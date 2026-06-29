Advertisement
Voices
Ivan Ehlers

Op-comic: Americans’ hope springs eternal

Cartoon of six different Americans of various ages, genders and ethnicities, representing six decades from 1976 to 2026.
(Illustrations by Ivan Ehlers / For The Times)
By Ivan EhlersGuest contributor 

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

1976. If we ride out the energy crisis, science will save humanity. In 100 years, future generations will be living on Pluto.
1986. If we weather an economic slump, capitalism will save humanity. In 100 years, the money will be trickling on down.
1996. If we survive Y2K, the World Wide Web will save humanity. In 100 years, we'll be riding the information super-highway.
Advertisement
2006. If we can end terrorism, Wall Street will save humanity. In 100 years, every family will own a condo on the Moon!
2016. If we overcome politics, Big Tech will save humanity. In 100 years, AI will make everyone on Earth a millionaire.
2026. If humanity still exists in 100 years, I hope they win back rights lost in the 2020s and fulfill the promise of America

Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist, writer and illustrator in San Pedro and is working on his first picture book. Instagram: @ivan_ehlers

More to Read

Opinion Voices

A cure for the common opinion

Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement