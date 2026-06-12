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The No. 1 anti-poverty program for the elderly. The No. 1 anti-poverty program for children. The program more veterans rely on for disability benefits than any other agency in the country.
The way Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) described the importance of Social Security during a congressional hearing this week, you’d think the solvency of the 90-year-old program would be a front and center topic this election cycle. The public recently learned that beneficiaries could see a 22% cut starting in 2032 if Congress doesn’t act. And as Larson noted, we’re not just talking about retirees. Children whose parents died young, disabled workers and military families are also among the more than 70 million Americans receiving benefits.
This is a serious national problem, yet this primary season continues to be about the personal lives of the candidates — especially when it comes to the Senate.
Whether it’s the allegations against Graham Platner in Maine; the improprieties of Ken Paxton in Texas; or the surge of photos featuring his opponent, James Talarico, in front of a plate of barbecue to combat rumors he’s a vegan, it feels as if we know more about how candidates live their lives than we do their plans to help us live ours.
Part of that has to do with the nature of politics. Mudslinging has been around ever since water met dirt. And though voters complain about negative attack ads, campaigns continue to use them because they typically work. For decades, we have watched both parties accuse the other of not caring for seniors and of having policies that undermine entitlements such as Social Security. However, given this week’s report, it would appear we no longer have the time for theatrics. In 2025, a Bank of America Institute analysis found that nearly 1 in 4 Americans spent more than 95% of their salary on necessities, leaving very little for savings.
Given that, I wonder how many can afford to lose 22% of their income in a handful of years?
This is what Texas residents should be asking Paxton and Talarico. They’re in the state with the third-highest number of Social Security recipients. And according to AARP, the Lone Star State already ranks 34th when it comes to benefits covering cost of living. With affordable housing and energy prices being a concern for everyone, the loss of hundreds of Social Security dollars could force some recipients out onto the streets, recreating the same conditions that necessitated the creation of the program in the first place.
But politicians don’t want to touch this issue because the solutions are not the kind of things people want to hear — for example, delaying retirement until we’re 70.
The House was built to address immediate needs, but in what the Romans called “the council of elders,” the Senate was designed to think more long term. Federalist Paper No. 63 described the chamber as “a defense to the people against their own temporary errors and delusions.” That was the thinking behind the three Senate classes rotating on six-year terms. If you do the math, the 33 senators we are electing in November will be among the decision makers when Social Security becomes insolvent in 2032.
Voters have the chance this year to put the forward-thinking, courageous individuals into that chamber who will tackle a challenging problem even if the solutions are unpopular. If there are any such candidates on the ballot.
The character of a candidate is an indication of how they will govern, so examining their personal lives makes sense. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that to be a Republican in Congress during the Trump administration means 100% support of the president’s agenda, or facing ostracization or even a primary challenge. Last year, Larson said cuts the administration made to Social Security staff (roughly 7,000 positions) as well as the closures of regional offices were part of a plan to privatize the program.
“What Americans of all political stripes know is that Social Security is a guarantee that has never missed a payment,” he said. “No matter how much the Trump administration and their billionaire buddies salivate over the $2.7 trillion in the Social Security trust funds, Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee will … never let them get their hands on the people’s money.”
In turn, Republicans said replacing people with updated technology has made the department more efficient. Officially the party says the changes are not part of some scheme to privatize. However, it must be pointed out that a century ago, when former President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the federal safety net into law largely because the Great Depression had exacerbated poverty for the elderly, the conservative party did not like it.
And many in the party still don’t like it.
Which is fine. Policy debates are the heartbeat of a democracy. We should be having the debates. And we need to hear more about the solutions the Senate candidates offer. Is it raising the retirement age, and if so, by how much? Is it lifting the payroll tax cap or privatizing? What Talarico or Paxton eats for lunch on a Tuesday ultimately doesn’t affect folks in places such as Mississippi or Michigan. What could is their thoughts on the looming Social Security crisis that will start in 2032. It is not part of the conversation we’re having in 2026.
YouTube: @LZGrandersonShow
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column argues that Social Security is foundational to U.S. economic security, describing it as the leading anti-poverty program for older adults and children and noting that about 70 million Americans receive benefits, with roughly 40% of seniors relying on it for most of their income.[1][2]
Building on recent official projections, the piece stresses that the main retirement trust fund is expected to become insolvent around 2032, at which point the program would automatically cut benefits by roughly 22% to 24% and pay only about 78% to 83% of what has been promised unless Congress intervenes.[1][2][3][4][5]
The article contends that such a reduction would be devastating in a country where a large share of workers already spend nearly all of their paychecks on basic necessities, arguing that cutting hundreds of dollars a month could push many older and disabled beneficiaries into homelessness and re-create the conditions that led to Social Security’s creation during the Great Depression.
Therefore, the piece insists that the looming Social Security shortfall should be a central issue in the 2026 Senate campaigns, especially in states such as Texas that have among the highest numbers of beneficiaries and where groups like AARP already rate benefits as insufficient to meet local costs of living.[1]
The article criticizes the current campaign environment for prioritizing scandals, personal conduct and lifestyle theatrics over substantive policy, arguing that voters are learning more about candidates’ personal lives than about their plans to safeguard Social Security and other core programs.
Drawing on the design of the Senate, the column notes that the 33 senators elected in 2026 will likely be in office when the trust fund crosses the insolvency threshold in 2032, and it urges voters to use this election to send “forward-thinking, courageous” lawmakers who are willing to take on difficult, politically risky fixes.[1][4]
The piece argues that political avoidance stems from the unpopularity of the available solutions, such as raising the retirement age toward 70, lifting or eliminating the payroll tax cap on high earners, or considering some form of privatization, and it maintains that the electorate needs to hear clearly where each candidate stands on these options.[1][5][6]
The column highlights Democratic Rep. John Larson’s warning that staffing cuts of several thousand positions at the Social Security Administration and regional office closures under the Trump administration could be viewed as part of a long-term effort to privatize the program, even as Republicans insist that technology-driven efficiencies—not privatization—motivate the changes.
It further notes that Social Security has never missed a payment and echoes Larson’s assertion that the program represents “the people’s money,” arguing that attempts to privatize or weaken it would betray workers who paid in throughout their careers and would especially harm children, disabled workers and veterans who depend on these benefits.[1][4][6]
While acknowledging that candidate character matters, the article ultimately contends that the defining measure of this year’s Senate hopefuls should be their concrete proposals for preventing the scheduled benefit cuts in 2032, not their personal controversies or social-media image.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the column’s crisis-oriented framing, some economists and officials emphasize that Social Security will still be able to pay a majority of scheduled benefits after 2032 from ongoing payroll tax revenues, estimating that roughly 78% to 83% of benefits could be paid even if the trust fund is depleted, and they describe the problem as serious but manageable with gradual policy changes rather than an immediate existential collapse.[3][4][5]
Analysts at institutions such as the Penn Wharton Budget Model and the Social Security Administration note that there are multiple reform paths—including revenue increases, benefit formula changes, and adjustments to cost-of-living calculations—and argue that a balanced combination enacted soon could close the 75‑year funding gap without the abrupt, across-the-board cuts that the column fears.[4][5][6]
Policy experts at the Brookings Institution and other research groups frequently caution against large increases in the retirement age, contending that this approach operates as an across-the-board benefit cut and would disproportionately hurt lower-income workers and those in physically demanding jobs; these analysts instead favor raising payroll tax revenues, lifting the cap on taxable earnings, and boosting minimum benefits for the most vulnerable.[5][6]
Fiscal hawks and bipartisan budget advocates, including the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, argue that promising not to “touch” Social Security is itself irresponsible, contending that honest debate must include some combination of tax hikes and benefit adjustments and criticizing politicians in both parties who use the issue primarily for attack ads rather than advancing detailed plans.[1][5]
Republicans and some efficiency-focused policymakers dispute the suggestion that staff reductions and office consolidations at the Social Security Administration are part of a covert privatization strategy, insisting instead that modernizing systems and expanding online services can maintain or even improve service while lowering costs, and they point out that official party platforms do not currently endorse full privatization of the program.[1][4][5]
Some experts and advocates also warn that dramatizing the 2032 insolvency date in campaign rhetoric can unnecessarily alarm current retirees, noting that trustees explicitly state the program will continue paying substantial benefits and recommending that elected officials focus on technocratic, incremental solutions rather than using the issue primarily as a political litmus test.[3][4][6]
Political strategists and commentators further argue that while Social Security is important, Senate campaigns inevitably reflect a broad agenda that also includes inflation, healthcare costs, immigration, reproductive rights and foreign policy, and they suggest that voters may resist efforts to elevate any single policy challenge—however serious—above the full spectrum of concerns shaping their daily lives.