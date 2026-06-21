Op-comic: Stay close
Lauren Kaelin is an artist, illustrator and designer living in Brooklyn.
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Today people are not just rebuilding their homes but their lives. To talk about this, Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle talks with Dr. Bonnie Zucker, a clinical psychologist, specializing in anxiety. She is also a Palisades fire survivor.
Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.
Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.