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On my first attempt to find Bernardo de Gálvez in 2015 in Pensacola, Fla., he was difficult to spot. I eventually found him at Fort George, in the form of a small stone bust with the words “Yo Solo” (“I Alone”) carved underneath. The memorial — dedicated in 1981, on the 200th anniversary of the Siege of Pensacola — was an underwhelming tribute to a Spanish general who helped the United States win the American Revolution.
The nation is approaching the 250th anniversary of its independence at a moment when Latino people have been targeted, harassed and fatally neglected by two Trump administrations over the past decade. Recent studies by Pew Research have found that more than 55% of Latinos are concerned about their place in the U.S.
Perhaps it should be no surprise that in such a climate the events in Pensacola, like many other parts of the Hispanic past of the United States, continue to lie in the historical shadows, resulting in an inaccurate and compartmentalized version of U.S. history.
When the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired in Massachusetts, the future United States was a strip of British colonies set next to an enormous Spanish empire and multiple Indigenous nations. Events on the eastern coast were just one part of a dynamic landscape across North America, and without repeated interventions by the people of Spanish territories, those events might have played out very differently.
Bernardo de Gálvez was the governor of Louisiana and in charge of its troops. That vast territory had been under French control before it was passed to the Spanish in 1762 to keep it from falling into British hands, though Florida would become Britain’s the following year. California — or Alta California, as it was then — was also under Spanish control, with the first mission in San Diego erected in 1769. Gálvez’s uncle was one of the architects of Spanish expansion into California and later helped to direct Spain’s involvement in the American Revolution.
Spanish officials understood that something profound was taking place in the British colonies, and the Continental Army saw a potential ally in Spain. When Benjamin Franklin was in Paris in late 1776, he met with Spain’s ambassador. By that point, Spain had already been assisting the Continental Army by funneling arms, supplies and money through New Orleans. More active aid would come after France declared war on Britain and Spain followed suit in 1779.
Even as colonists resisted the British empire in the fights familiar from U.S. history books — Lexington and Concord, Bunker Hill, Long Island, Trenton, Yorktown — parallel conflicts to the south and the west were key to driving the British out of the future United States.
From Louisiana, Gálvez turned his gaze to British-held West Florida, seeing a chance to disrupt the British strategy in the Mississippi basin — and to regain Florida for Spain.
Gálvez led three successful campaigns in quick succession, drawing on troops from other parts of Spain’s empire, such as Mexico and Cuba — local militia, Irish, American and French-speaking Acadian recruits, as well as enslaved and free Black soldiers. On the first mission in September 1779, as they marched toward the westernmost outpost of British West Florida, Ft. Bute, they were joined by Native Americans, including the Houma, Choctaw and Alabama peoples. They captured that fort and two more before returning to New Orleans.
Thomas Jefferson was pleased and wrote to Gálvez in November 1779: “The weight of your powerfull and wealthy Empire, has given us, all the certainty of a happy Issue to the present Contest. ”
The following January, Gálvez led around 800 men and 12 ships to Mobile, laying siege to the British fort guarding that port and forcing surrender. He then went to Havana to prepare an attack on Pensacola.
For his third round, Gálvez — with a fleet and 1,300 soldiers — arrived near Pensacola Bay by March 9, 1781. However, after one warship became stuck on a sandbar, and the fleet stalled, so Gálvez took his brigantine and sailed into the bay. The fleet was able to follow, and a siege began that would last until May 8, when the Spanish landed a devastating final blow on a British powder magazine.
Galvez was not alone in his heroics against the British. In May 1780 in St. Louis, also part of Spanish Louisiana, Lt. Col. Fernando de Leyba of Spain saw off a raid by some 900 British and Native American fighters after building a fort and rounding up around 300 soldiers only weeks before.
This defense halted British plans to expand into the upper Mississippi Valley.
Galvez’s campaigns had thwarted the British in the Gulf.
And by October 1781, the empire would be stopped again at Yorktown, securing victory for the Continental Army and the establishment of the United States. This is remembered as the moment of victory, but it ended a war fought on many fronts by many peoples.
In the aftermath, Spain was given back Florida, which remained under its control until 1819. Louisiana territory remained Spanish until briefly returning to the French and being sold to the young United States in 1803.
There has been a growing awareness of Gálvez and the events in the Gulf, most recently through Ken Burns’ documentary “The American Revolution.” In 2018, a larger statue of Gálvez, this time on horseback, was installed in Pensacola, after he had been made an honorary U. S. citizen, though none of this has been quite enough to make him a household name — or earn him a “Hamilton”-esque star turn à la the Marquis de Lafayette.
The southern and western fronts against the British empire during the Revolutionary War deserve to be better known — honoring not just Gálvez and Leyba but also the soldiers from across the Spanish empire, the Native American allies, the French Acadians, the enslaved and free Black soldiers and the entire diverse team that helped secure these victories. Their stories are part of a larger Hispanic past that also belongs in the annals of the American Revolution.
There is no building a wall around the history that connects the U.S. to the wider Spanish-speaking world. The independence of the United States was possible in part because of Spanish assistance and because of all the people who were willing to fight for a cause that was not their own.
Carrie Gibson is the author of “El Norte: The Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America.” Her most recent book is “The Great Resistance.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that the United States is approaching its 250th anniversary with a deeply incomplete understanding of its own origins, because the Hispanic past — especially Spanish contributions to the American Revolution — has been pushed to the margins of mainstream history, leaving Latinos today feeling both politically targeted and historically erased.[2][5][8]
It contends that when the Revolution began, the future United States was only one strip of colonies in a continent dominated by the Spanish Empire and Indigenous nations, and that events in Massachusetts and Virginia were only one theater in a much broader North American struggle in which Spanish decisions and resources significantly shaped the outcome.[2][8]
The article emphasizes that Spanish officials quickly grasped the stakes of the colonial rebellion, funneled arms, supplies and money to the Continental Army through New Orleans even before open war with Britain, and after entering the conflict in 1779 fought Britain on southern and western fronts that are scarcely mentioned in school textbooks.[1][4]
It highlights Bernardo de Gálvez, the Spanish governor of Louisiana, as a pivotal but overlooked figure whose campaigns from 1779 to 1781 against British West Florida — including the capture of forts at Baton Rouge, Mobile and Pensacola — tied down British troops, cut supply lines and helped create the conditions for the Franco‑American victory at Yorktown.[1][4]
The article stresses that Gálvez’s forces were strikingly diverse: regular Spanish troops alongside militia from Mexico and Cuba, Irish and Acadian recruits, Native American allies such as the Houma and Choctaw, and both enslaved and free Black soldiers, illustrating that the war for American independence was fought by a multinational, multiracial coalition beyond the thirteen colonies.[1][9]
It further notes that Gálvez was not alone: Spanish officers such as Lt. Col. Fernando de Leyba in St. Louis also repelled British attacks and blocked expansion into the Mississippi Valley, reinforcing the claim that Spanish-led campaigns on multiple fronts were integral to preventing British consolidation in the interior.
The article points out that Spain regained Florida after the war and controlled vast territories — including Louisiana until the early 19th century — underscoring that large parts of what is now the United States were once governed from Spanish capitals and are part of a longer Hispanic North American story that predates the Pilgrims by more than a century.[2][5]
It argues that despite some recent gains in visibility — a larger equestrian statue of Gálvez in Pensacola, his designation as an honorary U.S. citizen, and appearances in works such as Ken Burns’ “The American Revolution” — Gálvez remains far from a household name, and battles like Pensacola still “rarely appear” in many history books.[1][6][7][9]
The piece links this historical marginalization to contemporary politics, suggesting that in an era of wall-building rhetoric and hostility toward Latinos, ignoring the Hispanic roots of the United States reinforces a false narrative of a purely Anglo‑Protestant founding and makes it easier to portray Spanish‑speaking people as outsiders rather than as foundational contributors.[2][3]
Ultimately, the article maintains that the independence of the United States was possible in part because of Spanish assistance and the sacrifices of people across the Spanish Empire and Indigenous nations who fought for a cause not originally their own, and that acknowledging this shared past is essential to any honest account of the nation’s origins.[1][4][9]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some historians and commentators caution against overstating Spain’s role in the American victory, noting that Gálvez’s campaigns, while important, were conducted primarily to seize territory and secure imperial interests for the Spanish Crown rather than to champion American republican ideals.[1][4] From this perspective, Spain’s contribution is framed as a strategic move in a global rivalry with Britain, and therefore as significant but ultimately ancillary to the Revolution’s internal dynamics.
Relatedly, many standard narratives of the American Revolution still treat foreign contributions, including Spain’s, as supportive rather than central, emphasizing that the decisive turning point at Yorktown hinged on the combined efforts of the Continental Army and the French army and navy.[4] Scholars with this focus argue that while operations along the Gulf Coast and Mississippi River weakened Britain, the core drivers of independence were domestic political mobilization, colonial military leadership and Franco‑American cooperation, with Spanish campaigns operating largely on a parallel track.
Some experts argue that Gálvez’s story and the broader Hispanic role are no longer quite as “untold” as the article suggests, pointing to the increasing number of biographies, local commemorations along the Gulf Coast and educational resources produced by institutions such as the National Park Service, PBS and the Smithsonian that explicitly celebrate his contributions and describe Pensacola as one of the longest but least-known battles of the war.[1][6][7][9] From this angle, the last decade is seen as a period of accelerated recovery of this history, suggesting that scholarly and public recognition is catching up, even if unevenly.
There is also an opposing concern that connecting 18th‑century Spanish imperial actions too directly to modern Latino identity risks flattening important distinctions between colonial Spaniards and today’s diverse Hispanic communities. Reviewers of works that foreground a “forgotten” Hispanic North America have noted that re-centering the narrative around Spanish power can still mean foregrounding another European empire, and argue that Indigenous histories, African diasporic experiences and Anglo‑American traditions may be overshadowed if Spain is presented as the newly dominant lens.[2][3]
Some U.S. commentators have reacted skeptically to efforts that heavily reframe national history through a Hispanic or Spanish imperial narrative, worrying that this approach can be interpreted as diminishing the traditional Anglo‑American story of the Revolution and early republic. An earlier historical work that foregrounded Hispanic contributions to North American history, cited in a discussion of Gibson’s scholarship, was labeled “anti-American” by a prominent critic, illustrating how attempts to shift the center of gravity away from English‑colonial narratives can provoke resistance among those who see such shifts as ideological rather than simply corrective.[3]
Finally, critics of overtly present‑oriented readings of the Revolution argue that tying the relative obscurity of figures like Gálvez too closely to contemporary debates over immigration and border policy risks imposing today’s political categories on a different era.[3] From this standpoint, they contend that Spain’s complex record as an imperial and slaveholding power, and the varied motives of its officers and Indigenous allies, should be analyzed on their own terms, rather than primarily as a precursor to 21st‑century Latino identity and U.S. partisan conflict.