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In January, the United States sent military forces into Venezuela, killing more than 50 people, to capture Nicolás Maduro to face federal charges. By even the most generous reading, that raid was legally questionable. A more honest reading sees it as an illegal use of military force to accomplish what the government itself treated as a criminal prosecution. But at least the administration still pretended that justice was the point.
Now even that pretense is disappearing. On Friday, President Trump announced that the U.S. military had killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, the alleged leader of the Tren de Aragua gang, in a strike inside Venezuela. Before the strike, the government treated Guerrero Flores as a criminal suspect. The Justice Department had pursued his indictment and prosecution through lawful tools of the criminal justice system.
The administration, after months of killing alleged traffickers without public legal justification, has now taken the next step by using the military to kill an indicted criminal suspect instead of bringing him to trial.
The president is abusing military power. Worse, military leaders are enabling him. And unless they can explain, publicly and plainly, what lawful authority permits these killings, they cannot hide behind the justification that they are merely following orders. They are helping turn the military into an instrument for evading the rule of law.
The government’s charging document laid out a damning case against Guerrero Flores. It described a sprawling law enforcement investigation involving federal prosecutors, the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshals, local police and foreign partners. It accused Guerrero Flores of terrible crimes: racketeering, drug trafficking, firearms offenses and support for terrorism. If those allegations are true, he was a dangerous criminal. But the document also made clear, as every criminal case must, that the charges were accusations and that the defendant was presumed innocent until proven guilty.
I have no sympathy for drug traffickers, cartels or transnational criminal networks. People who break the law should be investigated, arrested, tried and, if convicted, punished. But there is no legal loophole that allows the government to execute the accused because the accusation is ugly or the defendant is easy to hate.
The Trump administration has been evading that principle for months, using the military to kill more than 200 people without producing public evidence that any of them were lawful military targets. Now the logic has moved from unidentified men in boats to an indicted defendant in the criminal justice system.
U.S. military leaders should understand that distinction better than anyone. Officers are trained to know the difference between combat and law enforcement, between lawful targeting and unlawful killing. Yet those leaders continue to carry out killings the government has not publicly justified under any clear legal authority.
Civilian control of the military requires obedience to lawful orders, not blind participation in whatever form of violence a president chooses to rename as war. The word “lawful” is not decorative. President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may order and defend this campaign, but they do not personally build target packages, launch aircraft or fire missiles. The military does that. That makes military leaders accountable participants, not background figures.
Every American should want to know whether the armed forces now accept that the president has the authority to transform criminal suspects into military targets by declaration, and if so, under what justification. That question does not stop at the water’s edge. Once a president can recast criminal law enforcement as war, the danger is not confined to Venezuela or foreign battlefields. A president already eager to use troops at home should not be handed a military precedent for turning crime into combat.
I understand that acknowledging this is uncomfortable. Americans are accustomed to showing wide deference to senior military leaders, treating them as dutiful public servants rather than possible enablers of presidential lawlessness. But respect for the military cannot require pretending it has no agency. If the armed forces are the instrument through which the president evades the Constitution, then the leaders of those armed forces must answer for their role.
Maybe senior military leaders have a lawful explanation for why the armed forces are killing criminal suspects instead of helping to bring them to justice. If they do, they should offer it. Publicly. Under oath. Gen. Francis Donovan, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Adm. Frank Bradley, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and other senior officers involved in these campaigns owe the country more than silence or classified assurances. Under what legal authority are they carrying out these strikes? What evidence turns a suspected criminal into a military target? What process exists before the government kills rather than arrests?
Perhaps this is not cowardice. Perhaps it is not careerism. But when military leaders refuse to explain why they believe continuing to kill criminal suspects is lawful, the country has every reason to conclude they cannot justify it. From here, it looks like a military leadership class choosing silence, obedience and career preservation over the Constitution it swore to defend.
The military has become one of the mechanisms by which the president is ignoring constitutional limits. The question under this administration has always been whether military leaders would refuse illegal orders when the test finally came. The record so far looks bleak.
If senior leaders can defend these killings, they should do so plainly. If they cannot, they should stop carrying them out or resign. And if they continue executing unlawful violence, accountability should not end with the president who ordered it. It should reach the military leaders who made it possible.
Jon Duffy is a retired Navy captain. He writes about leadership and democracy.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article contends that the January 3 U.S. raid to capture Nicolás Maduro marked a fundamental misuse of military force, arguing that the United States waged a large-scale attack on Venezuela not as part of an armed conflict but to secure a defendant for a criminal prosecution, which many international-law experts and analysts have already described as illegal or at least highly questionable under both U.S. and international law.[2][3][5][7][8]
It argues that the subsequent killing of Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, the alleged leader of the Tren de Aragua gang, shows the administration has now moved from using the military to capture an indicted suspect for trial to using the military to kill an indicted criminal defendant whom the Justice Department had already brought into the criminal justice system, erasing the line between law enforcement and warfare.[7]
The piece maintains that the Trump administration has been conducting a months-long campaign of lethal force—beginning with strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean that have reportedly killed more than 100 people and then expanding into a broader operation around Venezuela that has left at least dozens more dead—without providing public legal justification that these targets qualify as lawful military objectives rather than criminal suspects.[1][5][7]
It stresses that the presumption of innocence is a core constitutional principle and that even gruesome allegations such as narco-terrorism, racketeering, or terrorism support do not create any legal “loophole” permitting the United States to execute people based solely on accusations or indictments, particularly when the government itself initially chose to treat those cases through ordinary criminal indictments in U.S. federal courts.[2][3][7][8]
The article emphasizes that U.S. officers are trained to distinguish combat from policing and lawful targeting from unlawful killing, and therefore insists that senior military leaders cannot hide behind the idea of “just following orders” when they choose to plan, approve, and carry out strikes whose legal basis has never been publicly explained or tied to clear statutory or treaty authority.[1][5][7]
It argues that civilian control of the military requires obedience to lawful orders only, not blanket deference to whatever the president labels “war,” and that by accepting the president’s decision to redefine gang leaders and drug traffickers as military targets rather than criminal suspects, the armed forces are becoming an instrument for bypassing constitutional limits.
The piece warns that once a president can reclassify ordinary criminal enforcement as war—particularly when cartels and gangs are redesignated as terrorist or enemy entities—the danger extends beyond Venezuela: the same logic could be used to justify employing U.S. troops at home against individuals or groups portrayed as criminal threats rather than treating them through the domestic legal system.[7]
It calls for senior commanders, including those leading U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, to testify publicly and under oath about the legal authority they believe justifies these killings, the evidence used to transform a criminal suspect into a military target, and the process used to decide when to kill rather than attempt arrest, arguing that classified assurances are no longer acceptable.[1][7]
The article suggests that continued silence from military leaders appears less like professional discretion and more like a choice to prioritize obedience, institutional loyalty, and career prospects over the constitutional oath, and it argues that if these leaders cannot credibly defend the lawfulness of the operations, they should halt participation, refuse illegal orders, or resign.
Finally, it asserts that accountability for any unlawful violence should not stop with the president who orders such operations; it should extend to the senior military leadership that designs and executes them, because without the participation of those leaders, the president could not so easily use the armed forces to evade the rule of law.
Different views on the topic
In contrast, Trump administration officials have portrayed the Maduro raid as an “extraordinary” but justified military mission to bring an “outlaw dictator” to justice on long-standing narco-terrorism and drug-trafficking charges, framing the operation as a way to finally enforce U.S. criminal indictments against a leader accused of directing massive cocaine flows toward the United States.[2][3][4][8]
Supporters of the broader campaign emphasize that Trump revived a “maximum pressure” policy toward Venezuela, formally labeled both the Cartel de los Soles and the Tren de Aragua gang as foreign terrorist organizations, and signed a secret directive authorizing the Pentagon to use force against select Latin American cartels, presenting these entities as national security and terrorism threats rather than conventional criminal syndicates.[7]
Administration figures and allies argue that traditional law enforcement tools and maritime interdictions have proved inadequate against heavily armed cartels, and that targeted military strikes on drug boats and trafficking infrastructure are necessary to safeguard Americans from narcotics and associated violence; Secretary of State Marco Rubio explicitly defended a Navy strike on a suspected cartel vessel by saying that drug seizures alone have not deterred such organizations.[7]
Some U.S. lawmakers have echoed the view that the Maduro operation was a limited, one-off exfiltration intended to remove a corrupt and illegitimate leader rather than the beginning of an open-ended occupation, with House Speaker Mike Johnson describing it as a discrete military action and saying after classified briefings that ground troops inside Venezuela were neither anticipated nor desired by the administration.[1][4][7][8]
Military and security analysts who view the raid more favorably underline its tactical precision and discipline: reporting from defense and intelligence-focused outlets notes that U.S. special operations forces, including Delta Force commandos, coordinated more than 150 aircraft across the hemisphere to disable air defenses, insert into Caracas, and capture Maduro and his wife without U.S. casualties, which is cited as evidence that such missions can be conducted in a controlled and professional way.[4][6][8]
Some experts and policymakers contend that Maduro’s government posed a serious regional and international security risk by allegedly collaborating with drug cartels and enabling vast cocaine shipments into the United States, and therefore argue that robust U.S. action—including the use of force and the rapid removal of the Venezuelan leader for trial—was warranted to address both U.S. security concerns and the broader crisis inside Venezuela.[7][8][6]
Proponents of the administration’s approach also point to the formal terrorist designations and narco-terrorism indictments as evidence that the United States is operating within a counterterrorism and counter-narcotics paradigm familiar from earlier conflicts, and suggest that when criminal networks are treated as terrorist organizations, using military tools against their leaders and key operatives is consistent with how the U.S. has prosecuted other campaigns against nonstate armed groups.[7]
At the same time, some analysts who disagree with the article’s focus on military culpability adopt a more mixed assessment: reports from organizations such as the Soufan Center and the Council on Foreign Relations acknowledge that the operation achieved its immediate objective but primarily question its strategic wisdom, its conformity with the UN Charter’s limits on force and self-defense, and the lack of clear congressional authorization, framing the problem as a complex policy and legal dilemma rather than as straightforward lawlessness by senior officers.[5][6][7][8]