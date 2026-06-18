-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
-
- Share via
Last Saturday, President Trump famously celebrated his 80th birthday with a mega-million-dollar UFC cage match extravaganza at the White House. (The woefully underfunded National Park Service, with an assist from ScottsMiracle-Gro, now must restore the ruined South Lawn.)
This coming Saturday, according to documents reported by the New York Times, Trump was planning to celebrate World Refugee Day, and this, too, in a most outrageously Trumpian way: by feting resettled white South Africans at the White House.
Whether the event comes off or not, the fact that Trump would even consider marking the occasion of the 26th annual World Refugee Day by trumpeting the fact that he, as president of the storied land of immigrants, has ushered in an overtly racist refugee policy — to the extent he allows any refugees at all — well, that tells you all you need to know about the shameless normalization of racism under Trump.
And no, the president still hasn’t apologized for UFC heavyweight champ Josh Hokit’s slur against Michelle Obama, just as he earlier refused to apologize for posting a video depicting both Obamas as apes. This is, after all, the man who early in his real estate career settled what was one of the largest-ever anti-discrimination lawsuits, brought by the oh-so-woke Republican Nixon and Ford administrations, which alleged the Trump family had a documented practice of rejecting Black applicants as renters.
A half-century later, Trump’s refugee policy is much the same. In a nutshell, only white Afrikaners need apply.
When it comes to people fleeing war, famine, natural disasters, and political or religious persecution, Trump has completed a virtual wall even as the actual wall on the United States’ southern border remains under construction. On taking office last year, he ordered a stop to refugees from every country in the world, except South Africa, dashing the American dreams of displaced people who’d been vetted for years and awaited admission.
In this 250th year of American independence, his refugee policy is just another Trump betrayal of the ideals that gave rise to the nation and have helped populate it for two centuries.
Contrast Trump’s attitude with that of the man who would become the first president. Yes, George Washington enslaved people (he freed them in his will), but at the end of the Revolutionary War, he wrote rapturously of the future United States his soldiers had made possible, “establishing an asylum for the poor and oppressed of all nations and religions.”
Or come forward two centuries to a more recent president and a Republican icon, Ronald Reagan. On the eve of leaving office in January 1989, in what he offered as his “final thought,” Reagan at length praised newcomers as America’s secret sauce: “Other countries may seek to compete with us; but in one vital area, as a beacon of freedom and opportunity that draws the people of the world, no country on Earth comes close. This, I believe, is one of the most important sources of America’s greatness.”
“If we ever closed the door to new Americans,” Reagan concluded, “our leadership in the world would soon be lost.”
He was right. On Monday, the president who in fact has closed the door, and is presiding over the corrosion of America’s global leadership, wrote on his social media account: “Sadly, if you import people from Third World Countries, you quickly become a Third World Country — And there’s not a thing you can do about it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Clearly (again) Trump doesn’t know his history. Black Africans literally were imported by force, and America has relied on poor immigrants since before it was a country: desperate Northern Europeans in the colonial era, Eastern and Southern Europeans to inhabit and develop the Midwest and the West, Chinese to lay the western railroads, Latinos to build the Southwest and many others who helped make America great. One economic study after another attests to the gains that immigrants, including refugees, make possible, contrary to Trump’s demagoguery that they’re nothing but threats, vermin and leeches “poisoning the blood” of the nation.
Of course, the arguments for admitting refugees in particular are based on moral as much as, or more than, economic grounds.
Yet at a time when the number of global refugees is historically high, in October Trump capped admissions to just 7,500 for this fiscal year to next October — down from 125,000 in President Biden’s final year — and intended for all to be white South Africans. Their cases get handled within months, not years. Last month, Trump more than doubled the cap to 17,500, but again, only for 10,000 more white South Africans. The president repeatedly has falsely alleged that the South African government is guilty of genocide of white farmers.
Of roughly 6,000 refugees admitted before June to the United States in this fiscal year, all were from South Africa except for three people from Afghanistan.
And that factoid underscores another grotesquery of Trump’s refugee policy: the betrayal of thousands of Afghans who risked their lives for a generation to aid the U.S. military during the long war in Afghanistan. Despite intensive vetting and advocacy on their behalf by veterans groups, Afghans languish in squalid foreign camps or live in fear of the Taliban in their country. This year, obscenely, the Trump administration has negotiated with impoverished, unsafe third countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to send Afghans there instead of allowing them into the United States as promised.
Last week, according to reports, several Afghans were among about two dozen refugees to be deported to the Central African Republic, a nation so dangerous that the State Department advises “do not travel … for any reason.”
That sentence, like most above it, is the sort I never thought I’d write about my country or, more specifically, its president. This Saturday, World Refugee Day, give a thought to those still in line, harboring their American dream. Contact your member of Congress. Contribute to a resettlement group. Fly the flag.
Bluesky: @jackiecalmes
Threads: @jkcalmes
X: @jackiekcalmes
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that President Trump has implemented an explicitly racist refugee regime by virtually shutting the door to people fleeing war and persecution worldwide while creating a carve‑out that overwhelmingly benefits white South Africans, especially Afrikaners.[1][3][6][9] It notes that the administration first suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), then set a historic low ceiling of 7,500 refugees for 2026 and later increased it only to 17,500, with the additional slots reserved for white South Africans.[1][3][6][9]
The column emphasizes that these choices are not just restrictive but discriminatory in design, pointing to evidence that USRAP has been transformed to serve almost exclusively white Afrikaners while more than 120,000 already‑vetted refugees from other countries remain stranded after their travel was canceled when the program was halted in 2025.[1][3][5][6] It highlights the mass cancellation of over 10,000 refugee flights, the termination of resettlement agency contracts, and the dismantling of support systems as part of a broader effort to build a “virtual wall” against nonwhite refugees.[3][5]
The piece situates the policy within what it describes as Trump’s long record of racist words and actions, from early real estate discrimination cases to recent social media attacks and the failure to disavow racist slurs, and contends that the decision to celebrate World Refugee Day by spotlighting resettled white South Africans is intended to normalize a racial hierarchy in who is considered worthy of refuge.
To underscore how sharply this departs from historical norms, the article contrasts Trump’s stance with earlier leaders who embraced refugees as central to American identity: it cites George Washington’s vision of the new nation as an “asylum for the poor and oppressed of all nations and religions” and recalls Ronald Reagan’s praise of immigrants as a key source of U.S. greatness, warning that closing the door to newcomers, as Reagan cautioned, risks the loss of American leadership.[3][4]
The column rejects Trump’s claim that welcoming people from “Third World countries” will turn the United States into a “Third World country,” countering that America has always depended on migrants and refugees—from enslaved Africans and impoverished Europeans to Chinese laborers and Latino workers—to build the nation. It points to economic research and humanitarian assessments showing that refugees and other immigrants fuel growth, fill critical labor needs, and revitalize communities, while current restrictions are costing the U.S. billions in lost contributions and undermining its humanitarian leadership.[3]
The article gives particular weight to the plight of Afghans who risked their lives assisting U.S. forces, arguing that leaving them in squalid camps, under Taliban threat, or shunting them to impoverished and dangerous third countries is a profound moral betrayal.[3][12] It notes that Afghan allies who had cleared intensive vetting remain largely excluded from U.S. resettlement, even as the administration negotiates transfers to countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic—places rights groups describe as unsafe and where the U.S. government itself issues severe travel warnings.[3][12]
The piece frames the 2026 refugee cap and the South Africa exception as the culmination of a sweeping anti‑refugee project: a series of executive orders, travel bans, benefit cuts, and legal maneuvers that have suspended resettlement, stripped newly arrived refugees of access to food assistance and healthcare, and subjected previously admitted families to detention and re‑review of their status.[3][5][6][12] In this view, the pattern shows not neutral security management but a deliberate, racially driven reshaping of the system so that “only white Afrikaners need apply.”
Finally, the article links its critique to the broader context of World Refugee Day, noting that the UN and refugee organizations use the observance to honor the courage of people forced to flee and to call on governments to uphold fair asylum systems and reject discrimination based on nationality, race, or religion.[2][4][7][10] It urges readers to mark the day by contacting members of Congress, supporting resettlement groups, and visibly affirming U.S. commitments to refugees as a corrective to what the column characterizes as Trump’s shameful departure from American ideals.[2][6][7]
Different views on the topic
In official documents, the Trump administration frames its refugee decisions as grounded in national interest and humanitarian judgment rather than racial bias. The 2026 Presidential Determination states that admitting up to 7,500 refugees is “justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest,” presenting the low ceiling as a policy choice within the president’s statutory authority under the Refugee Act, not as a repudiation of refugees per se.[9]
The administration’s special treatment of South African applicants is formally justified as a response to alleged persecution, not as racial favoritism. An executive order created an exception to the broader suspension of USRAP for Afrikaners whom the U.S. government characterizes as “victims of unjust racial discrimination,” and subsequent emergency determinations reserved additional slots for white South Africans on that basis.[3][1][5] From this perspective, prioritizing that group is presented as aiding a population the administration believes is under threat, rather than as discriminating against nonwhite refugees.
Supporters of the president’s broader immigration and refugee posture often argue that every administration has discretion to set annual refugee ceilings and that Trump’s historic low cap, while controversial, is an exercise of the same legal power previous presidents used to raise or lower admissions in response to shifting conditions. Advocacy groups critical of the policy nonetheless acknowledge that the administration is using the presidential determination process and consultation framework established in law, which underscores the breadth of executive leeway in this area even as they question how it is being used.[6][8][9]
Some legal and policy analysts emphasize that disputes over refugee numbers and categories are, at core, debates about security, sovereignty, and resource allocation rather than solely about race. They note that Trump’s actions include across‑the‑board suspensions, expanded travel bans, and benefit restrictions that are justified by the administration as necessary to reassess vetting, protect public safety, and limit federal spending on newcomers, arguing that critics may underplay these stated rationales when framing the issue primarily as racial animus.[3][8][12]
Judicial decisions have, at least for now, allowed key elements of Trump’s refugee agenda to stand, reinforcing the view that the policies fall within the president’s legal authority. A March 2026 Ninth Circuit ruling permitted the indefinite refugee ban to remain in effect, holding that the administration could continue enforcing it while litigation proceeds and signaling substantial deference to the executive on refugee admissions and national security matters.[11] For commentators who focus on legality, this outcome suggests that however troubling the policies may be to advocates, courts have not yet deemed them unlawful or unconstitutional.
Some critics of the “overt racism” characterization argue that U.S. refugee policy has long been shaped by geopolitical and ideological priorities—including Cold War preferences for dissidents from communist countries and post‑9/11 security vetting—that have advantaged some groups over others without always being framed as explicitly racist. From this vantage point, the current South Africa–focused approach is seen as a particularly stark and objectionable version of a broader, bipartisan pattern in which foreign policy, domestic politics, and security narratives heavily influence which populations receive protection.[8]
A different line of concern, expressed within parts of the humanitarian and policy community, cautions against treating U.S. resettlement numbers as the sole or even primary measure of global solidarity. Since most of the world’s 117 million forcibly displaced people remain in low‑ and middle‑income countries—71% of refugees are hosted there, and another 25% are in the least‑developed states—some experts emphasize strengthening protection and support in those regions, arguing that resettlement to wealthy countries like the United States will necessarily help only a small share of those in need.[4][10] While many of these experts still criticize Trump’s drastic cuts, they present a more complex picture than the column’s focus on U.S. admissions alone.