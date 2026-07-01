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On Columbus Day 1915, a crowd of nearly 2.000 people crammed New York’s Carnegie Hall to hear Theodore Roosevelt explain what it meant to be American. Although the nation shared ties of blood and culture with many lands, the former president explained, “we are a new and distinct nationality.” Possessing its own “culture and civilization,” the nation depended on its people’s commitment to its distinctive principles and heritage for its survival. In that struggle, Roosevelt declared “there is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism.”
His speech joined an ongoing, still-persistent debate about the nature of American identity — whether people from other countries could ever become fully American, whether “Americanism” derived from blood or from a set of ideas. Then and now, answers to those questions would shape how the nation responded to the diversity in its midst. Should the United States restrict immigration, shutting the gates to peoples different from its white, Anglo-Saxon Protestant majority? Should it, as Roosevelt hoped, blend multiple nationalities into a uniform melting pot? Or might it embrace what one of Roosevelt’s contemporaries, the journalist Randolph Bourne, called its “unique sociological fabric” — many cultures “mingling, but not fused”?
The matter could not have been more urgent when Roosevelt addressed a mostly Italian American audience at a critical juncture in the nation’s history. As the First World War consumed Europe, many Americans worried about the loyalties of the nation’s immigrant populations should the U.S. enter the conflict. Many Americans traced their ancestry to Germany and the lands of the Austro-Hungarian Empire that would become enemies; millions of Irish Americans hated the British that would become the United States’ principal ally. How might they react to a declaration of war?
But Roosevelt’s Columbus Day speech reflected a deeper, more enduring concern. Between 1880 and World War I, 20 million foreigners had immigrated to the U.S. Nearly 7 million people entered the country between 1900 and 1910 alone. That amounted to nearly 10 times the annual average for the 1850s, the previous big wave of arrivals. By 1915, newcomers and their young, native-born children made up the majority of many major American cities.
No wonder then that, at the beginning of the 20 century, Americans questioned whether the nation could accommodate this massive wave of immigration and still retain its national identity and its democratic institutions. Many saw the new arrivals as a mortal threat; for these nativists, the white Anglo-Saxon Protestant heritage defined the United States. Advancing a racial or ethnic version of American nationalism, nativists saw immigrants as genetically inferior. They not only undermined the nation’s racial purity, but also debased its culture with their uncouth ways and pungent foods. Unfit to vote and easily manipulated by corrupt bosses, immigrants, nativists insisted, also threatened American democracy.
At Carnegie Hall, Roosevelt attacked those ideas. “Hyphenated Americans,” he explained, referred to those who did not embrace the nation’s democratic heritage: Many of the “best Americans I have ever known were naturalized Americans, Americans born abroad.”
Championing a civic notion of national identity, Roosevelt made clear that being American was not a matter of where you came from, which religion you practiced, or what food you ate. “Americanism,” the former president insisted, “is a matter of the spirit and of the soul.” It involved unswerving loyalty in times of trouble and devotion to the ideals America was “founded to perpetuate”: civic and religious liberty and equality of opportunity. Roosevelt taunted those who emphasized their status as native-born Americans, who placed themselves separate and above their fellow citizens based on ancestry alone. They had hyphenated their Americanism as much as immigrants who still professed allegiance to the lands of their birth.
But generous as it was, Roosevelt’s civic nationalism did not welcome ethnic diversity. It pushed assimilation into a single, composite American culture. On the one hand, that inclusive vision allowed nearly anybody to become American. On the other hand, though, Roosevelt insisted that newcomers discard their cultures. This melting pot version of civic nationalism forbade any kind of mixed or dual identity.
A year later, Bourne joined the debate in the Atlantic Monthly. Like Roosevelt, the young journalist dismissed the racial nationalism of the nativists; such “belligerent, exclusive inbreeding” had brought the nations of Europe into a war he still hoped Americans could avoid. The nation, he asserted, should be “what the immigrant will have a hand in making ... and not what a ruling class, descendant of those British stocks which were the first permanent immigrants, decide that America shall be made.”
Bourne found Roosevelt’s vision both unrealistic and undesirable. Immigrants naturally preserved many aspects of the cultures they brought to the U.S. They founded foreign-language newspapers and schools, supported ethnic businesses, cultivated the “literatures and cultural traditions of their homelands.” Pleading for a “higher ideal than the melting-pot,” Bourne envisioned a cosmopolitan, “trans-national America.” Embracing cultural diversity, America would cast aside “weary old nationalism” and become a new, totally different kind of nation — a tapestry of distinct groups living side by side. Bourne found it impossible “not to be thrilled at the incalculable potentialities of so novel a union of men.”
This turn-of-the-20th century debate reverberates through contemporary political struggles. A year ago, Vice President JD Vance took up Roosevelt’s question in a speech at the Claremont Institute, asking “in 2025 what an American is.”
Rejecting his predecessor’s rooting of American identity in a set of “creedal principles,” Vance attacked the idea that immigrants who embraced American ideals had a greater claim to citizenship than native-born Americans who rejected democratic principles — whom some groups labeled “extremists” — even though “their ancestors were here at the time of the Revolutionary War.” America, Vance asserted, was “not just an idea.” It also involved ties of blood and soil; it was a “particular place with a particular people.”
More than a century ago, amid another era of mass immigration and global conflict, Theodore Roosevelt and Randolph Bourne initiated a still-unresolved debate over the meaning of America. Should American identity be defined by race and ethnicity? Or by fealty to a set of ideas? Should the nation function as a melting pot that requires assimilation to a common set of norms? Or might it aspire to become a mosaic of diverse groups that retain their distinctive identities? Now, 110 years later, on the nation’s 250th anniversary, those questions remain undecided.
Bruce J. Schulman is a professor of history at Boston University.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Theodore Roosevelt’s 1915 attack on “hyphenated Americanism” was aimed primarily at nativists who defined American identity in racial and Anglo-Saxon terms, insisting instead that anyone “heartily and singly loyal” to the republic and its democratic ideals could be “just as good an American as anyone else.”[4][13] In doing so, the piece presents Roosevelt as championing a civic notion of national identity rooted in liberty, equality of opportunity and loyalty to constitutional principles, rather than ancestry, religion or birthplace.[4][9]
At the same time, the article contends that Roosevelt’s civic nationalism remained assimilationist and restrictive, emphasizing a “melting pot” that demanded newcomers abandon Old World cultures and mixed identities in order to become “nothing but an American.”[9][11] The column underscores that this vision welcomed immigrants in principle while rejecting enduring ethnic diversity, and it notes that Roosevelt’s approach still operated within a white, European frame that excluded many groups from the welcome mat.[4][9]
The article situates Roosevelt’s Carnegie Hall address against the backdrop of late‑19th‑ and early‑20th‑century nativism, describing how many Americans, influenced by Anglo‑Saxonist ideas, believed the nation’s essence was a white Anglo‑Saxon Protestant heritage and saw newer immigrants as racially inferior threats to democracy and cultural purity.[5][4] By juxtaposing Roosevelt with racial nationalists, the piece suggests that the central fault line was between blood‑and‑soil conceptions of the nation and a civic identity based on shared ideals.[4][5]
Moving forward a year, the article highlights Randolph Bourne’s 1916 essay “Trans‑National America” as a direct challenge to Roosevelt’s melting‑pot ideal, describing how Bourne dismissed racial nationalism and instead urged a “higher ideal” of a cosmopolitan nation where immigrant groups maintained languages, institutions and cultural traditions while contributing to a broader democratic experiment.[2][7] The column portrays Bourne as an early theorist of cultural pluralism, arguing that America could become a tapestry of distinct communities “mingling, but not fused,” and that such diversity carried “incalculable potentialities” for a new kind of nation.[2][7][10]
The article then links this early‑20th‑century debate to contemporary politics, focusing on Vice President JD Vance’s 2025 remarks that America is “not just an idea” but a “particular place with a particular people,” with citizenship meaning tied to shared history and ancestry.[3][6] The column notes that Vance criticizes creedal definitions that prioritize immigrants who embrace democratic principles over native‑born citizens labeled “extremists,” and it highlights commentary that interprets Vance’s position as envisioning tiers of American citizenship based on genealogy and rootedness, in tension with the Roosevelt‑style idea that anyone can become fully American by accepting civic ideals.[3]
Throughout, the article suggests that the questions raised by Roosevelt and Bourne remain unresolved: whether American identity should be defined by race and ethnicity or by fealty to a set of ideas; whether the nation should function as a melting pot demanding assimilation or as a mosaic where diverse groups retain distinct identities.[1][4] By ending on the country’s 250th anniversary with these open questions, the piece emphasizes that the struggle over American identity—between racial nationalism, civic creedal nationalism and cultural pluralism—continues to shape debates over immigration, extremism and the meaning of citizenship.[1][10]
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s emphasis on civic and pluralist models, some conservatives and nationalists endorse JD Vance’s view that America is “not just an idea” but a people with a shared past, arguing that defining the nation primarily through creedal principles is both overinclusive and underinclusive.[3][6] These voices maintain that long‑standing ancestry, rooted communities and inherited traditions should carry special weight in determining who is most “fully” American, and they support efforts to give greater moral authority to citizens whose families have been in the country for generations.[3]
Additionally, many critics of multiculturalism argue that the kind of cultural pluralism associated with Bourne risks fragmenting society into competing enclaves, weakening social trust and democratic solidarity.[10] They therefore defend a revived “melting pot” ideal—echoing Roosevelt’s insistence on one flag, one language and a single loyalty—contending that strong assimilation into dominant norms is necessary for national unity and that maintaining dual or hyphenated identities undermines common purpose.[4][11]
Building on this, some policymakers and commentators, including Vance, call for sharply lower immigration levels to restore what they describe as a “common community,” asserting that high immigration combined with multiculturalism makes it difficult to sustain shared values and a cohesive national culture.[12][14] From this perspective, the priority is not expanding a cosmopolitan tapestry but preserving a core way of life, and immigration policy is framed as a tool to protect cultural continuity rather than to celebrate diversity.[14]
Religious conservatives offer another contrasting view by asserting that America’s fundamental identity is Christian, and that a shared religious creed has historically served as the nation’s moral language from the Revolution onward.[8] In this argument, articulated in recent speeches by Vance, the United States is said to be “always” a Christian nation, suggesting that cultural and religious heritage—rather than purely secular civic ideals or trans‑national pluralism—should define Americanism and guide law and public policy.[8]
Finally, some commentators sympathetic to Reagan‑era rhetoric still affirm that while anyone can become American, doing so requires embracing a specific set of cultural habits and historical narratives, not just abstract principles.[3] They stress that shared stories, symbols and traditions—often rooted in Anglo‑American and Christian frameworks—are indispensable for democratic stability, and they view expansive pluralist projects that downplay these common reference points as eroding the very cohesion that makes civic equality possible.[3][10]