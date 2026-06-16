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President Trump has given his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to the hard right-wing candidate for president in Colombia, Abelardo de la Espriella, for the second round of the presidential election coming Sunday. More than expressing his personal preference, the U.S. president also noted that the “results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States” and that Abelardo “will have the total support and strength of the United States behind him.”
For a president to intervene in this way in another country’s election violates international norms. Of course there could be some backlash from Colombian voters, who will see it as an assault on democracy and national sovereignty. Especially because Trump, with the most powerful armed forces in the world, threatened military action against Colombia less than five months ago.
“Come get me,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded. Whereupon Petro was invited to meet Trump at the White House, where the U.S. president was decidedly much more friendly. Until he (or his advisors, led by Marco Rubio) decided to make a play for a right-wing president of Colombia who would do Trump’s bidding.
De la Espriella appears to be up for the job, welcoming an alliance of “two leaders who respect each other and share the same unshakable values and principles” and pledging to “join the Alliance of the Shield of the Americas.” The Shield of the Americas is a Trump-administration led, right-wing coalition of governments in the region formed in March.
In the first round, De la Espriella came in first by 2.8 percentage points against Iván Cepeda, a senator from the leftist Historic Pact that incumbent Petro leads.
During Petro’s presidency, from 2022 to 2025, the inflation-adjusted minimum wage was increased by 39%. The poverty rate has fallen substantially — by 23.5% since 2022. More than 3.9 million people have been pulled out of poverty. The rate of extreme poverty fell even more in percentage terms, by 30%, or 1.9 million people. Extreme poverty is defined as income that is too low to cover basic needs; Colombia’s extreme poverty line in 2025 was $58 per month, or about $1.90 per day.
Cepeda has pledged to continue the emphasis on reducing poverty and increasing the income per person and the social safety net of the majority.
By contrast, De la Espriella has called for the right-wing “chainsaw” approach, including a 40% reduction in the size of government and cutting 70,000 jobs. This is not going to reduce poverty or raise most Colombians’ living standards.
But even worse things can happen under a president like De la Espriella, allied with Trump. Such a presidency would carry a high risk of death and destruction, in a country that has suffered enormously for decades from violence and armed conflict.
This danger can be seen in De la Espriella’s close and long-standing connections to, and support of, the Self-Defense Forces of Colombia. This was Colombia’s historically largest and deadliest paramilitary organization, responsible for tens of thousands of killings, overwhelmingly civilians.
De la Espriella first achieved prominence as a lawyer for the group but has also been close to its leaders and worked for them in other ways. For example, he led significant efforts to rebrand people who committed massacres and other crimes against humanity as political actors who should not be prosecuted.
Not surprisingly, De la Espriella has advocated against the 2016 peace accords in Colombia, as well as their implementation. He favors more military deployment and “megaprisons” for mass incarceration, on the model of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele — another member of Trump’s Shield of the Americas — who has tripled the country’s prison population.
These are the “unshakable values and principles” we are looking at. In this mindset, war is the answer.
Trump shocked much of the world when he expressed these values in a threat to the 90 million people of Iran on April 7: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he said.
The most generous way of describing leaders like Trump and De la Espriella is to say that they have lost most of their humanity. Hence the threat to Colombia of joining their alliance.
Trump’s team appears to have gone to great lengths in seeking violent conflict in this hemisphere since the beginning of his term. It began with the designation of “cartels and other organizations” as foreign terrorist organizations on the first day of his presidency, then bombing and killing hundreds of people in small helpless boats in the Caribbean and then Western Pacific. This is murder, according to experts on military law, because the victims are not combatants. Evidence of alleged drug-running was generally not offered. There were some absurd allegations, such as transporting fentanyl, which does not even come to the U.S. from South America. It culminated in Trump’s “victory” of capturing Venezuela’s oil and its president.
And now the constant threat to attack Cuba, which is already suffering enormously from a U.S. blockade that is, by definition, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit collective punishment when there is armed conflict. Even before the blockade this year cut off oil and most of Cuba’s electricity, Washington’s tightening of sanctions since 2019 had already increased Cuba’s infant mortality by 148%.
Trump seems determined to be a war president, and this hemisphere has been Rubio’s theater of choice.
De la Espriella has proposed bringing U.S. military bases back to Colombia, creating Plan Colombia 2.0, he says.
He is reminding the people of Colombia that he does not care all that much about the immense human suffering that war has caused and can bring again.
Mark Weisbrot is co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research and the author of “Failed: What the ‘Experts’ Got Wrong About the Global Economy.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement” of Abelardo de la Espriella, coupled with a promise that the candidate would have the “total support and strength of the United States behind him,” amounts to an extraordinary and inappropriate U.S. intervention in Colombia’s election, violating international norms on noninterference and undermining Colombian sovereignty.
It further contends that this level of involvement is especially alarming because it comes after a period in which Trump publicly feuded with President Gustavo Petro and even flirted with the idea of military action and trade punishment against Colombia, deepening a bilateral crisis that outside analysts had already described as one of the most strained moments in the relationship in decades.[1][2]
The piece presents Petro’s 2022–25 record as a clear social and economic success: it highlights a roughly 39% increase in the real minimum wage, substantial poverty reduction (with millions lifted out of poverty and extreme poverty), and an expanded social safety net, and it describes Iván Cepeda as committed to continuing that agenda of redistribution and social protection.
In contrast, the article characterizes De la Espriella’s proposed “chainsaw” program—featuring a 40% cut in the size of government and the elimination of around 70,000 public jobs—as a classic austerity package that would almost certainly increase hardship for the majority, not reduce poverty or improve living standards.
The article stresses that what it sees as the true danger goes beyond austerity: it highlights De la Espriella’s long-standing ties to Colombia’s largest paramilitary organization, the Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, noting that this group was responsible for tens of thousands of civilian deaths and that De la Espriella not only represented it legally but also worked to reframe perpetrators of massacres as political actors who should escape prosecution.
On this basis, the piece argues that De la Espriella’s opposition to the 2016 peace accords and his calls for more military deployments and “megaprisons” modeled on El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele signal a return to a war-and-mass-incarceration paradigm that could undo years of peace-building and human rights gains.
The article also places the Trump–De la Espriella partnership in a broader hemispheric pattern, linking it to the administration’s “Shield of the Americas” initiative and portraying Trump’s regional policy as driven by a desire for military confrontation—citing threats against multiple countries, aggressive anti-drug operations at sea, and the use of financial and trade coercion.
It claims that Trump’s approach to narcotics policy in the region has already involved measures such as threatening to decertify countries’ cooperation on drugs and using aid and trade pressure as tools of punishment, building on mechanisms that experts have warned could severely hurt partner economies and ordinary citizens if fully deployed.[3]
The piece is especially critical of Trump’s posture toward Cuba and Venezuela, asserting that sanctions and blockades function as collective punishment and therefore as war crimes under the Geneva Conventions, and it links these policies to rising infant mortality and deepening humanitarian crises.
Finally, the article warns that De la Espriella’s openness to bringing U.S. military bases back to Colombia and creating a “Plan Colombia 2.0” under a Trump-led security umbrella would lock Colombia into the agenda of a U.S. president portrayed as eager to be “a war president,” thereby exposing Colombians once again to the “immense human suffering” of armed conflict.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s portrayal of Trump’s involvement as purely malign, some U.S.-based foreign policy analysts have described the Trump–Petro outreach and subsequent Oval Office meeting as evidence that, despite harsh rhetoric, both governments can behave pragmatically and seek common ground on counternarcotics and regional security; these observers emphasize that reopening high-level dialogue after a year of public clashes was a stabilizing step for the relationship.[2]
Building on that view, some policy commentators argue that a closer alignment with Washington—even under a polarizing U.S. administration—can still deliver economic and security benefits for Colombia, particularly through continued access to trade, investment, and cooperation against transnational criminal organizations, which remain core bilateral priorities.[2]
While the article criticizes Trump’s use of decertification threats and aid conditionality around drug policy, other voices in Washington see these mechanisms as legitimate tools to pressure partner governments to meet counternarcotics commitments; under U.S. law, a decertification decision can trigger restrictions on certain aid and support in international financial institutions, and advocates of a tougher approach argue that this leverage is necessary to change behavior in countries seen as underperforming in the drug fight.[3]
Supporters of a harder line maintain that Colombia still faces powerful drug cartels and armed groups, and they contend that a more aggressive security strategy—potentially including expanded military cooperation with the United States and tougher measures against criminal organizations—may be required to restore order in areas where the state is weak or absent, even if such policies draw criticism from human rights advocates.
Some conservative and business-oriented sectors in Colombia, often skeptical of Petro’s leftist economic platform, argue that market-friendly policies and a leaner state are needed to attract investment, sustain growth, and create private-sector jobs; from this perspective, proposals to cut government payrolls and reduce public spending are framed not as “chainsaw” austerity but as necessary fiscal discipline after what critics view as an overly expansive social agenda.
In debates over justice and security, backers of harsher approaches point to public frustration with crime across Latin America and to the perceived success of tough-on-crime leaders like El Salvador’s Bukele in reducing visible violence, arguing that Colombians who have lived through decades of insecurity may now prioritize immediate safety and order over the slower, more complex work of transitional justice and implementation of peace accords.
Regarding the risk of large-scale war, some foreign-policy experts caution against assuming that Trump’s rhetoric will automatically translate into major U.S. military operations in Colombia; they emphasize institutional checks within the United States, the political costs of another foreign intervention, and the likelihood that any cooperation would remain focused on targeted counternarcotics and security support rather than full-scale conflict.
Finally, while the article emphasizes the moral and legal criticisms of U.S. sanctions and blockades, proponents of these measures insist that economic pressure is one of the few non-military tools available to confront what they regard as authoritarian or criminal regimes in the region, and they argue that abandoning such leverage would leave the United States and its allies with even fewer options to respond to perceived threats in the hemisphere.