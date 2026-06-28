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The driverless white Jaguars crisscrossing Los Angeles were such a novelty at first, like something out of a science fiction novel. Every time a Waymo passed, delighted pedestrians pointed and grabbed their smartphones for photos.
And yet, there was also something kind of creepy about the robot cars zipping around town, whirring cameras jutting like taxi lights from their roofs. I found Waymos simultaneously intriguing and offputting, a great technological leap forward and yet another sign that the tech bros are not just in charge of our online lives, but our streets as well.
In January, the New York Times quoted harried (but affluent) parents singing Waymo’s praises as a great tool for helping get their teenagers around.
Eventually, as a single parent raising my teenage niece, I gave in. If I was too busy to take her to guitar lessons, say, I could plop her into a Waymo and feel good knowing that she didn’t have to interact with a potentially creepy adult male stranger. My niece loved being able to rock out to her own music at top volume. And, bonus: no tipping required.
My girl, bless her sneaky little teenage heart, soon realized she could cut me out of the equation entirely. She figured out how to order a Waymo using her Apple cash account. Hundreds of dollars later, I discovered she’d been sallying all over the place not in city buses, but in Waymos, including a few after-hours visits with friends.
I rather loudly hit the roof (apologies to my neighbors) and called Waymo support in a huff. The bot was not very apologetic, but it did kill my niece’s account. (Except for a pilot program in Phoenix for 14- to 17-year-olds, minors are not allowed to have Waymo accounts. Technically, they aren’t even supposed to ride without an adult.)
I expected my friends to be outraged on my behalf. Instead, they were amused.
“New technology, same old behavior,” was the consensus.
True. When I was 11, I hitchhiked with my friend Tracy along Pacific Coast Highway from Leo Carrillo to County Line. At 15, my best friend Julie and I hitchhiked from the Valley through Topanga Canyon to the beach. An unshaven guy with bloodshot eyes picked us up. A Marine just home from Vietnam, he’d been up all night drinking.
But I digress.
When Waymos are in the news, it’s almost never good.
They’ve been recalled to fix problems like driving into highway construction zones, across flooded roadways, into chains, gates and telephone poles.
They honk like geese when they turn in for the night, turning normally tech-friendly neighbors into sleepless antagonists, a whole new subgenre of road rage. In Santa Monica, near the intersection of Euclid and Broadway, residents have complained vociferously about round-the-clock beeping and humming of Waymos as they pull into Voltera charging stations. After Santa Monica officials demanded the lots cease operations between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Waymo, owned by the parent company of Google, sued. Santa Monica countersued. The lawsuits are pending.
In October, a Waymo ran over a beloved San Francisco bodega cat that had wandered under the vehicle. KitKat’s death sparked a uniquely San Francisco response: An elaborate street altar appeared at the curb. A county supervisor convened a “Justice for KitKat” rally, and called for a non-binding resolution to strip autonomous vehicle regulations from the state and give it to counties. (It failed.)
Waymo, while apologetic, absolved itself and pledged to make a donation to a local animal shelter in KitKat’s name.
A few months later, again in Santa Monica, a child who darted into the street midblock in front of Grant Elementary School during morning drop off was hit by a passing Waymo. The vehicle, going 17 mph, slammed on its brakes but was unable to stop in time. The 9-year-old was not seriously injured and did not require hospitalization.
Now, you might assume that parents would be up in arms about Waymos near schools, but quite the opposite occurred. Parents, it seems, understand that a human driver, with human reflexes, probably would not have been able to stop as quickly as the robot car did.
“In our view, the presence of more Waymo vehicles, combined with better street design and traffic calming, moves our community in the direction of safer streets for children,” said Leonora Camner, a Santa Monica parent and safe streets advocate.
A study by Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurance companies, found that Waymo’s self-driving cars were involved in far fewer claims than human drivers, with an 88% reduction in property-damage claims and a 92% reduction in injury claims over 25.3 million autonomous miles. The more Waymos drive, it turns out, the safer they become. When Waymos are involved in accidents, it’s almost always the other (human) guy’s fault.
On the other hand, it also turns out that Waymos can be used by humans for stupid driving tricks. On June 19, a woman driving on Olympic Boulevard in Santa Monica filmed a Waymo with teenage and preteen boys dangling out the windows, smartphones in hand. She told KTLA 5 TV that she contacted Waymo customer service, asking that the car be remotely shut down, but the car did not stop. A Waymo spokesperson said the accounts associated with the young riders had been suspended.
Late last year, Waymo, now amid a massive expansion — London! Tokyo! — announced it was reprogramming its vehicles to make them drive less cautiously and “more confidently assertive.”
I felt that recently. I was in a Waymo in Venice Beach during rush hour when my robotaxi surprised me. With traffic bumper to bumper, it nudged onto Pacific Avenue to make a left turn, oblivious to the nasty looks from human drivers. It was a real jerk move, but hey, not my fault. The robot made me do it.
Bluesky: @rabcarian
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column portrays Waymo’s driverless Jaguars as a mix of futuristic convenience and unsettling surveillance, describing early public fascination with the cars alongside discomfort about their roof-mounted cameras and a broader unease that powerful technology companies increasingly control urban space.
- The article recounts personal use of Waymo as a practical solution for transporting a teenager, emphasizing how the service can feel safer than ride-hailing with unknown adults and liberating for teens who enjoy privacy, loud music, and freedom from tipping.
- The piece criticizes loopholes and weak safeguards around minors, noting how a teenager was able to bypass parental oversight using a digital payment account, which led to unauthorized late-night trips and underscored concerns that corporate policies only meaningfully intervene after misuse is discovered.
- The column highlights a pattern of troubling operational incidents — such as cars entering construction zones or flooded streets and loud nighttime honking in residential areas — and presents these as evidence that, while technically sophisticated, the system remains socially disruptive and poorly integrated into neighborhood life. Local reporting has similarly described residents’ complaints about overnight noise and disruption from Waymo charging facilities in Santa Monica, as well as competing lawsuits between the company and the city[5][10].
- The article uses the death of a San Francisco bodega cat and a non-serious collision with a child near a Santa Monica elementary school to argue that even relatively rare incidents can generate intense public backlash and expose unresolved questions about moral responsibility, corporate accountability, and the adequacy of existing regulation. The piece notes that federal safety officials have opened a preliminary probe into the child’s collision, reinforcing the idea that autonomous systems remain under active scrutiny rather than fully trusted[3].
- At the same time, the column acknowledges strong safety evidence, citing a Swiss Re study indicating large reductions in property-damage and injury claims for Waymo compared with human drivers, and observing that some parents and safe-streets advocates near schools view more Waymos, combined with better street design, as a pathway to safer streets instead of a threat[4][9][12].
- The article ultimately characterizes Waymos as “convenient, safe and increasingly obnoxious,” arguing that software changes to make the cars drive “more confidently assertive” can translate into pushy maneuvers that annoy human drivers and leave passengers feeling that the robot, rather than the rider, is responsible for socially questionable driving behavior.
Different views on the topic
- Supporters of autonomous vehicles, including Waymo and researchers collaborating with Swiss Re, emphasize that large-scale claims data show Waymo’s driver significantly outperforming human drivers, reporting roughly 88–92% fewer property-damage and injury claims across more than 25 million autonomous miles and framing this as a major public-safety advance[1][4][7][9][12].
- Proponents stress that robotaxis are immune to drunk driving, smartphone distraction, and aggressive road rage, and they point to federal crash reports indicating that most collisions involving Waymo vehicles have not resulted in serious injuries and are frequently attributed to human drivers rather than the autonomous system itself[6][8][9].
- Some safe-streets advocates and parents argue that the Santa Monica school-zone collision illustrates the limits of human reflexes rather than a unique failure of autonomy, citing simulations suggesting an attentive human driver would still have struck the child at a higher speed and contending that more Waymos, paired with traffic calming, can reduce risk for children walking or biking[3].
- In response to Santa Monica’s efforts to restrict charging operations, Waymo and its supporters contend that the service offers a safer, lower-risk alternative to taxis or ride-hailing, and argue in court filings that limiting overnight charging would undermine broader deployment of a technology they see as reducing crashes and providing reliable mobility for people who cannot or prefer not to drive[2][5][10].
- Industry advocates note that, although the number of reported autonomous-vehicle crashes is rising as deployments expand, serious injuries and fatalities remain a small share of incidents, and they present this as evidence that scaling driverless fleets will lower overall road trauma compared with a status quo dominated by human error[6][11].
- Conversely, some safety experts and skeptical residents highlight federal and media reports of robotaxis running red lights, entering oncoming lanes or crime scenes, and failing to respect emergency closures, arguing that such episodes reveal meaningful system shortcomings and that regulators should tighten oversight, slow geographic expansion, or impose stricter operating constraints in dense urban environments until performance improves[8][11].