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“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” — Donald Trump, April 7, 2026
Too often, we sip our morning coffee while reading a bizarre Truth Social post by President Trump, often posted between midnight and dawn. His missives inevitably become grist for that evening’s late-night shows. The jokes can be funny, yet in the light of day, the realities are anything but. Because threats to destroy a civilization, made by the man with the sole authority to order the use of America’s nuclear arsenal, are not easily explained away as some “madman” negotiating ploy. They are more than unhinged. They are reckless. And we are less safe when nothing stands between a reckless president and a nuclear weapon.
It is not the juvenile images of the president as a “Star Wars” Mandalorian or Rambo-like warrior that should most concern us. It is the state of mind of the president in those moments. Because under the procedures for ordering the use of nuclear weapons, any president — including this president — does not need to consult any other official before giving the go-ahead to launch a nuclear attack.
The president’s mad rhetoric and demonstrated willingness to act unilaterally, unconstrained by anything other than his own morality and his own mind, as Trump has put it, leads to one conclusion: In the generations since World War II and the dawn of the Atomic Age, we have never been at greater risk of a president ordering the use of a nuclear weapon against another nation — even if that nation has neither threatened nor attacked us.
Yes, President Lyndon Johnson had his bouts of anger and discouragement; President Richard Nixon had his battles with internal demons and illegal actions, which led to his resignation. But we have never seen anything like Trump’s impulsive, irrational, early morning outbursts.
Added to that, Trump has exercised unprecedented executive power in initiating military hostilities. The process through which these attacks in Iran were ordered contradicted the intent of America’s founders in giving Congress the power to declare war. By any reasonable definition, Trump’s “excursion” into Iran sure looks like a war.
And there is more cause for alarm: As poorly as the Iran war was conceived, operationally, it required advanced military planning with multiple civilian and military officials. A nuclear launch order, on the other hand, could take only minutes, and solely at the command of the president.
Yes, a military officer in the nuclear chain of command might refuse such an order as unlawful. But is this really a viable check on a determined president willing to fire and replace anyone standing in his or her way?
Continuing to accept or rationalize this dangerous reality, or to take solace in Trump’s sporadic attempts to walk back his most outrageous rhetoric, puts every American and millions of foreign citizens in real danger of calamity. And puts the United States in danger of becoming a pariah following the launching of a nuclear first strike.
What can be done? First, this president and this administration, or more realistically a succeeding one, can strengthen the existing structure under which the U.S. may use nuclear weapons — to include when possible, consultations with a small team of senior cabinet and legislative officials before the president authorizes any strike, to ensure that any such order is both lawful and wise.
Congress can also pass legislation without delay requiring prior consultation with congressional leadership for the first use of an American nuclear weapon. There could be exceptions: for example, if war had already been declared against our enemy, as in World War II; or to defeat a truly imminent nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies. Requiring congressional authorization, or at least prior consultation for nuclear first use, would guard against a president consulting only an executive branch of “yes” men and women to approve a prebaked outcome.
Of course, the president might well veto such a measure. But doing so would only demonstrate that he actually desires the power to launch a nuclear attack without any consultation or congressional authority. That in itself would provide another strong argument for overriding such a veto.
Even if the chances of this president — or any other — launching a nuclear first strike of any size on any given day is very small, that number grows when an unbalanced president, under great stress, considers his or her options. The stakes are immense and the potential consequences, catastrophic.
Think about it the next time a presidential rant ruins your coffee. Surely, now is the time for precautionary action.
Steven Andreasen, who served as the National Security Council’s staff director for defense policy and arms control from 1993 to 2001, teaches public policy at the University of Minnesota. Anthony Lake was a national security advisor in the Bill Clinton administration.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that President Trump’s late-night Truth Social post warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” in the context of the Iran crisis is not merely bluster but an alarming signal of recklessness when combined with the power to order nuclear use, echoing concerns raised by arms control analysts and members of Congress reacting to the same statement.[2]
It contends that Trump’s pattern of impulsive, early-morning outbursts and unilateral decision-making on the use of force, including the Iran “excursion,” marks a dangerous break from earlier presidents who had personal flaws but did not display the same public, erratic rhetoric while holding direct control over nuclear launch decisions.[2]
The piece underscores that under current U.S. procedures, any president can order the launch of nuclear weapons without consulting Congress or any other official, and that no one in the chain of command has clear authority to rescind a legal presidential order, a structure documented by nuclear policy experts.[1][3]
Building on that, it warns that the only practical check — the possibility that a military officer might refuse an unlawful order — is not a reliable safeguard against a determined president who could fire or replace subordinates until the order is carried out.[1][3]
The article argues that this concentration of power creates a historically high risk that a president could order a nuclear strike, including a first use against a country that has not attacked or directly threatened the United States, and that such an act would likely make the U.S. a global pariah.[1][4]
It highlights the uniquely catastrophic consequences of nuclear use — the potential to kill millions in a single strike and disrupt the global climate and food supply — as a reason that even a very small probability of an impulsive presidential launch is unacceptable.[4][5][6]
In response, the article urges immediate reform of nuclear decision-making, calling for an internal executive-branch process that, whenever time permits, requires the president to consult a small group of senior Cabinet and legislative leaders before authorizing any nuclear strike, to help ensure such orders are both lawful and wise.[1]
It further advocates that Congress pass legislation requiring at least prior consultation, and ideally authorization, from congressional leadership for the first use of a U.S. nuclear weapon, with narrow exceptions such as a declared war or a truly imminent nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies.[1]
The piece contends that such reforms would prevent a president from relying solely on an inner circle of “yes” advisers to rubber-stamp a preordained decision, and that a presidential veto of these changes would itself reveal an unhealthy desire to retain unchecked authority to launch a nuclear strike.
Ultimately, the article concludes that given Trump’s rhetoric, the existing sole-authority system, and the stakes of nuclear war, precautionary reforms to constrain first use are urgently necessary rather than optional.
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some nuclear policy analysts emphasize that the long-standing U.S. practice of giving the president sole authority over nuclear launch was designed as a safeguard, specifically to prevent rogue military commanders or technical errors from initiating a nuclear strike without clear civilian authorization.[1]
These experts note that past reforms to the launch system, and the preservation of presidential sole authority, were intended to centralize responsibility so that no missile crew, submarine commander, or bomber pilot could act independently, thereby reducing the risk of accidental or unauthorized launches.[1]
Moreover, commentary on U.S. nuclear posture points out that deterrence — the effort to prevent nuclear attacks in the first place — depends on the belief that the United States can and will respond rapidly if ordered by the president, and that adding new layers of approval could undermine this credibility.[1]
Analysts also stress that in a scenario where U.S. sensors detect an incoming nuclear strike, presidents might have only minutes to decide whether to respond; they argue that requiring prior congressional consultation or multi-person concurrence in such a compressed timeline could be impractical and might create dangerous delays.[1]
Some specialists further contend that the president, as the single elected commander in chief and “final check” over the military, intelligence agencies, and their support systems, is structurally better positioned to synthesize information and make a rapid decision than a committee that could be divided or slow to reach consensus.[1]
There is additional concern among defenders of the current system that dispersing launch authority among multiple actors could introduce new points of failure, including political deadlock or conflicting interpretations of an evolving crisis, which might either paralyze decision-making or lead to mixed signals in a nuclear standoff.[1]
Finally, while some support modest reforms such as clarifying legal standards or improving consultation practices, critics of sweeping changes argue that fundamentally altering sole presidential authority could weaken deterrence, complicate command and control, and unintentionally increase rather than decrease the overall risk of nuclear war.[1]