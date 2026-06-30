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- New York City’s rent freeze, hailed as bold democratic socialism, revives a rent-control experiment economists across the spectrum have long warned shrinks housing supply and erodes quality.
- The column argues today’s progressive agenda — price controls, rent caps, wealth taxes — repackages centuries-old policies tried from Hammurabi to Nixon to Venezuela, often ending in shortages, stagnation and corruption.
- Self-styled change agents on the left, the piece contends, mirror Trump in courting voters and journalists unfamiliar with the historical record behind their supposedly innovative economic crusades.
Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a citywide freeze on rents.
The response from economists can be summarized as “oy.”
Economists are famous for arguing “on one hand” this and “on the other hand” that. This is why President Truman famously wanted to hire a one-handed economist. Nonetheless, there are few issues that enjoy a broader consensus among economists than the conclusion that rent control is counterproductive.
Surveys of leading economists going back nearly four decades confirm this. A 1990 poll of 464 economists found that 93% of American respondents agreed that “a ceiling on rents reduces the quantity and quality of housing available” — 95% of Canadian economists had a similar opinion. And another survey in 2012 in 2012 had a similar result.
As Jason Furman, who chaired President Obama’s economic advisory council, put it, “Rent control has been about as disgraced as any economic policy in the tool kit.” The Swedish economist Assar Lindbeck — a socialist, mind you — was pithier: “In many cases rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city — except for bombing.”
In response to the controversy over Mamdani’s rent control scheme, progressive writer Jill Filipovic posted on X, “Am I the only person who has no strong feeling about the rent freeze other than ‘cool to try out a policy like this on a short-term basis so we can test if it actually works?’ My only hope is we all learn some important information from this experiment and are honest about the results, whatever it brings.”
But I don’t really want to write about rent control, a provably dumb policy that has been around for more than a century. The bigger issue is this attitude, which is running wild within the Democratic Party and on the increasingly confident hard left. Specifically, the idea that anything the democratic socialist insurgency is proposing is new.
“Together, we will usher in a generation of change,” Mamdani declared upon taking office in January as the new democratic socialist mayor of New York City. He vowed to take a “brave new course” and “chart a new path.” His rent freeze is seen as a fulfillment of his pledge.
That’s fair enough. But virtually everything on their agenda was old before anyone reading this was born. Take price controls. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with numerous other progressive politicians (and a few Republican ones), respond to every price hike and inflation report by arguing for price controls of one kind or another.
Price controls are older than Christianity.
If you don’t believe me, pick up a copy of “Forty Centuries of Price Controls,” by Robert Schuettinger and Eamonn Butler. Hammurabi set prices 4,000 years ago. Diocletian issued his Edict on Maximum Prices in 301 A.D. President Nixon did it to disastrous effect in 1971.
Price controls are lies, fueling corruption and hiding economic reality. Prices reveal where supply and demand are, even when we cannot know all of the things that inform supply or demand. Prices, in the words of economist Alex Tabbarok, are “a signal wrapped up in an incentive.” Mask the signal and you remove the incentive. Controls on rent, food, gas, pharmaceuticals, etc. don’t just conceal the real costs of a good or service, they pass those costs elsewhere. Unable to recoup on the investment in housing, crops, oil development, medicine, there is less — or no — investment.
Oil-rich Venezuela became an economic basket case because the government fixed the price of fuel to a political benchmark. Its vast oil industry couldn’t afford to maintain itself and collapsed.
Some progressives, like Sen. Sanders, at least admit their ideas are old — how could he do otherwise, given that he hasn’t had a new idea since the Pleistocene? But they point to Scandinavian countries that abandoned command-and-control economic planning decades ago. In other words, they point to “new ideas” from the old world that are now considered old over there.
Speaking of old, the new hotness on the left is wealth taxes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has endorsed the idea of a national wealth tax to catch up with the cool kids. This, too, is a very old idea that began in prehistory as mere plunder. It’s also a failed idea, which is why most of the countries that adopt them end up repealing them.
Much has been written — including by me — about how Trump appeals to low-information voters who don’t know the history or facts behind a given policy (like, say, tariffs). That’s fine. But the most ardent opponents of Trump, the ones promising a bold and fresh alternative agenda, are appealing to the same kinds of voters — and journalists.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that New York City’s new rent freeze exemplifies Democrats’ embrace of policies that economists have long viewed as counterproductive, highlighting survey results and research showing widespread agreement that rent ceilings reduce the quantity and quality of rental housing.[17][14]
It describes rent control as a “provably dumb policy” that has existed for more than a century, citing economic literature and industry analyses that find rent regulation typically reduces rental supply, worsens housing quality, and raises rents in uncontrolled segments of the market.[17][21][14]
The piece suggests the deeper issue is an attitude within the Democratic Party and the hard left that treats very old economic ideas as bold innovations, framing Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s promise to “usher in a generation of change” and “chart a new path” as rhetorical cover for reviving long-standing tools like rent control.[4][16]
It contends that leading progressives, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, routinely respond to inflation and price increases with proposals for various forms of price controls, and argues that such controls—similar to other government-imposed ceilings—distort market signals, encourage corruption, and ultimately generate shortages and disinvestment.[17][21]
The article maintains that wealth taxes, now endorsed by Democrats such as Gavin Newsom, are likewise ancient ideas rooted in plunder, and asserts that modern attempts to tax wealth have largely failed and been repealed because they yield disappointing revenues and are undermined by avoidance and evasion.[3][6][18]
It argues that progressives often invoke Scandinavian social democracies as models while overlooking the fact that those countries moved away from more rigid, command-and-control economic planning decades ago, suggesting that what is sold to American voters as “new” policy is viewed as outdated in the very nations being cited.[3][16]
Finally, the piece suggests that the progressive alternative to Donald Trump relies on the same pool of “low-information” voters and journalists, contending that both sides champion policies—such as tariffs, price controls, rent control, and wealth taxes—without grappling with their historical record or economic consequences.[10][16]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, a significant body of research emphasizes that rent control and rent stabilization can deliver substantial short-run benefits to incumbent tenants by lowering their housing costs, preventing displacement, and providing insurance against sharp rent increases, even while acknowledging longer-term trade-offs in supply and maintenance.[5][12][2]
Policy analysts note that in high-cost urban markets, rent regulation is often adopted as a pragmatic tool to slow rent hikes and preserve affordability for low-income residents, arguing that these measures can be justified as part of a broader strategy to prevent displacement and maintain housing stability despite their imperfections.[9][12]
Reviews of modern “second generation” rent control systems contend that when these policies include features such as vacancy decontrol and are paired with other housing initiatives, they can quickly protect tenants at relatively low public cost and do not necessarily deter new construction, challenging the notion that rent control is uniformly “disgraced” as an economic tool.[19][14]
Housing researchers and organizations also highlight that rent regulation can promote mixed-income neighborhoods and longer-term residential stability, outcomes that many progressives view as central to equitable urban development and as a counterweight to gentrification and speculative real-estate dynamics.[14][9]
On wealth taxation, fiscal policy experts argue that a well-designed wealth tax could be an important instrument for addressing extreme wealth and income inequality in the United States, noting that such taxes would apply only to a small fraction of households while potentially enhancing the progressivity of the tax system.[15][13]
Analyses from progressive economists contend that a federal wealth tax akin to proposals advanced by prominent Democrats could raise substantial revenue over a decade and improve tax efficiency by reducing incentives to hold large unrealized gains indefinitely, while citing estimates that such a tax might generate trillions of dollars if enforcement and coverage are robust.[13][3]
Historical accounts point out that the United States has previously relied on wealth-focused instruments—such as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s highly progressive taxes on top incomes and earlier general property taxes—to finance major public initiatives, suggesting that taxing concentrated wealth is part of an established American fiscal tradition rather than merely an archaic form of plunder.[7][18]
Scholars of American political history argue that progressivism is a recurring reform tradition aimed at curbing corporate power, reducing corruption, expanding democracy, and mitigating the harshest effects of industrial capitalism, and that many contemporary Democratic proposals build on this lineage rather than on centrally planned economies.[1][16][4]
Commentaries on the modern progressive movement emphasize that current agendas—such as stronger labor protections, expanded healthcare coverage, climate action, and progressive taxation—seek to update earlier reforms for twenty-first century conditions, portraying them as responses to rising inequality and perceived failures of recent deregulatory and pro-wealth policies rather than simple recycling of discredited ideas.[16][8][20]
Progressive organizations explicitly frame their platform as a rejection of past approaches centered on financial deregulation and tax cuts for the wealthy, arguing that new proposals like wealth taxation and strengthened social insurance are necessary to create a more inclusive economy and democratic system in light of contemporary levels of inequality and political polarization.[11][15]