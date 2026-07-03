This weekend, to celebrate Independence Day — our outdoor Thanksgiving — families across the country will gather around picnic tables piled with potato salad and sweet corn and, for my family, Midwestern broccoli crunch salad slick with Miracle Whip. But we Americans rarely make room for observances that turn our attention back to the reason we are celebrating.

For years, my own family and many others have filled that vacuum by reading the Declaration of Independence aloud, passing a copy with each person reading a sentence before handing it to the next, parents helping younger readers stumble through words like “unalienable.” We are continuing a tradition that began on July 8, 1776, when the city’s bells summoned Philadelphians to hear Col. John Nixon deliver the first public reading of that letter. Today the National Archives reads it on the Mall in Washington, bar associations organize readings nationwide, and for decades NPR has broadcast its hosts taking turns with the text.

On this semiquincentennial, I urge people to do more than read and hear it. We should talk about what it means.

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This may sound like a recipe for ruining a barbecue. Many families take pains to paper over political differences at holiday gatherings, steering conversation safely toward weather and football — or maybe, in 2026, soccer. The instinct is understandable. We are living through a period of profound division, when trust in even the basic institutions of democracy has frayed. Who wants to detonate a family dinner over the meaning of citizenship?

But as I recently learned when I built a website to help families celebrate American holidays, every single one of our red-letter days has been a site of contested meaning. That conflict is a feature, not a bug: Contestation has always been the essence of the American project.

Consider how the words of the Declaration land when read aloud. Some readers warm to the task of denouncing King George’s perfidy. Others feel the awkward sting of voicing the Declaration’s reference to “merciless Indian Savages.” Everyone thrills to that final, courageous pledge of the 56 signers, who staked “our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor” on an uncertain rebellion. The document contains both our highest aspirations and our gravest failures, and to read it honestly is to hold both.

We are always in the middle of deciding what is worth remembering and how we should frame those memories. Consider Juneteenth, our newest federal holiday. Many Black Americans observe it as a day of celebration; many white Americans are still learning to approach it as a day of reckoning and service. We are each, in real time, working out how our country will honor it.

A harder, fresher question posed by President Trump is whether to observe a remembrance day for Charlie Kirk. Many Americans would oppose it, finding much of what he said offensive and un-American. As a matter of civic patience, it may be wisest to let time pass before enshrining anyone. We waited 18 years before observing a holiday for Martin Luther King Jr.

Perhaps a better path than declaring Oct. 14 to be a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk” might be to dedicate a holiday to a broader principle: that no one should be threatened or killed for speaking, debating or dissenting. It could also honor other public figures targeted by political violence, including Minnesota legislator Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated in her home in 2025. This approach, which shifts the focus of the holiday away from a particular individual to a set of values we might all endorse as a nation, is analogous to the approach the government adopted in changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

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These are exactly the conversations we should be having around the picnic table. To merely recite the founders’ words and skip the argument is to drain them of meaning through rote repetition. Deciding what a holiday means is work that belongs to all of us.

So this Fourth of July, lean into the discomfort. Read the Declaration with the people you love, and then ask each other what it means today. You may find common ground in shared values like the importance of truth in government, the value of voting and the meaning of sacrifice. Or you may discover precisely where you disagree with people who matter to you. Either outcome is a success, because the disagreement itself is something not to be cursed but celebrated as a core element of practicing American citizenship.

This is at the heart of American identity. We have dissented and debated while still sharing in something larger than ourselves. If a fractious people could come together to throw off a tyrant’s rule, and later to end the enslavement of millions, we can surely sit at one table and argue about what we owe each other.

At our nation’s 250th birthday, the truest way to honor the Declaration is not merely to read it, but to keep arguing, civilly and curiously, about how to live up to its ideals and repudiate its failings. That is what it means to practice American citizenship.