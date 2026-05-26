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There’s an ancient, almost surely apocryphal story about a dog food company executive convening a big sales meeting. A very short version has the exec running through all of the company’s advantages: the best sales team, the best advertising, the best packaging, etc. He then irately asks, “So why aren’t we selling more dog food?”
After a long silence, a small voice from the back ventures a guess: “Maybe the dogs don’t like it.”
The story is a cliché, but a useful one in business and politics. For instance, the prelaunch internal name for Netflix was “Kibble,” a reminder that the customer actually had to like the product itself.
The Democratic Party would be well-advised to launch its own Operation Kibble.
There were hopes — and fears — that the recently released Democratic “autopsy” of their 2024 election defeat would be the beginning of just such an effort. Every Democratic faction wanted a report that either ratified their ideological commitments or proved that the party brass was hostile toward them.
Everyone was disappointed. The autopsy wasn’t a complete mess. It was an incomplete mess, with countless blank sections including a missing conclusion. Also, absent: any mention of President Biden’s age, Kamala Harris’ myriad shortcomings or such relevant issues as inflation, immigration, Israel or politically toxic culture war issues.
There were some defensible points scattered across the report’s nearly 200 pages; the party doesn’t try to win rural voters, it relies too much on identity politics, etc.
Still, critics across the ideological spectrum have closed the partisan divide to tear it apart like so many polar bears agreeably sharing a whale carcass. With so much to feed on, why squabble?
But there’s one criticism I haven’t seen that gets to the heart of the Democrats’ kibble problem. Simply put, the ideological activist base can’t accept that the dogs don’t actually like what they’re being served. This denial has a long history.
From the 1930s until the mid-1980s, Democrats significantly outnumbered Republicans, sometimes by more than two to one. And long after that, Democrats still usually had the edge. Republican presidents — Eisenhower, Nixon, Reagan, even the Bushes — earned victories by winning over some Democrats, and starting in the 1990s, Democrat-friendly independents. But Democrats clung to the idea that Democrats alone were the path to victory.
Bill Clinton recognized this era was ending, and instead crafted an appeal to the moderate and conservative voters the Democratic Party had been hemorrhaging. His presidency is not remembered fondly by today’s ardent progressives.
Electoral math is only part of the story. Ever since FDR’s administration, both parties have organized around an enduring myth of American politics: If everyone voted, Democrats would win. This idea more than any other explains why Republicans favor tighter controls around voting and Democrats want looser ones.
This idea rests on a lot of different assumptions. First, it seemed plausible back in the days when Democrats outnumbered Republicans. There’s also a kind of Marx-ish assumption that non-voters are a reserve army of the dispossessed, the marginal, the oppressed. As President Obama once put it when making the case for mandatory voting, “The people who tend not to vote are young; they’re lower income; they’re skewed more heavily towards immigrant groups and minority groups.”
Another related assumption by Democrats: We’re obviously right, so we just have to do better at getting our message out. Inversely, the Republicans are obviously wrong, so they must have exploited an unfair advantage to win, in terms of money, media and mobilization.
When right-wing talk radio seemed to help the GOP, the left concluded all they needed was their own talk radio, and Air America was born. When Fox News seemed to fuel GOP success, Current TV was launched, and MSNBC was revamped as left-wing Fox News. Several progressive think tanks were born out of envy for conservative think tanks.
Add in the complementary myth that the candidate with the most money wins, and you can start to appreciate the “cope” of the Democratic worldview.
The recent quest to stand up left-wing “podcast bros” — despite the fact that many such bros had been left-wing until recently (remember, Joe Rogan endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2020) — is another of numerous examples.
The autopsy offers more of the same, arguing that Democrats need to copy the “always on” media and activist infrastructure of the right — the Koch networks, Turning Point USA, etc. “Democrats and allies must consider how to match and exceed these investments.”
Now, as tradecraft, none of this is indefensible. But in context, it’s the same argument that has hobbled Democrats for decades: There’s nothing wrong with our dog food, we just need a better ad campaign.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article contends that the Democratic National Committee’s post-2024 “autopsy” is an “incomplete mess,” emphasizing that large sections were left blank, there was no real conclusion, and the document conspicuously avoided hard questions about President Biden’s age, Vice President Harris’ perceived weaknesses, and salient voter concerns such as inflation, immigration, Israel and polarizing culture-war fights.
At the same time, the piece acknowledges that the report did contain a few defensible observations, including that Democrats have largely given up on rural voters and that the party leans too heavily on identity politics, yet it argues that even these points are lost in a broader document that fails to grapple with what actually turned voters away.
Moving from the report to the party’s culture, the article argues that Democratic activists and much of the party’s ideological base cannot accept the simple possibility that many voters “don’t like the dog food” — that is, they do not like the party’s ideological product itself — and instead look everywhere but their own agenda for explanations of defeat.
To explain this mindset, the column traces a long-running Democratic belief dating back to the New Deal era: the conviction that if everyone voted, Democrats would automatically win, a notion that grew out of decades when Democrats heavily outnumbered Republicans in party identification.
The piece then links that belief to a set of assumptions — that nonvoters are disproportionately young, low income, and from immigrant and minority communities, and therefore naturally aligned with Democrats — and argues that this underpins Democratic support for looser voting rules and expansive turnout efforts, as well as the conviction that the party is “obviously right” and simply needs better outreach.
Building on this, the article maintains that Democrats habitually blame losses on communication and mobilization disadvantages rather than on their own positions, pointing to repeated efforts to copy conservative media and infrastructure: launching liberal talk radio to mirror right-wing talk radio, building left-leaning cable outlets to counter Fox News, creating progressive think tanks to match conservative ones, and more recently investing in “podcast bros” and a permanent activist/media ecosystem similar to groups on the right like the Koch network and Turning Point USA.[1][2][3][4]
Consequently, the column criticizes the autopsy’s call for Democrats to “match and exceed” conservative investments in “always on” media and organizing, framing it as yet another expression of the party’s belief that its problem is messaging and machinery, not message, and concluding that Democrats are once again insisting “there’s nothing wrong with our dog food; we just need a better ad campaign.”
Different views on the topic
In contrast, a number of Democratic strategists and analysts have argued that the 2024 loss reflected a mix of structural and contextual factors — including economic anxiety, incumbency fatigue, and voter concerns about crime and global instability — rather than a broad ideological rejection of the party’s policy agenda, and they contend that any serious “autopsy” must weigh those external forces alongside internal party debates.
Additionally, some within the party argue that the post-2024 review process, however imperfect, was constrained by legal, political and factional realities: a highly public, officially sanctioned document, they contend, is unlikely to offer the full candor about individual leaders or intra-party divisions that is often aired in private memos, interviews or donor briefings.
Other Democratic commentators point out that, even in defeat, the party has maintained or improved its standing in many suburban districts and state-level races, and they argue that this pattern suggests voters are not uniformly rejecting the “product” but are instead responding to specific candidates, campaign quality, and localized issues, as seen in ongoing debates over Democratic performance following earlier election cycles.[4][5]
Supporters of the party’s current policy direction often note that major planks of the Democratic platform — such as protecting abortion rights, expanding access to healthcare, and raising the minimum wage — routinely poll well with the broader electorate, and they argue that the gap lies less in what Democrats are offering and more in how those ideas are communicated amid misinformation, partisan media fragmentation and low trust in institutions.
Moreover, some election-law scholars and voting-rights advocates defend the long-standing Democratic emphasis on expanding access to the ballot by pointing to empirical work showing that nonvoters are often less engaged but slightly more Democratic-leaning on average; they argue that higher participation is both normatively desirable and electorally relevant, even if it does not guarantee automatic Democratic majorities, and reject the notion that this belief is a mere “myth” rather than a contested empirical question.
In response to the critique of liberal media and organizational investments, progressive operatives and donors maintain that building out think tanks, advocacy groups, and media platforms is a rational response to what they see as decades of conservative success using similar infrastructure, including the very “autopsy” and institution-building process the Republican National Committee undertook after 2012 to improve its electoral position.[4]
Finally, some critics of the article’s framing argue that focusing on Democrats’ “dog food” obscures the role of institutional factors — such as gerrymandering, the structure of the Senate and Electoral College, and state-level voting rules — that can allow Republicans to remain competitive or prevail without consistently winning national popular majorities, and they contend that any honest assessment of Democratic fortunes must weigh these structural headwinds alongside questions about ideology, messaging and party culture.[5]