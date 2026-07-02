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“Tuesday, September 11, 2001, dawned temperate and nearly cloudless in the eastern United States”: that sentence began the report of the bipartisan 9/11 Commission. Since that terrible morning, 21st century Americans have faced some of the most alarming national security challenges — and the worst sociopolitical strains — since the 1960s and beyond.

Nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists destroyed New York’s World Trade Center, slammed a jetliner into the Pentagon and seem to have been prevented from demolishing the U.S. Capitol only by the heroic passengers on United Flight 93. The largest terrorist attacks in U.S. history ended a post-Cold War idyll that lasted from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the collapse of the Twin Towers.

Republicans called the 1990s a “holiday from history” — but after 9/11, history roared back. “The recalcitrant forces in the historical drama,” Reinhold Niebuhr wrote in 1952, “have a power and persistence beyond our reckoning.”

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That September morning was the first of a drumbeat of huge, early 21st century events that corroded public trust among America’s increasingly polarized citizenry. After al-Qaeda’s attacks, President George W. Bush stretched the presidency’s writ — and pushed the envelope of legality — to prosecute a war on terrorism, including new surveillance powers and the torture of some al-Qaeda detainees.

Bush fought a war of necessity to oust al-Qaeda’s Taliban hosts in Afghanistan, but he also embarked on a war of choice to topple Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship in Iraq. “The evidence indicates that Iraq is reconstituting its nuclear weapons program,” Bush said . It was not.

Public trust took another massive hit in 2007: Financial services firms’ risky bets on subprime mortgages sparked a vast financial crisis, pushing American home values down and shoving unemployment up. In the crisis’ wake, Barack Obama made history in 2008 by being elected as the first Black president and, later, with his signature domestic policy achievement, the 2010 Affordable Care Act. As commander-in-chief, Obama ended the Iraq war, ordered the raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

But Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, purported that America’s first Black president wasn’t even a U.S. citizen. As political scientist Theda Skopcol has noted , migration, polarized media and rising income inequality let populist politicians “stoke fears about who is truly ‘American’ and what kind of nation the United States has been and should be.”

Trump cut taxes, restricted immigration, derided civil rights protesters and excoriated the left. He also declared an “America First” foreign policy that saw the U.S.-forged, post-World War II order as a burden and many U.S. allies as freeloaders. In his first term, Trump ripped up Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, wooed Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and helped establish ties between Israel and three Arab states. In 2019, Trump was impeached for strong-arming Ukraine’s leaders to find dirt on his Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, technological advances — especially the rise of social media — further hypercharged the pace of American life. Stanley Kubrick’s vision of the early 21st century, captured in his 1968 classic “2001: A Space Odyssey,” missed the rise of cellphones and overestimated the arrival of commercial space travel — but it did presage tablets that look strikingly like iPads, video calling and artificially intelligent computers.

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Even America’s most significant innovations quickly met backlash. Social media giants built echo chambers that divided Americans. Whistleblowers revealed the recklessness of big-tech firms. Members of the digital-native “Anxious Generation” suffered alarming levels of mental illness, with a fifth of Americans aged 12 to 17 suffering “at least one major depressive episode.”

In 2020, the country reeled again — and public trust eroded further — when a terrifying pandemic shut down the planet. By March 2023, when Johns Hopkins University stopped collecting data, the new virus SARS-CoV-2 had killed 1,123,836 Americans.

As America staggered under the pandemic, the electorate ejected Trump. On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Biden’s victory. The thwarted insurrection “led to at least seven deaths and caused about $2.7 billion in estimated costs,” according to the Government Accountability Office .

In his interregnum, Biden promised a recovery from COVID-19 at home and renewed U.S. statesmanship abroad. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Biden rallied the democratic world to help Ukraine fight Putin’s imperial aggression. But inflation and foreign upheavals shook Biden’s presidency — including Afghanistan’s swift fall to the Taliban after the U.S. pullout, the October 2023 Hamas terrorist assault on Israel and the Gaza war.

Four years after 57 senators acquitted Trump for his second impeachment — for “inciting violence” against the government he led — 77,303,569 American voters returned him to the White House. During his first year in office, the federal workforce shrank by more than 10%.

In his second term, Trump was bolder, more unilateral and more interventionist than in his first. His administration declared sweeping tariffs, rattled NATO, backed Europe’s rightist populists, hammered Iran’s nuclear facilities, captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and demanded that U.S. ally Denmark surrender its Greenland territory to Trump.

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Perhaps most consequential was Trump and tech tycoon Elon Musk’s demolition of the U.S. Agency for International Development: A study in the British medical journal The Lancet projected that excess deaths from their USAID cuts could “be 9.4 million” people by 2030, including 2.5 million “children younger than 5 years.”

As America nears the 250th anniversary of its independence, Trump has launched his biggest foreign policy gamble yet, joining Israel in an air war to topple Iran’s theocracy and prevent it from ever acquiring nuclear weapons. But Iran’s increasingly oppressive regime — knowing its back was against the wall — went for broke, closing the vital Strait of Hormuz to spur a global economic crisis and drive up U.S. gas prices. Trump’s war of choice proved deeply unpopular, and he settled for a narrow, shaky deal to reopen the now-Iran-dominated strait.

Americans followed these upheavals on their smartphones and tablets, watching the global crisis of democracy and the specter of renewed great-power competition on technological marvels out of “2001.” The arc of the quarter-century might make many divided and demoralized Americans agree with the wry Australian band the Lucksmiths, who sang, “I suppose that I’ll get used to it eventually / But so far, I prefer the 20th century.” Americans could be forgiven for thinking that the first 26 years of the new century had felt like a hundred.

Yet the republic’s founders had forged a constitutional engine brilliantly designed for renewal. In Bill Clinton’s first inaugural, the last president of the 20th century offered an echoing note of hope for the 21st: “There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America.”

Warren Bass, a former member of the professional staff of the 9/11 Commission, is a senior fellow at the Washington Institute.