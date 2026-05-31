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My family’s faith tradition is what you might call All Over The Place.
My father, an Armenian American from Fresno, identified with Zorba the Greek, who lived life passionately and with wonder, but was highly skeptical of religion and religious institutions.
My mother, a WASPy Mayflower descendant, was a member of the Vedanta Society, an interfaith spiritual group rooted in Hinduism. Until she met my father in Berkeley in the early 1950s, she had intended to become a Vedanta nun.
As a compromise of sorts, they raised their four children in the Unitarian Universalist Church; we attended the famous “Onion” in the Valley. Unitarianism, it’s been said, is a religion for people who don’t believe in God.
But God or no God, my mother left us with an important lesson: all religions are equal, and all spiritual paths lead to the same place.
That, unfortunately, does not appear to be a sentiment shared by the thousands of conservative evangelical Christians who streamed into the National Mall recently for a daylong prayer rally to “rededicate” our country as “one nation under God.”
The gathering, ostensibly to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding, was dominated by Christian nationalist leaders, and included some Trump Cabinet members, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is the subject of religious discrimination complaints from active troops for his constant invocation of Jesus Christ, and for Hegseth’s “voluntary” monthly prayer meetings at the Pentagon.
House Speaker Mike Johnson also attended the rally, as did the Rev. Franklin Graham and the Rev. Robert Jeffress, who has embraced the label “Christian nationalist.”
“If being a Christian nationalist means loving Jesus Christ and loving America,” Jeffress said, “count me in.” (Actually, that is not what it means at all. More on that in a moment.)
The rally was yet another spectacle designed to persuade Americans that ours is a Christian nation, that Christianity should be privileged in American public and private life and that Christians are under relentless attack in the United States.
In reality, conservative evangelical Christians are working hard to impose their beliefs on the rest of us. They want to install the Ten Commandments on the walls of public school classrooms and in court houses. They are trying to use public funds for religious charter schools. They are trying, in so many ways, to dismantle the country’s hallowed separation of church and state, and in the process, to rewrite history.
In April, for example, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chairs President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, decried the separation of church and state as the “biggest lie that’s been told in America.” (Actually, the biggest lie that’s been told in America is that Trump won the 2020 election.)
Although the phrase “separation of church and state” appears nowhere in the Constitution (and neither does the word “God,” for that matter), the founders were clear that government and religion were not to commingle.
We owe the “wall” metaphor to Thomas Jefferson, who while president in 1802 used it in a letter to Baptists in Danbury, Conn., concerned about the state infringing on their religious freedom. “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State,” Jefferson wrote.
Earlier this month, the Pew Research Center examined how Americans feel about religion’s influence in government and public life.
More than half of those surveyed — 52% — agreed that “conservative Christians have gone too far in trying to push their religious values in the government and public schools.” To be fair, nearly half — 48% — said that “liberals who are not religious have gone too far in trying to keep religious values out of the government and public schools.”
Naturally, the dividing line turns out to be a partisan one. But one thing large majorities of both Republicans and Democrats agree on is that churches and other houses of worship should butt out of politics.
As for Christian nationalism, Pew found, Democrats generally frown on it, while Republicans view it favorably or have never heard of it.
So what, exactly, is Christian nationalism?
As many scholars and researchers have written, Christian nationalism is not a religion. It’s a political ideology that, upon examination, has very little to do with real Christian or democratic values. “It accurately describes American nationalists who believe American identity is inextricable from Christianity,” wrote Georgetown political scientist Paul D. Miller in Christianity Today. In his February 2021 piece, Miller noted that many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists sported Christian signs, slogans and symbols.
As Constitutional law attorney Andrew Seidel of the Freedom From Religion Foundation told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, on that day, “Christian Nationalism ripped off its mask, showing that it is... a violent, exclusionary movement bent on seizing power here and now.”
Americans don’t need to rededicate themselves to the idea that we are one nation under God. We need to rededicate ourselves to the importance of keeping that big beautiful wall between church and state, one of the very best things about this 250-year-old experiment.
Bluesky: @rabcarian
Threads: @rabcarian
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column uses a family history of eclectic, non-dogmatic faith to argue that pluralism and equal respect for all religious and nonreligious paths are core American values, in direct tension with efforts to privilege one religion in public life.
It portrays a recent National Mall prayer rally, featuring prominent Christian nationalist leaders and high-ranking Trump administration officials, as part of a coordinated attempt to recast the United States as explicitly Christian and to normalize the idea that Christianity deserves a special place in government and law.
The piece contends that conservative evangelical activists are not merely seeking religious freedom but are working to impose their beliefs on everyone else by, among other things, mandating Ten Commandments displays in public schools and courthouses and directing public funds to religious charter schools—steps the column views as breaches in the traditional wall between church and state.
It criticizes political claims that “separation of church and state” is a lie, noting that while the exact phrase does not appear in the Constitution, the founders clearly barred religious establishment and protected free exercise in the First Amendment, which has long been understood to require meaningful institutional separation between government and organized religion.[2]
To underscore that point, the article invokes Thomas Jefferson’s 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists coining the “wall of separation” metaphor, and suggests that this image accurately captures the founders’ intention that government neither establish a religion nor interfere with religious practice.[2]
The article aligns with scholarship and case law that treat the “wall” as a guiding constitutional principle, noting that later jurists such as Justice Hugo Black explicitly described the First Amendment as having “erected a wall between church and state,” a formulation used to justify strict limits on government-sponsored religious activity.[1][3]
Drawing on recent Pew Research Center findings, the column emphasizes that a majority of Americans believe conservative Christians have gone too far in trying to inject their values into government and public schools, and that large majorities in both parties say houses of worship should stay out of electoral politics, suggesting broad public unease with overt religious influence over state power.
It defines Christian nationalism as a political ideology, not a faith, one that fuses American identity with Christianity and, according to scholars it cites, bears little resemblance to core Christian teachings or democratic norms; in this view, Christian nationalism is exclusionary and power-seeking rather than spiritual or pluralistic.
By highlighting academic and legal analyses that link Christian nationalist rhetoric and symbolism to the January 6 insurrection, the piece argues that this ideology can fuel antidemocratic and sometimes violent movements that threaten constitutional governance.
The column concludes that Americans do not need rituals that “rededicate” the nation to God, but rather a renewed commitment to reinforcing and “rebuilding” the wall between church and state—an arrangement the article presents as one of the most successful and distinctive features of the American experiment, now under pressure from court decisions and political movements that are eroding long-standing limits on government entanglement with religion.[4]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, conservative legal analysts at organizations such as the Heritage Foundation argue that the “wall of separation” is a misleading metaphor that has distorted the original meaning of the First Amendment, contending that the framers intended only to prevent the establishment of a national church or the favoritism of one Christian denomination over another, not to exclude religion from the public square.[5]
These critics maintain that Jefferson’s Danbury letter was a political communication, not a binding constitutional interpretation, and that courts and activists have misused his “wall” image to drive religious expression out of public life, including prayer in schools, religious symbols on public land, and faith-based arguments in policy debates.[5][6]
According to this line of argument, the modern “strict separation” approach, embraced by mid‑20th‑century Supreme Court decisions and many civil liberties groups, has created what some scholars describe as a de facto secular establishment, in which government-sponsored secularism marginalizes religious citizens and treats public religious expression as inherently suspect.[5]
Some conservative historians and commentators further contend that the United States has deep roots in Protestant and broader Judeo‑Christian traditions, and that public acknowledgments of God, from legislative prayers to religious monuments, reflect that heritage rather than an unconstitutional establishment of religion.[5][6]
Writers in venues such as Hillsdale College’s Imprimis argue that the separationist doctrine has troubling origins, asserting that the “wall of separation” concept was historically advanced by nativist and anti‑Catholic movements to restrict Catholic institutions and schools, and warning that the metaphor has been used as a tool of religious discrimination rather than neutral fairness.[6]
From this perspective, recent Supreme Court rulings that allow religious schools to participate on equal footing in public benefit programs are viewed not as breaches in a protective wall but as corrections of past hostility to religion, expanding free exercise rights by ensuring that otherwise eligible religious organizations are not excluded solely because they are religious.[5]
Opponents of a rigid church‑state divide also argue that moral and civic formation often draw on religious traditions, and that silencing religious viewpoints in public education or civic discourse impoverishes democratic debate and undermines community standards that many citizens derive from faith.[5][6]
Consequently, these voices tend to see Christian involvement in politics—whether through advocacy on social issues, support for religious schooling, or efforts to shape laws around moral convictions—not as an imposition on others, but as a legitimate exercise of democratic participation that should be protected so long as government does not coerce religious observance or declare an official church.[5][6]