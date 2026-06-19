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While it’s impossible to know whether President Trump’s “memorandum of understanding” with Iran will be deemed by history to be a blip or a humiliating defeat for America (if it even holds), one thing looks increasingly clear: Israel lost.
That’s not just because Israel’s archenemy has arguably emerged more dangerous than ever. It’s also because Israel repelled large swaths of the American public along the way.
When I was growing up as a Christian conservative kid in the 1980s, support for Israel wasn’t so much an option as it was a law of physics. Gravity pulled things downward, taxes were too damn high, and Israel was the good guy.
But those days are gone, at least in terms of public perception. According to a Pew Research Center survey from March, “60% of U.S. adults have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53% last year.”
This didn’t happen over night. In recent years, support for Israel has eroded across broad swaths of Americans.
The war in Gaza put that process on steroids, with younger Americans in particular viewing Israel’s response to the barbarity of Oct. 7, 2023, as disproportionate.
But the Iran war accelerated these trends, inviting questions about whether U.S. policy is being shaped in ways that conflict with America’s own national interests.
Consider those devastating reports about the run-up to the Iran war that described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressing President Trump to take a more aggressive posture, insisting that conditions were favorable for regime change. (These days, whenever politicians start talking about how easy regime change will be, I get the sweats.)
Or consider comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, suggesting that the United States was drawn into military confrontation based on the sense that an attack from Israel was imminent and on the assumption that Iran would retaliate against U.S. forces in the region.
Then there were all of Trump’s desperate, halting attempts to negotiate an end to the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The perpetual stumbling block? Israel’s war with Hezbollah kept stymying America’s exit (Iran insisted that any deal must end the fighting in Lebanon).
To increasingly skeptical Americans, our relationship looked less like a partnership and more like a timeshare scam; Bibi talked Trump into going to Iran — and then wouldn’t let him leave.
Eventually, this sense of being trapped spilled out into frustrated outbursts directed at the Israeli prime minister. “Why did Bibi have to do a f‑‑‑‑‑‑ attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f‑‑‑‑‑‑ judgment. I let him know that,” Trump told Axios.
Now, I want to be fair about this. From Israel’s perspective, persuading America to attack Iran made perfect sense, as does wanting us to finish the job — however one defines that.
Israelis see themselves as living in a dangerous neighborhood, surrounded by hostile actors and existential threats.
Given Jewish history, that’s entirely understandable. If your family history includes pogroms, expulsions and attempts at extermination, being vigilant is hardly irrational.
And let’s be honest about something else: Netanyahu appears to have concluded that Trump represents a uniquely persuadable partner and that whatever advantages can be extracted from the relationship should be seized quickly, before the opportunity disappears.
That too was a reasonable calculation — at least in the short term.
But now, Bibi — who, at home and abroad, looked like a Svengali as recently as a couple of months ago — has been thrown under the bus by Trump.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid might have summarized it best when he said that Netanyahu’s options now involve “either a direct and destructive confrontation with our greatest ally, or a submissive surrender of Israeli interests.”
Those of us who have been keen Trump watchers for over a decade might have warned Bibi about this inevitable outcome.
By aligning itself so closely with Trump and one wing of the MAGA movement to gin up a war against Iran, Netanyahu simultaneously pushed away mainstream Democrats and Never Trump conservatives, sacrificing decades of bipartisan goodwill that had made its international support sacrosanct.
The military adventurism has also enraged “America First” populists in the Republican Party. Some might be fueled by antisemitism, but others are concerned by the not-so-crazy belief that American leaders are putting another country’s interests ahead of our own.
Where any of this ultimately ends is anyone’s guess. But I can’t help thinking Israel would have been better served preserving the broad bipartisan reservoir of goodwill it once enjoyed among ordinary Americans — the kind that came naturally to kids like me growing up in conservative households decades ago.
Goodwill, after all, is easy to lose and difficult to replenish.
Matt K. Lewis is the author of “Filthy Rich Politicians” and “Too Dumb to Fail.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that the Trump administration’s memorandum with Iran exposed Israel as a strategic and political “loser,” not only because Iran appears more dangerous than before but because Israel alienated large segments of the American public during the process.
It contends that, for earlier generations of U.S. conservatives, supporting Israel was almost automatic, but those days have passed; the piece cites Pew data showing a majority of Americans now expressing unfavorable views of Israel and notes that younger Americans in particular see Israel’s response in Gaza as disproportionate.
The column maintains that the subsequent war with Iran turbocharged this shift in opinion by reinforcing the perception that U.S. policy was being shaped to serve Israeli priorities at the expense of American national interests, with many Americans seeing the relationship less as a partnership and more as a one‑sided arrangement.
It highlights reporting that described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressing President Trump to adopt a more aggressive posture toward Iran and to pursue regime change, and it uses this to illustrate how closely Israel tied itself to Trump’s instincts and political base.
The article underscores how Israel’s war with Hezbollah became a key obstacle to Trump’s attempts to negotiate an end to the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reinforcing the impression that U.S. forces were stuck in a conflict driven by Israeli decisions rather than by core U.S. interests.
It notes Trump’s own expletive‑laden complaints about Netanyahu’s decisions as evidence that the relationship deteriorated to the point where even a once‑friendly president publicly blamed the Israeli leader, leaving Netanyahu exposed and politically weakened.
At the same time, the piece stresses that, from Israel’s perspective, pushing the United States to confront Iran made sense: Israelis see themselves in a uniquely dangerous neighborhood and, given Jewish history of persecution and attempted extermination, heightened vigilance and preemption against existential threats are portrayed as rational.
The article suggests that Netanyahu calculated Trump was unusually persuadable and that Israel should move quickly to secure as much as possible from the relationship before it ended, a strategy the column acknowledges as understandable in the short term but disastrous in the long term.
It cites Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid’s warning that Netanyahu has left Israel facing either a damaging confrontation with its most important ally or a humiliating climbdown that sacrifices key Israeli interests.
The column contends that by aligning so tightly with Trump and the MAGA wing to build support for a war with Iran, Netanyahu alienated mainstream Democrats and Never Trump conservatives, effectively trading decades of bipartisan goodwill for a fleeting tactical advantage; this dynamic echoes broader commentary that Israel has “lost the West” after years of increasingly hard‑line policies.[2]
It further argues that this strategy has also energized “America First” populists in the Republican Party, some motivated by bigotry but many animated by the belief that U.S. leaders are putting another country’s interests first, thereby eroding support for Israel even inside the GOP.
The piece concludes that Israel would have been far better served preserving the broad, bipartisan reservoir of goodwill it once enjoyed in the United States, warning that such goodwill is easy to lose and extremely difficult to rebuild once squandered.[2]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some foreign policy analysts emphasize that, despite public opinion shifts, institutional U.S. support for Israel remains strong, pointing to the long‑term memorandum of understanding under which the United States has agreed to provide about $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel through 2028 as evidence of enduring bipartisan commitment.[3]
These analysts argue that the sustained aid framework and other security guarantees demonstrate that Washington still views Israel as a vital strategic partner and a pillar of its Middle East policy, which complicates claims that Israel has fully “squandered” its goodwill in the United States.[3]
Additionally, U.S. government statements around recent Israel–Lebanon negotiations underscore Israel’s “inherent right to self‑defense” and describe a U.S. role in facilitating direct talks and cease-fires, suggesting that American officials continue to see Israeli security as integral to broader regional stability rather than as a narrow, parochial concern.[1]
Supporters of Israel’s Iran policy contend that Tehran’s ballistic missile program, support for regional militias, and threats against Israel and U.S. interests justify a much tougher U.S. stance; in this view, efforts to push Washington toward confronting Iran reflect a convergence of U.S. and Israeli security interests rather than Israel dragging America into a war it does not need.[4]
Pro‑Israel commentators also note that, for decades, U.S. administrations of both parties have deepened security cooperation with Israel, formalizing aid and joint planning in ways that suggest Washington believes the alliance advances U.S. objectives such as deterring hostile regional powers and maintaining a favorable military balance.[3]
Some critics of the “Israel made us do it” narrative warn that it risks echoing older conspiracy tropes about Israel or pro‑Israel lobbies controlling U.S. foreign policy; these voices insist that American presidents and Congresses ultimately make independent decisions, as reflected in formal agreements and public diplomatic initiatives.[3][1]
From this perspective, Netanyahu’s cultivation of a close relationship with Trump is framed as a pragmatic move by a small state seeking maximum leverage with an unusually sympathetic U.S. administration, not as an abandonment of bipartisanship so much as a recognition of where real power over Iran policy resided at that moment.[3]
Some observers also argue that American support for Israel remains robust in key constituencies—such as older voters, evangelical Christians, and many Republicans—even as it declines among younger and more progressive Americans, suggesting that talk of Israel having “lost” the United States may be overstated.[2][4]
Finally, Jewish and pro‑Israel voices frequently maintain that while international goodwill is valuable, it cannot be the primary metric by which Israeli leaders judge policy; these commentators contend that defending Israeli civilians from Iran‑backed groups like Hezbollah and other non‑state armed organizations must take precedence, and that Western opinion often softens again once acute security crises subside.[1][4]