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Political tides rise and fall. They always have.
Laws change. Priorities shift. Administrations come and go. Across generations, societies debate, correct course and eventually find new balance. Some long-standing norms endure because they serve the common good. Others, like the once-accepted evil of slavery, are rightly rejected as societies mature.
But nature does not operate on election cycles.
Rivers do not stop at checkpoints. Wildlife does not recognize borders. Air pollution does not pause at state lines. Drought, wildfire and habitat loss do not ask whether a community voted red or blue. And once a species, an old growth forest, a mountaintop or a river are destroyed, they’re gone forever.
Protecting life on Earth requires acting locally for global impact.
That is why many recent federal decisions affecting public lands, water, mining, science and environmental protections are so troubling. Too often, they move forward without meaningful community input, dismiss established science, weaken institutions built to serve the public and strain relationships with neighboring countries and Indigenous nations whose futures are tied to the same landscapes.
In the American Southwest, we know better than most that ecosystems are shared. The Colorado River connects seven states and Mexico. The Sonoran Desert spans two nations. Migratory species move across tribal lands, ranches, farms, cities and protected areas alike.
When decisions are made in distant capitals without listening to the people who live in these places, the result is usually conflict, delay and damage.
Consider the Sky Islands of southern Arizona and northern Mexico — mountain ranges rising from the desert that contain extraordinary biodiversity. These landscapes connect the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Madre and support jaguars, birds, pollinators and hundreds of rare species.
Yet local residents increasingly fear that large-scale extraction decisions are being accelerated while their voices go unheard or unheeded. The same pattern appears elsewhere, from the Boundary Waters shared by the United States and Canada to groundwater basins throughout the West.
Americans broadly support clean air, clean water, parks, wildlife and open space. Across backgrounds and political beliefs, people want healthy lands and waters for their children. But our systems often reward short-term gain for a few over long-term security for many.
We can do better.
Real conservation must protect whole ecosystems, not just fragments inside political lines. And it must give agency to the people and communities who know those places best: tribal nations, ranchers, farmers, local governments, scientists, business owners and residents whose lives are directly tied to the land.
That means shifting from conflict-driven models — in which decisions end in lawsuits and resentment — to collaborative models built on shared stewardship, practical problem-solving and long-term accountability.
We have seen this approach work through building relationships, trust and capacity across borders, cultures and sectors so that conservation lasts.
In the Rio Grande-Rio Bravo river basin, one conservation team helped restore thousands of hectares of agave habitat across the United States and Mexico through dozens of partnerships, benefiting pollinators, local economies and ecosystems. Another helped restore thousands of acres of Tamaulipan thorn forest, essential for birds, ocelots and flood resilience.
These need not be isolated projects. They are building blocks of something larger: connected landscapes, stronger communities, shared governance and durable stewardship finance.
Consider the Baja-Sonora region, one of the most biologically rich landscapes in North America. More than 13 million people and dozens of Indigenous communities share this place. They also share growing threats: water scarcity, habitat fragmentation and under-investment in conservation.
The answer is not more top-down directives. It is empowering the people already working to steward their lands and waters.
The Southwest has always taught a simple truth: Survival depends on cooperation. Communities here learned long ago that water must be shared, neighbors must help one another, and the land must be respected.
That wisdom should guide our environmental future.
Ken Salazar is former U.S. secretary of the Interior and ambassador to Mexico. Leslie Harroun is the executive director of the Salazar Center for North American Conservation.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that while political priorities and administrations change, natural systems do not follow election cycles or national boundaries; rivers, wildlife, air quality, drought and wildfire all cross borders, and the loss of species and intact ecosystems is effectively irreversible.
It contends that recent federal decisions on public lands, water, mining, science and environmental protections are deeply troubling because they often advance without meaningful local or Indigenous input, disregard established science, weaken public-interest institutions and strain relationships with neighboring countries and tribal nations whose futures are tied to the same shared landscapes.
The piece emphasizes that the American Southwest illustrates the reality of shared ecosystems: the Colorado River links seven U.S. states and Mexico, the Sonoran Desert spans two countries, and migratory species move across tribal lands, ranches, farms, cities and protected areas; when decisions are made in distant capitals without listening to those who live in these places, the result is typically conflict, delay and environmental harm.
It highlights the Sky Islands of southern Arizona and northern Mexico as a case study of extraordinary biodiversity connecting the Rocky Mountains and Sierra Madre, supporting jaguars, birds, pollinators and rare species, while local residents increasingly fear that large-scale extraction projects are being fast-tracked without their concerns being heard.
Extending this pattern, the article points to disputes in the Boundary Waters region shared by the United States and Canada and in groundwater basins across the West as evidence that current decision-making structures often prioritize short-term gain for a few over long-term security for many, despite broad public support for clean air, clean water, parks, wildlife and open space.
It asserts that “real conservation” must protect whole ecosystems rather than small fragments defined by political lines, and that durable protection depends on giving genuine agency to those who know the land best: tribal nations, ranchers, farmers, local governments, scientists, business owners and residents whose livelihoods are intertwined with these landscapes; this perspective aligns with work that stresses the importance of connecting community-level initiatives to national and international conservation goals to empower local resource management[1].
The article urges a shift from conflict-driven models—where contentious decisions end in lawsuits and lingering resentment—to collaborative models of shared stewardship built on trust, practical problem-solving and long-term accountability among governments, Indigenous nations, communities, NGOs and private actors, consistent with research describing transboundary conservation as networks of cooperating interests that require robust governance arrangements[2].
It cites examples from the Rio Grande–Rio Bravo basin, where cross-border partnerships have restored thousands of hectares of agave habitat across the U.S.-Mexico border, benefiting pollinators, local economies and ecosystems, and have also reestablished thousands of acres of Tamaulipan thorn forest critical for birds, ocelots and flood resilience, framing these efforts as building blocks for connected landscapes, stronger communities, shared governance and sustainable conservation finance.
Turning to the Baja–Sonora region, which is described as one of North America’s most biologically rich areas and home to more than 13 million people and dozens of Indigenous communities, the piece argues that growing threats such as water scarcity, habitat fragmentation and underinvestment in conservation will not be solved by more top-down directives but by empowering the people already stewarding the land and waters.
The article concludes that the Southwest’s longstanding ethic—that survival in an arid, harsh environment depends on cooperation, sharing water, helping neighbors and respecting the land—should guide the country’s environmental future, underscoring a call for cross-border, community-centered governance that transcends political boundaries in order to protect shared ecosystems for generations to come[1][2].
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some policymakers and legal scholars insist that national governments must retain primary authority over natural resources within their borders, warning that expansive cross-border conservation frameworks can complicate accountability, dilute national sovereignty and blur lines of responsibility when multiple jurisdictions share decision-making power[2].
Industry groups in mining, oil and gas, and other resource-extraction sectors, along with some local elected officials in resource-dependent regions, often argue that stricter conservation measures and moratoria on development undermine jobs, tax revenues and energy security; these voices frequently contend that environmental impacts can be managed through technology, mitigation and existing regulations without elevating cross-border conservation or community veto power over projects.
Some Western property-rights and “county control” advocates criticize what they view as federal overreach in public-lands policy, contending that local communities should have greater discretion to pursue grazing, logging, mining or water projects, even when those decisions may conflict with broader ecosystem-scale conservation plans that extend across state or national boundaries.
Border security proponents have argued that physical barriers, roads and surveillance infrastructure along the U.S.-Mexico border are essential national priorities, even though such measures can fragment habitats and disrupt wildlife migration; these perspectives place national security and immigration control above ecological connectivity, implicitly challenging calls to treat borderlands primarily as shared conservation landscapes.
Critics of collaborative, multi-stakeholder conservation processes note that they can be slow, resource-intensive and dominated by well-funded NGOs, governments or philanthropic organizations, rather than by less organized local residents; from this standpoint, consensus-driven models risk producing lowest-common-denominator outcomes or masking power imbalances, leading some commentators to prefer clear, timely regulatory decisions by accountable public agencies over complex transboundary governance arrangements[2].
Additionally, certain scholars and Indigenous leaders have cautioned that transboundary conservation initiatives, especially those designed or financed by external actors, can marginalize Indigenous governance systems or impose one-size-fits-all frameworks; these voices call for strong protections for free, prior and informed consent, and in some cases favor Indigenous- or community-led conservation that is not embedded in large binational or multinational structures, challenging the idea that cross-border governance is always the most equitable path[2].
Some economists and development advocates argue that in regions facing poverty and limited infrastructure, prioritizing large-scale conservation and restrictions on resource use can delay roads, energy projects and industrial development that governments see as essential for human well-being; they often call for “balanced” approaches that give greater weight to near-term economic growth and national development objectives than to the long-term, ecosystem-wide protections emphasized in cross-border conservation narratives.
Finally, a subset of environmental pragmatists question whether highly ambitious, landscape-scale, international initiatives risk overpromising relative to available funding and governance capacity, suggesting that incremental, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction reforms—tighter pollution controls, improved enforcement, better local land-use planning—may deliver more reliable gains than expansive efforts to transcend political borders and overhaul governance systems all at once[2].