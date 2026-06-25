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Last week, nearly every elite men’s tennis player skipped one of London’s marquee tournaments. Only one of the world’s top 10 showed up at Queen’s Club, the traditional Wimbledon warm-up; stars including Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton were playing 300 miles away in Halle, Germany. A culprit was likely Britain’s tax code, which doesn’t stop at taxing prize money earned on British soil.
It also taxes a slice of a player’s global endorsement income, prorated by how many days of the year they happen to spend in the U.K. Fail to advance far enough in the tournament and the tax bill on your sponsorship deals can exceed your payout. So the players who get to choose where they compete are now choosing somewhere else.
“It’s not about the money for playing,” retired superstar Rafael Nadal once explained. “They take from the sponsors. … This is very difficult. I am playing in the U.K. and losing money.”
File this story under “how people dodge taxes by leaving.” Evidence for the phenomenon was piling up long before California billionaires began their high-profile relocations to Nevada and Florida ahead of a proposed wealth tax on the ballot this November. And it’s not the only reason these taxes disappoint.
When Norway raised its top wealth-tax rate by just one percentage point in 2022, economist Christine Blandhol documented a wave of business owners leaving for Switzerland, helped by a treaty between the two countries that precluded being double-taxed during the move. Norway lost tax revenue while the firms that business owners left behind, now run from a distance, saw their outputs decline.
Switzerland’s own cantons — 26 subdivisions which have taxed wealth since the 1800s at rates from about 0.1% to 0.9% — give researchers a natural experiment. The wealthy move steadily from high-rate Bern to low-rate Lucerne.
The people pushing California’s wealth tax know this. Gabriel Zucman of UC Berkeley — a frequent coauthor with fellow French economist Emmanuel Saez, whose revenue estimates underpin the campaign — has spent the past couple of years engineering around it.
Zucman wants a coordinated global minimum tax on billionaire wealth, designed explicitly so that there’s nowhere left for the superrich to move. He admits frankly that the whole point of his international coordination plan is to defeat the mobility problem. If wealth taxes are global, the thinking goes, they finally work as intended.
Not so fast. It’s easy to count up lost tax revenue after taxpayers move away. There is also a less visible, but no less real, behavior change from people who stay home (by choice or because there’s no better option).
The effect showed up in Denmark, where decades of tax records — covering people who by and large stayed put during its wealth-tax era — show dwindling levels of wealth accumulation when more of it is taxed away. Nobody had to leave the country for the effect to show up; the incentive to save and build wealth in the first place had simply shrunk.
Inside the businesses of the wealthy, there’s an avoidance channel that requires no moving van. When a wealth-tax bill comes due, the owner of a closely held company will often pull out a larger dividend to cover it. Once that money has left the company, it doesn’t go back into payroll or business expansion.
Make no mistake, the non-wealthy will suffer from this tax, too. As wealth taxes diminish saving and reinvestment, the capital stock that workers depend on for tools, equipment and business expansion stops growing as quickly as it should. Wages rise when there’s more capital for each worker to use, so the slower buildup eventually means smaller paychecks for people who would never pay a wealth tax. This effect compounds for decades, so a modest annual drag turns into a substantial gap by the time anyone notices it in the data.
The same dynamic can show up even without a wealth tax. We saw it with another aggressive California levy. When the state raised its top income tax rate by three points in 2012, Stanford economist Joshua Rauh went looking for the revenue. He found that the people who stayed and bore the tax increase deferred bonuses, retimed asset sales and restructured how they got paid, shifting income away from the year the higher rate applied. Within two years, those reporting changes had erased most of the revenue gain the tax increase was supposed to deliver.
Income and wealth are taxed differently, but the lesson is the same: Raise the price of an activity and people do less of it, restructure how they report it, or if they can, leave the jurisdiction entirely.
These are the responses that even a global wealth tax can’t reach, because mobility was never the sole problem. The result is less tax revenue than pro-tax advocates project, and less economic activity, too. Ultimately, everyone, not just the rich, will be poorer for it.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that aggressive tax regimes can prompt highly mobile earners to avoid jurisdictions altogether, illustrating this with elite tennis players skipping a London tournament because British rules tax a slice of their global endorsement income, sometimes leaving participants worse off than if they had stayed home.
The piece connects this mobility problem to California, contending that the prospect of a November wealth-tax initiative is already encouraging some billionaires to relocate to lower‑tax states such as Nevada and Florida; it further notes that the union‑backed 2026 Billionaire Tax Act has qualified for the ballot and would impose a one‑time 5% levy on roughly 200 billionaires, with supporters projecting around $100 billion for healthcare and education[1][3][6].
Building on this theme, the article cites Norway’s recent wealth‑tax increase and patterns in Swiss cantons as evidence that higher wealth taxes spur affluent residents to move from high‑tax to low‑tax areas, eroding the original jurisdiction’s tax base and diminishing the productivity of businesses whose owners now manage them from abroad.
The column emphasizes that leading wealth‑tax advocates recognize this mobility challenge, noting that a UC Berkeley economist has proposed a globally coordinated minimum tax on billionaire wealth so there is “nowhere left” to move; it points out that this idea of a roughly 2% minimum levy on the ultra‑rich has been promoted in a book and opinion pieces that argue for a standardized billionaire tax across countries[4][5].
The article also contends that even when people do not relocate, wealth taxes change behavior in ways that undercut their goals, highlighting Danish evidence that higher taxation coincided with weaker wealth accumulation and describing how owners of closely held firms may extract larger dividends to pay the tax, reducing funds available for payroll, expansion and long‑term investment.
Extending the argument beyond wealth taxes, the piece references California’s 2012 hike in the top income‑tax rate and the work of an economist who found that many high earners responded by deferring bonuses, shifting asset sales and restructuring compensation, thereby erasing much of the expected revenue gain within two years and reinforcing the broader claim that taxpayers will re‑time or re‑label income when rates rise.
Ultimately, the article concludes that aggressive wealth and income taxes disappoint because taxpayers can move, save and invest less, or alter how income is reported; according to this view, such behavioral responses mean these taxes yield less revenue and less economic activity than supporters project, leaving not only the wealthy but workers and the broader economy poorer over time.
Different views on the topic
At the same time, supporters of wealth taxes argue that extreme concentration of wealth among a tiny group of billionaires justifies targeted levies, portraying them as tools to fund public investments; in California, backers of the Billionaire Tax Act describe the one‑time 5% tax on about 200 billionaires as a way to raise around $100 billion for healthcare and education programs that would benefit millions of residents[3][6].
In contrast to the article’s focus on capital flight, proponents contend that mobility concerns are often overstated because many ultra‑rich individuals have deep business operations, family ties and lifestyle commitments that make relocation costly; supporters note that California’s proposal aims to tax billionaire wealth once rather than annually, and argue that this design may limit long‑term distortions while still generating substantial revenue[3][5][6].
Furthermore, advocates for billionaire wealth taxes maintain that coordinated policies and minimum effective tax rates can curb avoidance through offshore accounts or migration, emphasizing that current systems allow some billionaires to pay lower effective tax rates than ordinary workers; a New York Times opinion analysis by two economists makes the case for a California wealth tax and broader billionaire levies precisely to ensure that the very richest contribute more in line with their economic resources[5].
Additionally, a UC Berkeley analysis of billionaire taxation presents the proposed “Zucman tax” as a 2% minimum levy on the ultra‑rich, framing it as a pragmatic way to guarantee that the wealthiest households pay at least a baseline share in taxes without dramatically increasing rates on middle‑income earners or discouraging ordinary saving and investment[4].
Supporters further argue that directing wealth‑tax revenues into healthcare, education and other social investments can strengthen long‑run economic performance by improving human capital and opportunity, suggesting that the growth benefits of better schools and health outcomes may offset or outweigh any modest reduction in private investment; coverage of the California proposal highlights claims that such spending could expand access to care and reduce disparities in public services[1][2][3].
Finally, some critics of California’s specific billionaire tax initiative nonetheless share the broader goal of progressive taxation but focus on legal and administrative concerns, with financial and legal commentary noting questions about constitutionality, valuation of privately held assets and coordination with federal law while acknowledging that the measure reflects a strong public demand to address perceived under‑taxation of billionaire wealth[6][7].