody running for the mayor’s office says is that Skid Row is not simply one of America’s largest homeless communities, and a crisis that needs to be solved. It is also one of America’s largest informal systems of rehabilitation, recovery, psychiatric triage, reentry and mutual survival that needs to be sustained.
A clinical outreach worker told me that Skid Row can also be the beginning of a new life. When I first started cold-calling clinics and shelters in 2010, wanting to put on concerts for people who would never be able to afford a ticket to see the Phil play at Disney Hall, I was overwhelmed by what I found: the Midnight Mission, the Union Rescue Mission, the Downtown Women’s Center, the clinics and reentry programs — organizations doing this work long before the current generation of politicians held office, all staffed largely by people recovering from their own years on Skid Row.
I’ve watched every mayor in L.A. run on homelessness, and I’ve seen hundreds of millions of tax dollars dissolve into lawyer fees, bureaucracy and craven photo-ops. The truest integrity I have found in this city lives in its underpaid social workers, security guards and shelter staff.
And then there is the Skid Row nobody campaigns on: the one that keeps people from ending up on the street, and the one that keeps people from returning to the street once they’ve left. The people in a 400-square-foot apartment with the Skid Row Housing Trust, a Section 8 unit east of Interstate 110, a sober living facility in South L.A. — whose stability depends on a housing voucher, a medication refill, a counselor who still answers the phone. One missed paycheck, one psychiatric break, one hospital visit from San Julian Street.
This is where L.A. keeps failing — and has been failing longest, because it is the least visible. Homelessness is not a crime. It is collective apathy made flesh. This is the consequence of a city that looks away: The poorest are left to carry the weight of a failure that belongs to all of us.
A woman I once met was living on that third Skid Row. She rode three buses a day across L.A. just to keep her name on a housing wait list, and still made time to sit in the front row of every Street Symphony concert at the Midnight Mission, in a freshly laundered pink tracksuit, calling me “Sugar.” Between movements of a Brahms Quintet, she told me how the clarinet sounded like light coming from the ground.
After the concert, she took my hand and told me how she’d lost her job when a corporate merger eliminated her position, and then she had lost her apartment.
“Homelessness is a full-time job,” she said. At the end of concerts, this woman would sometimes slip a folded $20 bill into my pocket. It was money from her General Relief — a mere $221 per month. Meaning, it was $20 she’d have to do without, for the rest of the month. I would plead with her to take it back. She never did. “No, baby” she’d say. “This is my concert.”
That is the part of Los Angeles I wish more people understood. Not just the suffering, but the humanity that survives inside it. Not just the tents, but the fragile ecosystems of care holding thousands of lives together every day.
The man with the wine glass is still out there, raising a toast to “doing something” for the “indigents” from a room insulated from the consequences — and the city has been governing from that same remove for 50 years. We criminalize and displace the people whose suffering makes us uncomfortable, because their fragility mirrors our own, and that is easier to clear than to confront.
The next mayor gets to decide whether L.A. protects the ecosystem that has spent decades doing what no policy has managed. That ecosystem doesn’t solve homelessness, but it refuses to let the people inside it disappear. The future of this city will not be determined by how effectively we hide suffering. It will be determined by whether we can build a Los Angeles where fewer people disappear from one another in the first place.
Vijay Gupta, a violinist, is a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship, the founder of Street Symphony and the author of “Restrung, A Memoir of Music and Transformation.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that most L.A. mayoral candidates invoke “Skid Row” only as a backdrop for crisis — tents, tarps, press conferences and encampment sweeps — while ignoring the deeper, less visible networks of care and survival that have taken shape there over decades.
- It contends that current campaign proposals, focused on sweeps, shelter beds, programs such as Inside Safe and encampment clearances, recycle strategies that have repeatedly failed under previous administrations, even as public spending on homelessness has soared into the hundreds of millions and more than 75,000 people in L.A. County remain unhoused.
- At the same time, the piece stresses that Skid Row is not just a problem zone but one of the country’s largest informal systems of rehabilitation, recovery, psychiatric triage, reentry and mutual aid — encompassing missions, clinics, reentry programs and shelters largely staffed by people who have themselves survived Skid Row.
- The article highlights organizations such as the Midnight Mission, the Union Rescue Mission, the Downtown Women’s Center and numerous clinics and reentry programs as models of integrity and commitment, and maintains that the truest public service in Los Angeles comes from underpaid social workers, shelter staff and security guards rather than from political leaders.
- In addition, the piece describes a “third Skid Row” that rarely figures in campaign rhetoric: people precariously housed in tiny Skid Row Housing Trust apartments, Section 8 units, and sober living facilities whose stability rests on fragile supports — a housing voucher, a medication refill, a counselor who still picks up the phone — and who can be pushed back onto San Julian Street by a single job loss, psychiatric crisis or hospital stay.
- The column frames homelessness not as a crime but as “collective apathy made flesh,” arguing that criminalization and displacement are ways for a city — and its wealthiest residents and donors — to avoid confronting shared responsibility for poverty, addiction, trauma and structural inequality.
- Through portraits of Skid Row residents, including a combat veteran who calls Skid Row “the end of the line” and a woman who rides multiple buses to stay on a housing wait list yet still donates part of a meager General Relief check to support free concerts, the piece emphasizes the humanity, creativity and generosity that persist within severe deprivation.
- The article criticizes a governing culture that mirrors a Bel-Air developer toasting “doing something for those indigents” from a safe distance, arguing that for roughly 50 years Los Angeles has made policy from rooms insulated from the consequences, prioritizing discomfort over compassion and visibility over genuine solutions.
- Ultimately, the column urges the next mayor to decide whether to protect and strengthen the Skid Row “ecosystem” that has sustained thousands when formal policy has failed — acknowledging that it does not “solve” homelessness but refuses to let people disappear — or to double down on strategies aimed primarily at removing visible suffering from public view.
- The piece concludes that L.A.’s future should not be judged by how effectively the city hides poverty, but by whether it can build a place where fewer people fall through the cracks and “disappear from one another” in the first place.
Different views on the topic
- In contrast, some political leaders and commentators frame Skid Row primarily as a symbol of the failure of existing service networks and lenient policies, rather than as an ecosystem to be preserved. Coverage of San Jose Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan’s visit to Skid Row, for example, notes that Mahan describes the area as representing “a failure of public policy” and uses it to argue that California must radically change course on homelessness.[2][3]
- From this perspective, the current configuration of Skid Row — dense encampments alongside a concentration of shelters and treatment programs — is seen as perpetuating cycles of addiction, crime and victimization. Advocates of this view contend that allowing people to remain on the streets in such conditions, even near services, is itself inhumane and dangerous, citing tens of thousands of deaths among unhoused Californians in the last decade.[2][3]
- Mahan and like-minded officials argue for what is described as “tough love,” asserting that if a bed and treatment are available, remaining on the street should no longer be an option. According to reporting from NBC4 and ABC7, this approach includes supporting involuntary treatment or placement in “safe, therapeutic” environments for people with severe addiction or mental illness who repeatedly refuse help, on the grounds that more assertive intervention is needed to prevent suffering and death.[2][3]
- Further, this camp emphasizes “accountability” and enforcement as necessary complements to services. The NBC4 report points out that Mahan was one of the only big-city Democrats to campaign for Proposition 36, which restored some drug and theft offenses to felony status, and that Mahan calls for holding people accountable for complying with local laws in public spaces, arguing that the absence of consequences has fueled open-air drug markets and disorder.[2]
- Business owners and some residents near Skid Row and along streets such as San Pedro are quoted welcoming stronger enforcement and more restrictive policies. In NBC4’s coverage, local business representatives praise Mahan for understanding “what a mayor should know” and cast tougher rules as “music to the ears” of merchants who say existing encampments and street activity have harmed safety, storefronts and economic recovery.[2]
- In the statewide political conversation, proponents of more coercive strategies maintain that the public is “ready to do something on homelessness that we haven’t done before,” as NBC4 paraphrases Mahan — namely, adopting stricter measures that move people off sidewalks and into mandated treatment or structured shelter, even if civil liberties advocates and some service providers object.[2]
- Polling in the Los Angeles mayoral race, meanwhile, underscores the political pressure to address visible homelessness quickly. A recent L.A. Times poll shows Mayor Karen Bass with a lead but still headed toward a likely runoff, with challengers vying to present distinct responses to the homelessness crisis in the run-up to the June primary.[1] Supporters of more aggressive action argue that voters are demanding tangible reductions in street encampments and that candidates are justified in prioritizing rapid clearance operations and new shelter capacity over preserving the current Skid Row landscape.
- Additionally, critics of viewing Skid Row primarily as a community to be protected argue that concentrating services and large numbers of extremely vulnerable people in a small geography has made the area a target for exploitation, trafficking and predatory drug dealing. From this vantage point, dispersing services and breaking up large encampments — even at the cost of disrupting existing networks of mutual aid — is seen as necessary to reduce victimization and restore a basic level of public safety.
- Some public officials and commentators also contend that massive public investments have flowed into Skid Row-area programs without producing proportional reductions in street homelessness, and that expanding or preserving that ecosystem without stricter performance metrics risks repeating past mistakes. They argue that future funding should be tied to demonstrable exits from homelessness and reductions in unsheltered counts, not simply to maintaining long-standing institutions.
- Taken together, these opposing views prioritize rapid removal of encampments, stronger enforcement of laws, and more assertive treatment and housing interventions — even involuntary ones — as the most compassionate and effective response, and view efforts to “protect” Skid Row’s current ecosystem as perpetuating an unacceptable status quo.