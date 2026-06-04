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California is in the middle of a quiet but high-stakes argument about what it would mean to fix our water system in a hotter, drier century, especially in the age of AI. Echoes of this argument will resonate in everyone’s lives. One side focuses on efficiency: building more conveyance, freeing up markets and moving water to its highest-value use. The opposite side insists that any reform must start from justice: the human right to safe water, tribal rights and the support to those communities already living with contamination and scarcity.
A major new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, “Measuring Water Misallocation in California,” speaks directly to this debate. Via detailed empirical work, it shows that California’s water system is ill-suited to the climate realities ahead.
Using extensive satellite imagery, crop evapotranspiration data and field-level planting decisions, the authors mapped the productivity of water across the state’s irrigated lands. Results show that water is consistently more valuable south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta than north of it. And yet legal and physical constraints make it hard to move water across this chokepoint. The paper documents that annual water trading is negligible — usually less than 1% of total use even in severe droughts. The authors also show that, because so much water is locked into long-lived orchards and vineyards, very little can be reallocated in any given year without major economic losses.
These findings describe not just inefficiency but also the rigidity of a system that should adapt more flexibly under climate stress.
For climate justice advocates, these findings quantify what many frontline communities have already experienced: that California’s water rules are not flexible or responsive enough to share risk fairly in drought. Rather, they tend to protect those with senior water rights claims and long-standing investments, while exposing everyone else to greater risk of shortages or contamination.
The paper also illustrates the limits of an efficiency-only lens, which would focus mostly on irrigators and water rights holders, infrastructure and markets. The people most visible in that analysis would be those who already have water, capital and legal recognition. Among those who are not visible in the analysis: farmworkers, rural communities with contaminated groundwater and tribes whose water claims that in some cases predate the state.
The inclusion and exclusion matters because California’s crisis is not only about misallocated acre-feet of water. It is about the fact that more than a million Californians still lack reliable access to safe drinking water, a failure CalMatters has documented in coverage of the state’s weak enforcement of its own human right to water law. Affected people are disproportionately low-income and from communities of color, often in the same regions that generate enormous agricultural value from water.
When we talk about misallocation without naming such communities, we ignore their suffering and risk treating them as an economic externality rather than a central stakeholder facing injustice that must be addressed.
The misallocation paper reminds readers that many senior water rights in California trace back to the Gold Rush and earlier land arrangements; those rights became more valuable over time because they delivered reliability, and reliability enabled investment in high-value perennial crops. In economic language, this may be seen as complementary capital and higher productivity, but in political language, it looks like a system in which inherited advantage is continuously reinforced.
Climate change in the age of AI will likely sharpen these divides. As droughts become more frequent and severe, those with older rights and deeper infrastructure will continue to receive water; those with junior rights, domestic wells or small systems will face more frequent shortages, contamination and price shocks. If we feed this hierarchy into AI models built to optimize economic efficiency without considering justice, they will only deepen these patterns.
What is the alternative? One option is to follow the “efficiency” logic as justification for expensive new conveyance like the proposed Bethany Reservoir Pumping Plant and for expanded water trading among existing rights holders. Another option is to treat the recent analysis as technical confirmation that the current system is brittle and inequitable, and use that to argue for a deeper change.
Reports like the Climate and Community Institute’s “Achieving Water Justice in California” have already outlined what that deeper change could look like: prioritizing basic human needs and ecosystem flows, legally recognizing and settling tribal water rights, democratizing water governance, and redesigning pricing and planning so that communities most exposed to climate risk are protected first, not last.
The recent paper provides a detailed map of how water, capital and infrastructure are currently entangled. If we stop at so-called efficiency, we will use that map to move more water to the same powerful actors who have always benefited. If we start from justice, we can use the same evidence to start an entirely different conversation about what California’s water system is for and whom it must serve in a warming world.
David Sathuluri is a climate justice advocate and a researcher at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, where Marco Tedesco is a research professor and directs a lab on AI, climate and society.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that new empirical research on California’s water system, particularly the National Bureau of Economic Research working paper “Measuring Water Misallocation in California,” confirms that the state’s water is deeply misallocated and structurally rigid in ways that are ill‑suited to a hotter, drier climate.[1][2][4]
It notes that the NBER paper, using satellite imagery, evapotranspiration data and field‑level planting decisions, finds that water is consistently more productive south of the Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta than north of it, yet legal and physical constraints make it difficult to move water across this chokepoint.[1][2][4]
The article emphasizes that the paper documents negligible levels of annual water trading, often less than 1% of total use even in severe droughts, and shows how water tied up in long‑lived orchards and vineyards limits year‑to‑year reallocation, revealing a system that is both inefficient and inflexible under climate stress.[2][4]
Building on this evidence, the piece contends that such rigidity does not just reduce efficiency; it also entrenches injustice, because California’s water rules tend to protect holders of senior water rights and long‑standing investments while exposing farmworkers, small rural communities and others with junior rights or domestic wells to greater risks of shortage and contamination.[2][4][5]
The article argues that an efficiency‑only lens on misallocation—focused on irrigators, water rights holders, infrastructure and markets—renders invisible farmworkers, rural communities with contaminated groundwater and tribes whose water claims often predate the state, despite the fact that these communities are disproportionately low‑income and from communities of color.[3][5]
It stresses that misallocation should not be discussed solely in terms of acre‑feet and economic output, because more than basic economic returns are at stake: advocates and researchers have documented that many Californians still lack reliable access to safe drinking water, even as surrounding regions generate enormous agricultural value from water.[3][5]
The piece highlights that many senior water rights trace back to the Gold Rush era and earlier land arrangements; over time, these senior rights became more valuable because they delivered reliability that supported heavy investment in high‑value perennial crops, a pattern the article frames as inherited advantage being continuously reinforced.[1][2][4]
It warns that as climate change drives more frequent and severe droughts, those with older rights and deeper infrastructure are likely to remain protected, while those with junior rights, small systems or domestic wells will face more frequent shortages, contamination and price shocks, further widening existing inequities.[3][5]
The article raises concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in water management, arguing that if AI models are trained primarily to optimize economic efficiency using data shaped by this historical hierarchy of rights and infrastructure, they will replicate and deepen existing inequities unless justice is built in as a core objective from the outset.
It contrasts two broad paths forward: one that uses the new misallocation analysis to justify expensive new conveyance projects, such as the proposed Bethany Reservoir Pumping Plant, and expanded trading among existing rights holders, and another that treats the analysis as technical confirmation that the current regime is brittle and inequitable and therefore requires deeper structural change.[2][4]
Drawing on climate and water justice research, the piece urges starting from justice rather than efficiency by prioritizing basic human needs and ecosystem flows, legally recognizing and settling tribal water rights, democratizing water governance and redesigning pricing and planning so that communities most exposed to climate risk are protected first, not last.[3][5]
The article concludes that the NBER paper’s detailed mapping of how water, capital and infrastructure are currently entangled could be used either to channel more water to already powerful actors or, if coupled with a justice‑first framework, to support a broader rethinking of what California’s water system is for and whom it must serve in a warming world.[1][2][4]
Different views on the topic
Economists and policy analysts who focus on efficiency often view the same NBER working paper as evidence that California could reap large economic gains by reallocating water to higher‑value uses through more flexible markets, improved conveyance and better alignment of water flows with crop productivity, without fundamentally reshaping the underlying system of property rights.[1][2][4]
From this perspective, the paper’s finding that water is more valuable south of the Delta, combined with the identification of conveyance bottlenecks and extremely low levels of trading, underscores the case for easing physical and regulatory barriers to moving water across regions, including investments in new or upgraded infrastructure such as pumping plants and inter‑basin transfers.[1][2][4]
Efficiency‑oriented commentators often contend that strengthening water markets—by clarifying rights, lowering transaction costs and expanding opportunities to lease or sell water—would allow rights holders to voluntarily reallocate water to higher‑value uses while generating revenue that could, in principle, support targeted programs for disadvantaged communities, rather than relying on sweeping redistributions of rights.[1][2][4]
Agricultural interests and property‑rights advocates frequently argue that senior water rights and long‑term investments in orchards and vineyards underlie billions of dollars in economic activity, rural jobs and local tax bases, and that rapid reallocation away from these uses would impose significant economic losses—costs that are reflected in the NBER paper’s observation that much of California’s irrigation water is locked into perennial crops that cannot be easily fallowed without large write‑downs.[2][4]
In this view, California’s water challenges are framed primarily as a problem of over‑allocation, climate‑driven scarcity and regulatory uncertainty; critics argue that reliable water supplies for agriculture and urban users are essential to the state’s broader economy, and they often support measures such as better storage, conveyance, and more predictable rules, while cautioning against reforms that could undermine existing rights and investment incentives.[1][2][3]
Some opponents of a justice‑first framing suggest that making equity the explicit starting point for all water decisions risks politicizing technical management, slowing needed infrastructure and market reforms, and creating uncertainty that could deter investment in efficient, water‑saving technologies and crops; they argue instead for addressing distributional concerns through targeted social and environmental programs layered on top of an efficiency‑driven allocation system.[1][2][4]
There are also voices that question the practicality of large‑scale governance overhauls—such as fully democratizing water boards or fundamentally reordering priorities around ecosystem flows and human rights—arguing that existing institutions, while imperfect, can incorporate incremental equity and environmental safeguards without the disruption that more transformative justice‑based proposals could entail.[1][2]
Additionally, some experts in modeling and AI‑driven resource management view optimization tools as neutral instruments that can be configured to include equity constraints if policymakers choose, and they argue that discarding or sidelining efficiency‑oriented AI applications out of concern for bias would forgo powerful capabilities to manage scarcity, forecast drought and plan investments more effectively, including for vulnerable communities.[1][2][4]