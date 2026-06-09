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With Tom Steyer all but eliminated from California’s top-two gubernatorial runoff in November, he joins a long conga line of beaucoup-bucks, self-funding candidates who tried to buy their way into elected office in our state and failed miserably.
This includes Carly Fiorina, Meg Whitman, Al Checchi and Michael Huffington. Whitman, a former CEO of eBay, was the fifth-wealthiest woman in California when she became the last rich, first-time candidate to try to make the governorship a corporate-takeover target. She reached into her purse for a total of $144 million in the 2010 governor’s race, setting a record for the most ever spent on a statewide race in American history. For her trouble, she was demolished in the general election by Jerry Brown, 54-41. Steyer, for his part, made Whitman look like a piker, breaking all national records by finding $216 million in his spare-change drawer.
I had my own first-hand experience with one of these wealthy first-time candidates in the 1998 governor’s race, in which I ran then-Lt. Gov. Gray Davis’ successful campaign. Our chief opponent was Checchi, a multimillionaire owner of the now-defunct Northwest Airlines. In the primary, he spent $40 million trying to promote himself and tear down Davis, also at the time a national record for the most ever spent on a statewide campaign. In the end, after spending only $9 million on our own campaign, we beat Checchi 3 to 1 in the primary.
Truth to tell, I also ran the gubernatorial campaign in the 2006 Democratic primary of then state controller Steve Westly, who as an executive of eBay (sound familiar?) had received a $275 million payout when he left the firm. I also years ago happen to have managed a U.S. Senate race in Illinois on behalf of a failed self-funding millionaire candidate.
Based on these personal, up-close experiences, I have formed some conclusions about why this type of candidate has almost always fails to connect with voters.
First, although voters are oftentimes impressed at first glance with someone who has made a killing in our capitalistic, free-enterprise system (a bit of envy, perhaps, over these American success stories?), I have seen in a multitude of focus groups how they then start to question how such a candidate could possibly identify or empathize with the financial struggles of the average voter. Often heard were musings like, “If a candidate has tens of millions of dollars lying around to throw into a campaign where success is not guaranteed, how can he or she possibly understand the daily financial pressures in my family’s life?” In other words, the very wealth being used to finance the campaign becomes a stumbling block for many voters.
Second, with wealthy first-time candidates, voters start to question why a candidate seeking high public office didn’t start at a lower level, and how they can be asking for their vote for governor or Senate having never served a day in public service. With Checchi in 1998, who had blanketed the airwaves for months à la Steyer, voters would ask: “Who is this guy, anyway? I’ve never heard of him, and now he wants me to vote for him for governor?”
In some cases, these kinds of candidates have not even bothered to vote, let alone hold public office. In Checchi’s case, our research found that he hadn’t voted the last time California elected a governor, in 1994, in either the primary or general election. Voters in focus groups found that unbelievable and disqualifying for a gubernatorial candidate just four years later. Likewise, Whitman in the 2010 governor’s race was discovered to have not cast a vote in the last gubernatorial election for the man she was seeking to replace, Arnold Schwarzenegger. A Sacramento Bee investigative piece also found there was no evidence Whitman had ever registered to vote in some of the six states in which she had lived. This factor was galling to voters in focus groups: “You mean this candidate is asking for my vote and doesn’t bother to vote themselves?”
Third, it sounds facetious to suggest a candidate can have too much money in a campaign, but it turns out to be true. Like Steyer, Checchi went on the air with ads early in the campaign and never went dark all the way to election eve. Because they have no monetary restraints, these kinds of candidates think they can just blow every other candidate away with zillions of TV spots. But ultimately, they wear out their welcome with voters, who become weary and then annoyed with seeing their omnipresent ads on TV. In Checchi’s case, when we would show his ads to focus groups, we would hear things like: “Oh, no, not him again! I’m so sick and tired of seeing his mug on TV every three minutes, I want to throw something at the screen.” In campaign advertising, there actually can be too much of a good thing.
So, Tom Steyer, welcome to the hall of infamy of filthy-rich flops. You, along with the other many inductees, now understand that voters, consciously or unknowingly, subscribe to that famous F. Scott Fitzgerald line that says the very rich “are different from you and me.”
Garry South is a Democratic strategist who has managed four campaigns for governor of California and two for lieutenant governor.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Tom Steyer’s likely failure to reach California’s top-two gubernatorial runoff, despite spending more than $200 million of personal wealth, confirms a long pattern of ultra-wealthy, first-time candidates in the state who attempt to “buy” high office and lose, a lineage that includes Meg Whitman, Carly Fiorina, Al Checchi and Michael Huffington.[3][4]
Building on this pattern, the piece contends that while voters may initially admire great fortunes as evidence of success in a free-market system, focus groups show that many quickly begin to doubt whether someone rich enough to risk tens or hundreds of millions on a campaign can understand ordinary financial pressures, and that the very wealth financing the race becomes a psychological barrier to connection.
The column further maintains that voters are suspicious of wealthy political newcomers who have not “paid their dues” in public service, questioning why someone with no experience in elected office believes they deserve to start at the governorship or the U.S. Senate, and that revelations about spotty or nonexistent voting records — as with Checchi in the 1990s and Whitman in multiple states — strike many voters as hypocritical and disqualifying.
Drawing on campaign focus groups from past races, the article asserts that immense personal spending tends to produce overexposure in television advertising: self-funding candidates often buy wall-to-wall airtime from early in the campaign through Election Day, and instead of creating momentum, this saturation causes fatigue and irritation among viewers who feel bombarded by the same face and message “every three minutes.”
Using Gray Davis’ 1998 landslide primary victory over Al Checchi — achieved on a fraction of Checchi’s record-setting spending — as well as a losing gubernatorial bid by wealthy Democrat Steve Westly and a failed Senate race by another millionaire, the piece argues that insider campaign experience shows money alone cannot compensate for a lack of political grounding, credibility and rapport with voters.
The article notes that Steyer’s unprecedented investment, exceeding $200 million and reported at more than $216 million in personal funds, has not translated into a secure place in the runoff, with coverage describing him trailing Republican Steve Hilton for second place even after blanketing the airwaves.[1][2][3][4]
Ultimately, the column suggests that Steyer now joins a “hall of infamy” of “filthy-rich flops,” and invokes F. Scott Fitzgerald’s line that “the very rich are different from you and me” to argue that many Californians instinctively treat extreme wealth in politics not as a qualification, but as a sign that a candidate is out of touch with the lives of typical voters.
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some political coverage frames Steyer’s vast personal spending as a strategic asset rather than a fatal flaw, noting that the money allowed a largely outsider figure to quickly build name recognition in a large, expensive state and to present a highly visible progressive message focused on challenging corporate power and economic inequality.[3]
Moreover, reports on the primary emphasize that Steyer remained a serious contender for the second runoff slot for days after the election, trailing Hilton but still within striking distance as millions of ballots were counted, which some observers see as evidence that heavy self-funding can make an otherwise unknown candidate competitive in a crowded field.[1][2][3]
Additionally, some analysts point out that in a state as vast and media-driven as California, large television and digital ad buys are practically a prerequisite for unknown candidates, and they argue that Steyer’s ability to reach roughly one-fifth of the electorate — around 20% to 21% of the primary vote by some tallies — demonstrates that sustained advertising and personal investment can substantially move voter numbers even if they do not guarantee victory.[2][4]
Coverage also notes that Steyer’s spending has helped foreground issues such as climate change, corporate accountability and economic justice in the gubernatorial debate, with supporters arguing that self-funding allowed these topics to receive sustained attention without reliance on traditional donors or party establishments.[3]
Beyond this race, commentators skeptical of blanket condemnations of self-funding argue that wealthy candidates can, in some circumstances, use personal resources to reduce dependence on special interests, suggesting that voters sometimes view such contenders as less susceptible to donor pressure and more willing to take politically risky positions — a perspective that directly challenges the article’s portrayal of great personal wealth as primarily a liability.
Finally, while the column underscores focus group participants who resent saturation advertising, other strategists contend that constant visibility is often necessary to break through voter inattention, and they argue that irritation with ads does not always translate into ballots against the advertiser, complicating the idea that “too much money” in messaging is inherently self-defeating.