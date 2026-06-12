-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
-
- Share via
For those of us struggling to understand today’s Republican Party, this past week’s primary elections in South Carolina offered a useful case study.
The key developments were these: Rep. Nancy Mace — a former conservative rising star who seems tailor-made for the Trump-era attention economy — finished fifth in her state’s Republican primary for governor.
Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham — who seems like a relic from an earlier time in the Republican Party — easily dispatched a wealthy “America First” primary challenger.
At first glance, none of this makes sense.
Making matters more confusing, when it comes to the defining “issue” of our time — Donald Trump — Graham and Mace have both spent years criticizing him and then crawling back to him.
Until, that is, one found the door locked.
In 2026, Graham flourished, while Mace crashed and burned. Every zig and zag that led them here was all about Trump.
Graham once was one of his fiercest critics. During that first presidential campaign, he called Trump a “demagogue,” “the world’s biggest jackass” and a “race-baiting xenophobic religious bigot,” just to cite a few of his zingers.
Trump returned fire and famously gave out Graham’s phone number to the public at a campaign event.
The two eventually patched things up, and Graham even got Trump to endorse his 2020 reelection campaign.
That alliance appeared to shatter after the 2021 Capitol riot, however. “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey,” Graham said on Jan 6. “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”
Enough wasn’t enough, and he wasn’t “out” long.
Graham was promptly confronted by angry Trump supporters at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and was called a traitor. And wouldn’t you know it, before long, Graham was back in the MAGA fold, voting to acquit Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.
Since then, Graham has stuck with Trump, and it has paid big dividends.
On paper, Graham isn’t a perfect fit for today’s GOP. He’s a foreign-policy hawk, at a time when that’s no longer necessarily a plus. He was a huge supporter of immigration reform (i.e., amnesty). And in 2020, the hashtag #LadyGraham took off on social media, amplifying a rumor about the moniker that the Washington Post said “purportedly refers to Graham’s nickname among male sex workers.”
Despite all of this, Graham continues to survive — and thrive — in Trump’s Republican Party.
Mace’s trajectory was no less circuitous.
Following the Jan. 6 attack, newly sworn-in Rep. Mace declared that Trump’s “entire legacy” had been “wiped out.” (Like Graham, she declined to support impeachment.)
Trump backed her 2022 primary challenger, calling Mace “crazy” and a “terrible person.”
The day after Trump endorsed her opponent, Mace filmed a fawning video outside Trump Tower, describing herself as one of Trump’s “earliest supporters.”
She managed to win, and seemed committed to going hard MAGA. And it seemed to work. Until it didn’t.
So why was Graham able to be rehabilitated, while Mace hit the skids?
There are several important differences.
First, there are certain sins that Trump views as unpardonable. Mace’s downfall can be traced to her decision to sign a discharge petition seeking the release of the Epstein files, which Trump has largely succeeded in keeping secret.
The second reason has to do with the way Mace and Graham view their careers.
Graham’s goal appears to be maintaining relevance and influence — not fame, not stardom.
In this regard, he has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams. Aside from endorsing Graham’s 2026 reelection, Trump has implausibly embraced Graham’s bellicose stance against Iran.
Compare that with the more erratic and fame-focused Mace, who, earlier this year, “allegedly instructed a staffer to go on Reddit forums about the ‘hottest women in Congress’ to boost her standing in the rankings and comment where needed.”
Mace wants to be a star. Graham understands that Trump is always the star.
(Note: When it comes to influence, Graham has the benefit of access, having become a frequent golfing partner of Trump’s. This gave him the kind of face time that House members and women tend to be denied.)
The third major factor was timing.
Mace’s decision to break with Trump over the Epstein files was followed by her voicing concerns about a potential war with Iran. This placed her on the “wrong side” of issues that Trump had turned into loyalty tests.
And this happened at precisely the moment Trump appeared determined to settle scores. Those Republicans who refused to switch from “America First” to “Trump First” included Mace and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Thomas Massie (Ky.).
In politics, timing is everything. Graham and Mace were both playing a game of musical chairs. But while Graham saved his seat early, Mace abandoned hers to run for governor and was caught flat-footed when the music stopped.
Which brings us back to the broader lesson.
The story of Graham and Mace is a stark reminder that Trumpism is a cult of personality.
That’s why the supposedly outdated Republican senator is still standing while the seemingly more MAGA-compatible politician is out of a job.
The big lesson from South Carolina is that in today’s Republican Party, vibes and ideological purity matter less than loyalty — and loyalty is defined by one man.
Matt K. Lewis is the author of “Filthy Rich Politicians” and “Too Dumb to Fail.”
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that South Carolina’s 2026 Republican primaries — Lindsey Graham’s easy Senate renomination and Nancy Mace’s collapse in the governor’s race — illustrate how today’s GOP is defined less by ideology and more by personal loyalty to Donald Trump.
It contends that Graham and Mace followed strikingly similar arcs on Trump — loudly criticizing, then returning to his camp — yet ended up in opposite places because only one ultimately met Trump’s loyalty tests at the right time and in the right way.
The piece recounts how Graham began as a fierce Trump critic, branding Trump a “demagogue” and a “race-baiting xenophobic religious bigot,” only to reconcile after 2016, secure Trump’s endorsement in 2020, briefly break with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, and then swiftly reenter the fold by opposing impeachment and defending Trump thereafter.
It notes that despite Graham’s past deviations from Trump-style populism — including hawkish foreign policy views and prior support for immigration reform — he has prospered in the party because he ultimately chose to prioritize proximity to Trump and relevance in Trump’s GOP over ideological consistency or independence.
The column emphasizes that Graham appears less interested in personal stardom than in influence and access, accepting that Trump must remain the central “star” while Graham plays a supporting role; it highlights Graham’s status as a frequent golf partner as an example of the kind of personal access that reinforces Trump’s trust and favor.
By contrast, the article describes Mace’s career as driven by volatility and a craving for fame: after initially declaring that Jan. 6 had “wiped out” Trump’s legacy, Mace quickly pivoted back toward Trump, campaigned as a MAGA figure, filmed an obsequious video outside Trump Tower when facing a Trump-backed primary opponent, and embraced attention-seeking tactics such as allegedly encouraging staff to boost her rankings on “hottest women in Congress” forums.
The piece argues that Mace’s ultimate break with Trump — signing a discharge petition to force release of Epstein-related documents that Trump had worked to keep concealed, and later voicing worries about a potential war with Iran — crossed lines Trump regards as unforgivable and placed her on the wrong side of highly personal loyalty tests at the very moment Trump was intent on punishing dissent.
It further notes that Mace’s moves against Trump coincided with broader internal GOP tensions over whether to prioritize “America First” policy principles or a “Trump First” posture, grouping Mace with figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie who resisted Trump’s preferred course on issues such as Iran and the Epstein files.
The article suggests gender and institutional position compounded Mace’s vulnerabilities: as a relatively junior House member and a woman, Mace lacked the one-on-one access to Trump that Graham enjoyed, making it harder to repair the relationship once she had fallen out of favor.
It uses a “musical chairs” metaphor to argue that both Graham and Mace were playing the same loyalty game, but Graham secured his “seat” early by fully reconciling with Trump and staying put, while Mace left her seat to chase higher office and was left exposed when Trump abruptly turned against those who would not fully align with “Trump First.”
Ultimately, the piece concludes that the diverging fortunes of Graham and Mace underscore a broader lesson: Trumpism functions as a personality cult in which vibes, attention and ideological positioning matter less than proving unwavering allegiance to Trump himself, with Trump alone defining what counts as loyalty at any given moment; those who pass his evolving tests, like Graham, survive and thrive, while those who fail, like Mace, are quickly cast out.
To reinforce this reading, the article situates Mace’s fate within a wider pattern in which Republicans who defied Trump on matters like the release of Epstein documents or key votes have faced intense backlash, primary challenges, or political exile, mirroring earlier episodes in which Trump helped topple or drive out dissenting Republicans such as Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez after clashes over high-profile issues and votes[1][2].
Different views on the topic
Some Republican strategists and commentators contend that reading the South Carolina results chiefly as evidence of a Trump “cult of personality” oversimplifies more conventional political dynamics, arguing that Graham’s victory and Mace’s loss owe as much to incumbency advantages, candidate quality, and local issues as to Trump’s personal whims.
In this view, Graham’s easy renomination reflects long-term constituent service, seniority, and committee clout — benefits that often protect entrenched incumbents regardless of national factional battles — while Mace’s defeat is attributed in part to a reputation for erratic behavior, staff turmoil, and perceived opportunism that alienated South Carolina Republicans beyond whatever Trump thought of her.
Other conservatives push back on the language of “cult,” arguing that strong loyalty to party leaders is not unique to Trump-era Republicans and that primary challenges to dissident lawmakers are a normal part of partisan politics; these voices frame Trump’s interventions against figures like Massie or Gonzalez as hardball intra-party enforcement rather than evidence of something uniquely authoritarian or personality-driven[1][2].
Additionally, some analysts stress that Trump’s influence, while formidable, has clear limits, pointing to examples such as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who survived a Trump-backed primary challenge after resisting pressure to overturn the 2020 election results, and to various down-ballot races where Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed; they argue that these patterns show Republican voters also weigh perceived competence, electability, and local concerns.
From this perspective, South Carolina is seen not as a universal template but as one data point in a more mixed picture: in some districts, Trump’s endorsement or hostility is decisive, while in others, a well-established brand or strong local base can allow Republicans to chart a more independent course, as Massie did for years by cultivating a reputation for voting his conscience against party leadership[1].
Moreover, critics of the article’s framing argue that ideological currents still matter in the GOP and that “America First” nationalism, skepticism of foreign entanglements, and populist economics have reshaped the party’s center of gravity in ways that cannot be reduced solely to personal loyalty; they note that figures who share Trump’s policy instincts but maintain some distance from his persona can still find success when those policies align with voter priorities.
Some Republican-aligned commentators also suggest that Graham’s continued viability undercuts the notion that Trump demands rigid ideological conformity, since Graham differs with Trump on issues like foreign policy hawkishness and, historically, immigration; they argue this shows Trump and the GOP base can tolerate significant policy divergence so long as politicians are broadly aligned and do not publicly undermine the party on defining confrontations.
Finally, several observers caution against extrapolating too much from Mace’s stance on Epstein files and Iran, contending that many GOP voters were more focused on bread-and-butter concerns, cultural issues, and perceptions of authenticity; in this telling, Mace’s problem was not simply that Trump “locked the door,” but that primary voters no longer trusted Mace’s shifting persona and saw more reliable alternatives, making Trump’s disfavor one factor among several rather than the sole cause of her defeat.