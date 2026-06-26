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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani emerged as something of a kingmaker this past week, as the Democratic primary candidates he endorsed swept their races in the Empire State.
The problem for Democrats is that what sounds electrifying in Brooklyn coffee shops sounds wildly out of touch to the rest of the country. Republicans have now been gifted a fresh crop of candidates they can plaster across campaign ads from Bangor to Bakersfield, turning what might otherwise be local urban politics into a national cautionary tale — just in time for the midterms.
Leading the renegade parade is Darializa Avila Chevalier, the 32-year-old daughter of Dominican immigrants who is now the Democratic nominee in New York’s 13th Congressional District. Her résumé includes her help in leading pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and participating in a radical campus environment that later produced calls for “Death to America” — which, as campaign slogans go, lacks a certain broad appeal.
Chevalier’s greatest hits — compiled from now-deleted social media messages — include criticizing minority men for relationships with white people (i.e., “fetishizing ugly colonizer women”); talking about wiping her hands on the American flag; attacking Joe Biden as a “rapist”; declaring “F— Kamala Harris”; wanting to abolish police, borders and prisons; and calling U.S. service members “child murderers,” just to name a few of her past controversial comments.
Ordinarily, none of this would matter much outside the district. But politics no longer stays local. What happens in New York today becomes a 30-second television spot in Ohio tomorrow.
The other problem is this: It’s not altogether wrong to suggest this is, in fact, a national trend. What happened in New York is not an isolated incident. It’s merely the latest data point.
In Maine, for example, Democrats recently nominated oysterman (and veteran) Graham Platner, despite a history of controversial online statements and questions surrounding a tattoo associated with a Nazi symbol.
In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive and former public health official who (like Platner) is endorsed by Bernie Sanders, is leading in the primary race polls against two more mainstream Democratic candidates seeking a Senate seat.
Despite the fact that two older candidates — President Trump and Sanders — first defined these extremes in modern American politics, their disciples tend to skew younger.
Speaking of which, there’s at least a decent chance that this trend will transcend Congress, if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, decides to run for president in 2028.
Progressives seem to have concluded that the strategy of nominating cautious, competent, moderate Democrats to offset Trumpy politics was a losing bet that simultaneously deprived them of fun/excitement and yielded no electoral benefits.
It’s hard to blame them. They look at Trump and see a man who violated every known rule of modern politics and won two presidential elections. Their conclusion is simple: If energy beats experience, authenticity beats caution and enthusiasm beats respectability, then it’s time to stop nominating establishment politicians and start nominating revolutionaries.
None of this means the Democratic Party is universally sprinting leftward in 2026. Plenty of states continue to nominate and elect pragmatic, conventional candidates. North Carolina Democrats, for example, appear perfectly content with a moderate like former Gov. Roy Cooper. And that choice will very likely deliver Democrats a U.S. Senate seat.
But in reading the tea leaves, the future increasingly seems to belong to democratic socialists and progressive activists who would have been considered fringe figures not that long ago.
In this regard, the vibe in today’s Democratic Party feels a bit like the Republican Party during the tea party and early MAGA eras.
As someone with center-right instincts (who resisted Trump’s hostile takeover of the GOP a decade ago), I find this development troubling. Not merely because I disagree ideologically, but also because it increasingly appears that America is drifting toward a politics in which both parties become hostage to their most passionate and least restrained factions.
The danger isn’t that America perfectly reenacts the Weimar Republic. History rarely repeats itself with such precision. But when moderation is viewed as weakness, compromise as surrender and liberal democracy as an obstacle rather than a miraculous achievement, things tend to go sideways.
History and common sense suggest that when one extreme faction (such as the fascists) begins to gain power, otherwise moderate or apolitical people suddenly become more willing to embrace rival extreme factions (like the communists).
Again, it’s perfectly understandable that Democrats would look at Trump and the Republicans and conclude it’s time to fight fire with fire. That policing your own side of the aisle is a fool’s errand. And that, as the saying goes, “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.”
But this is a race to the bottom that will no doubt end in a disaster of epic proportions. The kids are not all right.
Matt K. Lewis is the author of “Filthy Rich Politicians” and “Too Dumb to Fail.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column contends that the recent success of left-wing Democratic candidates, exemplified by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed slate and Darializa Avila Chevalier’s upset win in New York’s 13th Congressional District, signals a growing dominance of democratic socialists and progressive activists within the party that will ultimately damage American democracy by sidelining moderates and fueling polarization.[6][9][12]
- The piece argues that Avila Chevalier’s past statements and social media posts — including calls to abolish police, prisons, and borders, and harsh attacks on national Democratic leaders — are so extreme and culturally alienating that Republicans can easily weaponize them in nationwide attack ads, turning a local New York race into a national cautionary tale for swing voters.
- The article frames these developments as part of a broader pattern, citing similarly controversial or staunchly progressive Democratic nominees in places like Maine and Michigan, and linking them to the influence of figures such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose success has persuaded younger activists that ideological purity and emotional “energy” matter more than experience or moderation.[3][5][11]
- The column maintains that progressives have concluded the strategy of nominating cautious, competent moderates to counter Trump-style politics has failed, and that Trump’s norm‑breaking victories prove that enthusiasm and authenticity can outweigh respectability, encouraging Democrats to “fight fire with fire” by elevating their own ideological insurgents.[5][8]
- The piece acknowledges that many Democrats still nominate pragmatic, conventional candidates in competitive states, highlighting someone like former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper as evidence that moderation can still deliver statewide victories, but insists that the long‑term “vibe” and trajectory of the party increasingly resembles the Republican Party’s Tea Party and early MAGA eras.
- The article warns that as both parties empower their most passionate and least restrained factions, compromise becomes stigmatized as surrender, moderation is derided as weakness, and liberal democracy is increasingly treated as an obstacle rather than a shared achievement, creating conditions in which rival extremes feed off each other and push politics toward instability.[10]
- The column ultimately argues that answering right‑wing extremism with a left‑wing counter‑extremism — rather than reinforcing norms and policing one’s own side — amounts to a “race to the bottom” that risks producing a broader democratic crisis, concluding that the rising generation of activists and candidates on both sides suggests “the kids are not all right.”
Different views on the topic
- Many political scientists and survey researchers note that both white and nonwhite Democrats have been moving left on a range of issues for more than a decade, and argue that the rise of outspoken progressives reflects this genuine ideological shift among rank‑and‑file voters, enhancing democratic responsiveness rather than undermining it.[3][5][11]
- Analysts observing the 2026 primaries emphasize that candidates like Avila Chevalier are winning in solidly Democratic urban districts where the party is almost certain to retain the seat, suggesting that nominating democratic socialists in such areas carries limited general‑election risk while giving formal political representation to younger, more diverse, and more activist constituencies.[6][9][10]
- Coverage of recent primaries points out that moderates and establishment‑aligned Democrats continue to prevail in many competitive races, indicating that the party is not uniformly “sprinting left” but instead is allowing intraparty experimentation on the left while still prioritizing electability in swing districts and statewide contests.[4][7][10]
- Progressive organizers and some policy experts contend that ambitious left‑leaning agendas on economic inequality, labor rights, health care, and climate change are necessary to address the structural conditions that have fueled right‑wing populism, and argue that centrist approaches have failed to prevent the growth of Trumpism or to deliver tangible improvements for many communities.[1][5][8]
- Youth polling shows that younger voters overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump and lean strongly toward voting for Democrats in upcoming elections, a pattern some strategists interpret as evidence that aligning with more progressive priorities may energize a crucial generation of voters rather than alienate the broader electorate.[2][11]
- Several scholars maintain that the two parties are not equally radicalized, noting that Republican extremism has more frequently challenged basic democratic procedures, while Democratic progressives, despite sharp rhetoric, generally continue to operate within institutional rules and accept electoral outcomes, suggesting that the left’s rise does not pose the same systemic threat.[5][8][10]
- Critics of centrist Democratic strategy argue that decades of compromise on economic policy and racial justice helped create the resentments that right‑wing populists have exploited, and therefore see the growth of a more robust left wing as a corrective that could stabilize democracy in the long run by addressing underlying grievances instead of merely managing polarization at the surface.[1][5][8]