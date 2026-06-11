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Writer and philosopher Ayn Rand was often accused of inventing cartoonish villains. Rogues such as Ellsworth Toohey in “The Fountainhead” would scheme to seize the global economy’s commanding heights in pursuit of a distorted sense of justice. But the people who hold such ideas don’t just appear in cartoons or in Rand’s novels.
Enter Thomas Piketty and company.
In early June, Piketty’s large team joined the French economist — whose work on inequality has made him something of a rock star even while being serially challenged for methodological errors, data imputations and cherry-picked baselines — to unveil what can only be described as a villainous plan. It’s a comprehensive program for global managed decline dressed up in the language of climate justice and equality.
The plan is far too ambitious for most nations to accept. But given Piketty and his circle of economists’ influence on U.S. wealth taxes and prominent global policy proposals, we should take its underlying ideas seriously.
Piketty’s plan would cap GDP per capita in wealthy countries at roughly $69,000, far less than America’s current $94,430. The Plan would also limit annual global economic growth to between 0% and 0.5%. Monsieur Piketty would allot only 0.115% annual growth to the U.S, whose GDP has expanded by more than 3% on average since 1930. This would hurt not just the billionaires but every American.
The plan would mandate an international three-day work week and reduce construction activity by 70%, manufacturing by 87% and even leisure-sector activity by 58%. There would be massive and punishing trade actions against noncompliant countries.
It envisions a “Global Justice Fund” financed not by taxing carbon, but by global wealth and income taxes. This fund would be 20 times the size of current development aid and would be administered by a new international bureaucracy answerable to heaven knows who.
Don’t be fooled by Piketty’s training as an economist. This is not economic thinking. Consider the utter inconsistency of relying on a vast stock of wealth (mostly from the U.S.) for redistribution while suffocating long-term growth to near-zero. Much of the value of the assets needed to finance this scheme would be destroyed. It is also disqualifying to claim that sub-Saharan Africa will grow at 4% if we crush the economies that provide the capital for its investments and buy its exports.
Let’s ask the uncomfortable question: What would it require to enforce Piketty’s plan? About this matter, he is conveniently vague. Confiscating something on the order of 10% of world GDP and redirecting it through a newly created supranational body does not happen by asking nicely. You cannot restructure the global economy at that scale without a coercive apparatus that dwarfs anything in human history.
The mechanism must be authoritarian. It would require a world government with the power to tell billions of people which jobs they may and may not hold, what they may build, what they may eat and how many hours they are permitted to work.
And to what end? “Climate change” is an insufficient answer when Picketty’s entire edifice is built on a discredited foundation. The report relies on a baseline from the RCP8.5 climate scenario that projects Earth warming by as much as 4.8 degrees Celsius by 2100. But last month, the UN’s own climate panel officially retired RCP8.5 (always a high-end estimate) as “implausible.” A more central projection is about 2.7 C. Replies to Piketty’s X feed pointed this out immediately. His response, as far as anyone can tell, has been silence.
That leaves the inequality argument. Worldwide income inequality is nearing a 150-year low, but Piketty insists that radical redistribution of wealth is essential for the Global South. And where have billionaires and wealth been popping up fastest in recent decades? Embarrassingly, data from Piketty’s World Inequality Database confirms that it’s in South and Southeast Asia, as well as East Asia. These are the exact Global South regions that have spent recent decades rescuing hundreds of millions of people from poverty through market-directed economic growth.
A core confusion of the degrowth ideology is its conflation of inequality and poverty, which are in fact two very different things. Reducing inequality by making everyone poorer is not a victory for the poor. The billions of people still lagging in the global income distribution have one realistic path out: growth. Dynamic, market-driven, property-rights-protected growth is the only proven path to prosperity. It’s also the path to environmental improvement, which costs money.
Degrowth is the ultimate luxury belief. It’s dreamed up by tenured professors in Paris and progressive think-tank pundits in Brussels. These are people who already have high incomes, comfortable apartments, generous healthcare and pensions and whose ideas would pull up the ladder on billions of poor people.
Ayn Rand’s villains always insisted they were acting for the greater good. They always had elaborate plans. They always needed just a little more power to make it work. And they thought little about the terrible burdens their plans would impose on ordinary people.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article portrays Thomas Piketty’s new global economic proposal as a kind of villainous master plan, likening it to the schemes of Ayn Rand’s fictional antagonists and arguing that it represents a program of “managed decline” marketed under the language of climate justice and equality.
It emphasizes that Piketty’s influence on debates over wealth taxes and global policy makes the plan relevant to the United States, even if its specific measures appear too extreme for most governments to adopt.
The column describes the proposal’s core targets as economically suffocating: capping GDP per capita in wealthy countries well below current U.S. levels, limiting global economic growth to around zero to 0.5% annually, and assigning the United States a growth rate close to stagnation despite its historical average of more than 3%.
It further highlights prescriptions such as a mandatory international three-day work week, steep reductions in construction, manufacturing, and even leisure activities, and sweeping trade sanctions against countries that refuse to comply, presenting these as measures that would harm not just billionaires but ordinary workers and consumers.
The article argues that Piketty’s envisioned “Global Justice Fund,” financed by worldwide wealth and income taxes and administered by a new supranational bureaucracy, would amount to confiscating a large share of global output and channeling it through an unaccountable technocratic body.
It contends that the plan is internally inconsistent as economics: by sharply constraining growth in the rich world while simultaneously depending on existing wealth there for massive redistribution, it would erode the very asset values and investment flows needed to sustain the proposed transfers and to finance development in poorer regions.
The piece questions Piketty’s assumption that sub-Saharan Africa could grow rapidly while capital-exporting economies are being deliberately slowed, describing this as a fundamental misunderstanding of how global investment and trade support growth in low-income countries.
Turning to enforcement, the column asserts that diverting on the order of 10% of world GDP cannot occur through voluntary cooperation alone and would require an unprecedented coercive apparatus—effectively a world government with power to dictate jobs, production, consumption, and working hours for billions of people.
It characterizes such a system as inherently authoritarian, arguing that restructuring the global economy on this scale would demand surveillance, regulation, and compulsion that “dwarf anything in human history.”
On climate, the article maintains that the proposal rests on an exaggerated and now-discredited warming scenario, noting that Piketty’s report leans on the RCP8.5 pathway that projects very high temperature increases by 2100, even though leading climate authorities have recently labeled that scenario implausible and moved toward lower central projections.
It suggests that building a sweeping economic reordering on what is presented as an obsolete worst-case baseline undermines the climate rationale for such drastic policies.
On inequality, the article claims that global income inequality is near a 150-year low and points out that many of the world’s new billionaires, as documented in Piketty’s own World Inequality Database, are emerging in South, Southeast, and East Asia—regions where market-led, export-driven growth has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty.
From this, the column argues that economic growth, especially when anchored in markets and secure property rights, is the only historically proven path for poor countries to become prosperous and for environmental quality to improve, since cleaner technologies and pollution control require substantial resources.
It criticizes “degrowth” thinking for conflating inequality with poverty, asserting that reducing inequality by making everyone poorer is not a meaningful victory for the poor and that halting growth in rich countries would effectively “pull up the ladder” for billions still trying to climb the global income distribution.
Finally, the article characterizes degrowth as a “luxury belief” held by secure elites—tenured academics and policy intellectuals in wealthy cities—who enjoy comfortable lives while advocating plans that would impose heavy sacrifices on ordinary people, echoing the article’s opening comparison to Randian villains who claim to act for the greater good but demand ever more power and disregard the burdens they impose.
Different views on the topic
In contrast, supporters of Piketty’s broader project argue that extreme concentrations of wealth and capital across borders distort democracy, weaken social cohesion, and entrench global hierarchies, and therefore see progressive wealth, inheritance, and high-income taxes—applied nationally and internationally—as necessary tools to fund public goods and reduce structural inequalities between the Global North and South.
Moreover, many development economists contend that robust transfers from rich to poor countries are essential to end extreme poverty, not a villainous aspiration; Jeffrey Sachs, for example, has long advocated a global compact in which wealthy nations modestly increase taxation to finance large-scale investments in health, infrastructure, education, and rural development, with the stated goal of making extreme poverty “a thing of the past” within a generation[3][5].
Similarly, the work of Esther Duflo and collaborators is often cited to show that deliberately designed antipoverty programs—funded by government budgets and international donors—can deliver measurable gains in income, health, and education, suggesting that expanded global redistribution and institutional innovation can be evidence-based efforts to fight poverty rather than steps toward authoritarian rule[2].
From a degrowth and post-growth perspective, thinkers such as Jason Hickel argue that capitalism and perpetual GDP expansion in high-income countries are fundamentally at odds with ecological limits and global justice; Hickel has emphasized that billions of people live with food insecurity even as global wealth and production reach unprecedented levels, and concludes that “something as basic as food security cannot be supplied by capitalism for everybody,” underscoring a belief that the current growth model systematically fails to meet basic needs[1].
Additionally, many climate-policy advocates maintain that the scale and urgency of global warming justify ambitious economic restructuring, including major reductions in consumption and emissions in rich countries and substantial financial transfers to poorer ones; in this view, high-income nations bear historical responsibility for emissions and must accept lower growth or even deliberate degrowth so that developing countries can expand access to energy and infrastructure within planetary boundaries.
Furthermore, critics of a growth-first framing point out that rising GDP can coexist with persistent deprivation, regional decline, and widening internal inequality, and that growth alone does not guarantee broad-based prosperity; Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, for instance, argue that technological progress and market forces often enrich narrow elites unless democracies use policy, regulation, and shared institutions to steer innovation and economic gains toward workers and the broader public[4].
In terms of governance, some proponents of stronger global economic coordination reject the depiction of their ideas as a call for an omnipotent world government, instead envisioning incremental reforms: tighter international tax cooperation to curb avoidance, more democratic and transparent global funds, and treaty-based mechanisms for climate finance and development, relying on negotiated obligations and incentives rather than a vast coercive apparatus.
Finally, those sympathetic to degrowth and radical redistribution argue that dismissing these ideas as “luxury beliefs” overlooks voices from the Global South—such as climate justice movements and anti-debt campaigns—that call for climate reparations, debt cancellation, and structural changes to trade and finance; these advocates contend that the status quo already imposes severe, uneven burdens through climate disasters, austerity, and precarious labor, and that far-reaching reforms aim to redistribute power and resources toward vulnerable populations rather than to impoverish them.