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It has been more than 100 days since the United States struck an elementary school in Minab, Iran, and killed at least 175 people, most of them children.
According to a New York Times report, American officials knew within days that the U.S. had hit the school with a Tomahawk missile, and an investigation has reportedly found that outdated targeting data caused the school to be mistaken for part of an adjacent Iranian military base. Yet the U.S. still has not released its findings or publicly explained what happened.
Asked recently about the strike, President Trump responded, “Some mistakes are made. War is nasty.” His response was revealing not only for its callousness, but for its evasion. The government has known for months that it hit a school full of children. It still refuses to own what it did before the public.
Recent war powers votes show that some legislators understand the dangers of unchecked executive force. The House and Senate recently cast ballots to limit Trump’s authority to continue military action against Iran without congressional approval, but the Senate subsequently abandoned that check on the president. That reversal shows how fragile congressional oversight has become, just when it is needed most.
Minab matters beyond the horror of the strike itself. If the reporting is accurate, this was not simply the fog of war obscuring a tragic outcome. The U.S. reportedly relied on outdated intelligence. Information that the site appeared to include a school was available but apparently did not reach those responsible for targeting. The administration still has not publicly explained how that happened or who, if anyone, has been held responsible.
Those facts demand answers: Why was the intelligence outdated? Why did information about the school not reach the targeting process? Who, if anyone, has been relieved, disciplined or referred for prosecution? Those questions do not presume criminality. They presume that children killed by the U.S. deserve more than the passive voice of “mistakes are made.”
Accountability is not only about punishment after the fact. It is a control on power. It tells presidents, commanders, agents and officials that if they use lethal force, they need to be ready to explain it. A mistake that kills children does not reduce the government’s duty to answer. It increases it.
Across the government, this administration is weakening that control. The cases are not identical, but the pattern is: The government kills people, then controls the evidence, the law, the investigation or the public record.
At sea, the administration has turned alleged drug trafficking into a target set for the U.S. military, killing more than 200 people. Even if the people on those boats were trafficking drugs, that offense does not carry a death sentence. The administration has not publicly shown why those people could not be intercepted, arrested or tried. It has not explained why the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have become a battlefield. It has not provided the evidence that justified killing rather than law enforcement. And still, the killing continues without public accounting.
In Minneapolis, federal immigration agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two U.S. citizens, during the administration’s immigration crackdown in January. The federal government has offered no public accounting that would let citizens judge why those shootings were lawful. Minnesota had to sue the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for evidence it said it needed to conduct its own investigation. If the shootings were justified, the government should want the evidence examined. Instead, it has fought to control who can see it.
In immigration detention, the pattern is no less serious. Reuters has reported that the death rate of ICE detainees has more than doubled since January 2025 and 50 people have died. ICE is also ending a policy requiring the agency to report and investigate deaths that occur within 30 days after release from custody. If the deaths that have occurred were unavoidable, the government should show why. If they were caused by neglect or abuse, the public deserves to know that too.
These deaths are not the same, but they reveal the same trend. People are dead, the government knows more than it will say and the public is asked to trust the very institution whose power caused the deaths.
This does more than deny justice for the dead. It endangers the living. A government that will hide the evidence, defend the action, delay the findings and face no consequence shifts the boundaries around its use of lethal power. The next commander, agent or official has even less reason to hesitate. The next mistake becomes easier to excuse. The next unlawful act becomes easier to carry out and easier to bury.
That danger is especially grave in an administration that treats restraint as weakness, legality as an obstacle to lethality and protest as domestic terrorism. When political leaders defend federal violence before the facts are known, they are not merely commenting on events. They are telling armed officials what will be forgiven.
The Trump administration has shown that it will not own the human consequences of its own power. Accountability must be imposed from outside the executive branch. “Trust us” is not enough. The administration cannot be left as the sole judge of deaths caused by its agents, its policies, its targeting decisions and its detention systems.
Congress must require mandatory accounting whenever federal force or federal custody leaves someone dead and demand answers for the deaths federal power has already caused. Preserve the evidence. Give lawful investigators access. Disclose the legal authority to relevant committees. Release completed reports publicly wherever possible, with classified findings briefed in detail. Put officials and commanders under oath. Impose consequences where warranted.
Some deaths will prove tragic but lawful. Some officers and commanders will deserve public exoneration. But others will demand discipline, removal or prosecution. The point is to prevent the administration from deciding alone which deaths count, which facts remain hidden and which officials never have to answer.
A government that answers only to itself is not accountable. It is claiming impunity. None of us should accept that claim.
Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that the Minab elementary school strike in Iran, which killed scores of civilians including large numbers of children, epitomizes a Trump administration pattern of using lethal force while withholding clear public explanations, even after internal investigations have established U.S. responsibility.
It contends that recent congressional maneuvers on Iran war powers reveal how fragile legislative checks on presidential authority have become, as initial efforts to limit Trump’s ability to wage war without authorization were effectively abandoned, leaving the executive branch with broad latitude over life-and-death decisions.
The piece maintains that the Minab case is not a routine “fog of war” tragedy but a preventable failure, stressing that U.S. officials had access to information that the site had become a school and that accountability demands specific answers about why outdated intelligence was used, why warnings never reached targeters, and who, if anyone, has faced consequences. Reports describing missed analyst remarks, disconnected databases and years-old imagery are cited by the article as reinforcing the need for public scrutiny of the targeting system.[1][2][5][8]
The article situates Minab within a broader pattern in which, once people are killed by U.S. actions, the same government that ordered or carried out the operation then controls the evidence, the legal analysis and the investigative process, thereby asking the public to trust institutions whose unchecked power caused the deaths in the first place.
It highlights U.S. military strikes on small boats in the Caribbean and Pacific as an example, asserting that the administration has turned alleged drug trafficking into a de facto battlefield mission that has killed scores of people, while offering only general claims about combating narcotics networks and no detailed public evidence about why capture or interdiction was not feasible in individual cases.[3][6][9]
The article extends this critique to domestic enforcement, describing fatal shootings of U.S. citizens by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis and emphasizing that state authorities have had to sue for access to federal evidence, which, in the article’s view, undercuts public confidence that the killings are being evaluated independently and lawfully.
It further points to a sharp rise in deaths linked to immigration detention, noting reporting that deaths in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody have reached the highest level in nearly two decades and that policy changes have reduced mandatory reporting of post-release deaths, which watchdog groups interpret as a retreat from transparency about medical care and conditions in custody.[4][7]
The article argues that this accumulation of opaque lethal incidents, combined with political rhetoric that equates restraint with weakness and frames protest as domestic terrorism, lowers the threshold for future violence by signaling to armed officials that mistakes and even unlawful acts will be defended and quietly buried rather than rigorously investigated.
As a remedy, the piece calls for Congress and outside institutions to impose accountability on the executive branch: mandating automatic investigations whenever federal force or custody results in death, preserving and sharing evidence with lawful investigators, disclosing legal authorities to oversight committees, publishing reports wherever possible, compelling sworn testimony and imposing discipline or prosecution when warranted, so that the administration cannot unilaterally decide which deaths matter and which facts stay hidden.
Different views on the topic
In response to questions about the Minab strike, Trump has suggested that it may never be possible to determine fault definitively and has expressed the view that the United States is not to blame, a stance that implicitly urges caution about attributing culpability before formal inquiries are complete.[2][8]
Pentagon officials and other U.S. authorities have emphasized that the Minab incident remains under investigation and that findings are still under internal review, signaling a preference to withhold detailed public comment until military investigators finish examining how an elementary school came to be struck and what procedural failures occurred.[2][5][8]
Military and intelligence sources cited in reporting on the Minab probe describe the strike as a tragic, unintended consequence of technical and bureaucratic failures—such as an analyst’s unintegrated warning and unlinked databases—rather than a conscious disregard for civilian life, and the coverage indicates that some officials favor reforms to data systems and targeting processes, including potential AI-driven safeguards, over framing the episode primarily as a matter of individual misconduct.[1][2][10]
In public justifications for the boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, the U.S. government has characterized the operations as part of a broader, lawful strategy to dismantle “narco-terrorist” networks and transnational organized crime, asserting that targeted vessels were engaged in drug trafficking and that maritime strikes are necessary tools to disrupt smuggling routes that threaten U.S. security.[3][6][9]
U.S. military statements about recent strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats have consistently described the targets as vessels “accused of smuggling drugs” and presented the use of force as an extension of counter-narcotics efforts, implying that, from the government’s perspective, these are lawfully authorized operations against criminal actors rather than arbitrary or indiscriminate killings.[3][9]
Regarding deaths in immigration detention, ICE and Department of Homeland Security officials, as reported in rights and policy analyses, have generally maintained that detainees receive appropriate medical care, that facilities are required to meet federal standards and that deaths in custody are subject to internal review, arguing that the agency is working within an overburdened system rather than deliberately tolerating abuse or neglect.[4][7]
Across these issues, administration defenders and some security officials contend that public access to full investigative files, intelligence sources and targeting methodologies must be balanced against operational security and the protection of sensitive information, and they argue that existing oversight mechanisms—classified briefings to select members of Congress, inspector general reviews and internal military investigations—provide meaningful, if largely nonpublic, checks on executive power.[1][2][5][6]