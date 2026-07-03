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This weekend, to celebrate Independence Day — our outdoor Thanksgiving — families across the country will gather around picnic tables piled with potato salad and sweet corn and, for my family, Midwestern broccoli crunch salad slick with Miracle Whip. But we Americans rarely make room for observances that turn our attention back to the reason we are celebrating.
For years, my own family and many others have filled that vacuum by reading the Declaration of Independence aloud, passing a copy with each person reading a sentence before handing it to the next, parents helping younger readers stumble through words like “unalienable.” We are continuing a tradition that began on July 8, 1776, when the city’s bells summoned Philadelphians to hear Col. John Nixon deliver the first public reading of that letter. Today the National Archives reads it on the Mall in Washington, bar associations organize readings nationwide, and for decades NPR has broadcast its hosts taking turns with the text.
On this semiquincentennial, I urge people to do more than read and hear it. We should talk about what it means.
This may sound like a recipe for ruining a barbecue. Many families take pains to paper over political differences at holiday gatherings, steering conversation safely toward weather and football — or maybe, in 2026, soccer. The instinct is understandable. We are living through a period of profound division, when trust in even the basic institutions of democracy has frayed. Who wants to detonate a family dinner over the meaning of citizenship?
But as I recently learned when I built a website to help families celebrate American holidays, every single one of our red-letter days has been a site of contested meaning. That conflict is a feature, not a bug: Contestation has always been the essence of the American project.
Consider how the words of the Declaration land when read aloud. Some readers warm to the task of denouncing King George’s perfidy. Others feel the awkward sting of voicing the Declaration’s reference to “merciless Indian Savages.” Everyone thrills to that final, courageous pledge of the 56 signers, who staked “our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor” on an uncertain rebellion. The document contains both our highest aspirations and our gravest failures, and to read it honestly is to hold both.
We are always in the middle of deciding what is worth remembering and how we should frame those memories. Consider Juneteenth, our newest federal holiday. Many Black Americans observe it as a day of celebration; many white Americans are still learning to approach it as a day of reckoning and service. We are each, in real time, working out how our country will honor it.
A harder, fresher question posed by President Trump is whether to observe a remembrance day for Charlie Kirk. Many Americans would oppose it, finding much of what he said offensive and un-American. As a matter of civic patience, it may be wisest to let time pass before enshrining anyone. We waited 18 years before observing a holiday for Martin Luther King Jr.
Perhaps a better path than declaring Oct. 14 to be a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk” might be to dedicate a holiday to a broader principle: that no one should be threatened or killed for speaking, debating or dissenting. It could also honor other public figures targeted by political violence, including Minnesota legislator Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated in her home in 2025. This approach, which shifts the focus of the holiday away from a particular individual to a set of values we might all endorse as a nation, is analogous to the approach the government adopted in changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
These are exactly the conversations we should be having around the picnic table. To merely recite the founders’ words and skip the argument is to drain them of meaning through rote repetition. Deciding what a holiday means is work that belongs to all of us.
So this Fourth of July, lean into the discomfort. Read the Declaration with the people you love, and then ask each other what it means today. You may find common ground in shared values like the importance of truth in government, the value of voting and the meaning of sacrifice. Or you may discover precisely where you disagree with people who matter to you. Either outcome is a success, because the disagreement itself is something not to be cursed but celebrated as a core element of practicing American citizenship.
This is at the heart of American identity. We have dissented and debated while still sharing in something larger than ourselves. If a fractious people could come together to throw off a tyrant’s rule, and later to end the enslavement of millions, we can surely sit at one table and argue about what we owe each other.
At our nation’s 250th birthday, the truest way to honor the Declaration is not merely to read it, but to keep arguing, civilly and curiously, about how to live up to its ideals and repudiate its failings. That is what it means to practice American citizenship.
Ian Ayres, a professor of law, management and public health at Yale, is the creator of usholidays.org.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Independence Day should be treated not only as an outdoor Thanksgiving filled with food and fireworks, but as a moment to return to the origins of the holiday by reading and discussing the Declaration of Independence together, reviving the founding-era practice of public readings as a family ritual.
Building on this, the piece suggests that such readings connect contemporary Americans to a long tradition that began with early public readings in 1776 and continues through present-day ceremonies at the National Archives and civic events across the country, where the Declaration is read aloud as part of Fourth of July observances.[1][2][17]
The article contends that the Declaration of Independence contains both the nation’s “highest aspirations” and its “gravest failures,” pairing ringing phrases about self-evident truths and unalienable rights with dehumanizing language about Native Americans; to engage with it honestly, the piece argues, citizens must hold both its inspiring ideals and its moral shortcomings in view.[1][2][6][9]
The piece further argues that contestation over meaning is not a flaw but “the essence of the American project,” asserting that every major holiday—from Independence Day to Juneteenth—has become a site where different communities negotiate how history is remembered, whether as celebration, reckoning, or service.[4][7][10][13][15]
Using Juneteenth as an example, the article suggests that Americans are, in real time, working out how to honor the end of slavery: many Black Americans celebrate resilience and achievement, while others approach the day as a time for education, civic engagement, and confronting ongoing racial injustice, illustrating how national values are actively debated rather than fixed.[4][7][10][13][15]
Turning to the proposal for a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk,” the piece contends that immediately enshrining a controversial figure in the holiday calendar risks deepening division; instead, it urges patience and proposes a broader, principle-based observance dedicated to the idea that no one should be threatened or killed for speaking, debating, or dissenting, honoring Kirk alongside other victims of political violence.
The article suggests that such a values-centered holiday would echo the way Armistice Day evolved into Veterans Day, shifting attention from a single historical moment or individual to a larger group and set of national principles, and thereby making commemoration more inclusive and more likely to command wide democratic support.
More broadly, the piece argues that avoiding political conversation at family gatherings out of fear of conflict drains founding texts and holidays of meaning; instead, it urges people to “lean into the discomfort,” to read the Declaration together and then ask what it means today, treating disagreement itself as a healthy expression of American citizenship rather than a threat to family unity.
Finally, the article contends that arguing—civilly and curiously—about what Americans owe one another is at the heart of national identity: just as a fractious people once united to overthrow a tyrannical rule and later to end enslavement, the piece suggests that citizens can and should sit around the same picnic table to debate how to live up to the Declaration’s ideals and repudiate its failures, seeing dissent and debate as central American values.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s emphasis on ongoing argument over meaning, some civic and historical accounts present Independence Day primarily as a settled celebration of national birth and unity, highlighting continuity of rituals—public readings of the Declaration, parades, and fireworks—as expressions of shared heritage rather than occasions for structured disagreement around the picnic table.[1][2][9][17]
Moreover, several educational resources frame the Declaration of Independence chiefly as a founding document that announced the colonies’ collective right to self-government and formal separation from Britain, emphasizing its role as a “birth certificate” of the United States and a landmark assertion of national sovereignty; this perspective tends to treat the text as a stable statement of constitutional creed rather than something whose core meaning must be renegotiated at every holiday.[9][12]
At the same time, historical analysis has underscored that when the Declaration was adopted, its famous claim that “all men are created equal” was understood as an assertion of the colonists’ equality with other peoples in their right to self-government, not as a broad promise of individual equality; some scholars therefore stress fidelity to this original public meaning, which can be read as caution against stretching the text to cover every contemporary dispute the article invites families to explore.[6][9][12]
Turning to Juneteenth, some advocacy and legal-aid perspectives focus less on contested meanings and more on a clear dual purpose: celebrating emancipation while underscoring the unfinished struggle against systemic racism, describing the holiday as both a commemoration of freedom and a sober reminder of the “crying need” to end racial injustice—an emphasis that can contrast with the article’s portrayal of holidays primarily as open-ended sites of interpretive debate.[4][7][10][19]
Most sharply, supporters of a specific “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk” advance a viewpoint at odds with the article’s call to avoid individual-centric holidays: congressional resolutions in the House and Senate, as well as presidential proclamations, explicitly endorse October 14 as a day to honor Kirk’s life and legacy, recognizing his contributions to civic education, public service, and Christian witness and encouraging institutions and citizens to mark the day with programs and ceremonies inspired by his example.[3][5][8][11][16][18][20]
These resolutions and proclamations characterize Kirk as someone whose “life’s work” defending faith, liberty, and democracy and promoting debate and civic engagement ultimately “cost him his life by means of an assassin’s bullet,” leading supporters to argue that naming a day in his honor is an appropriate, concrete tribute to a fallen public figure, rather than diluting commemoration into a broad, impersonal celebration of free speech.[3][5][8][11]
Additionally, backers of the remembrance day portray the observance as a chance for Americans to gather in churches and community spaces with candles, music, and teaching to reflect on Kirk’s message and recommit to principles like biblical authority, evangelism, and conservative constitutionalism, suggesting that honoring a polarizing individual can itself affirm robust free speech and ideological clarity, rather than seeking the lowest-common-denominator values the article proposes for a more inclusive holiday.[5][16][18][20]
Finally, some advocates go further by calling for a national memorial day in Kirk’s honor specifically framed around dialogue and nonviolence, arguing that his belief that “ideas should clash, not people” merits distinct recognition; this view holds that placing Kirk’s name at the center of such a day is essential to acknowledging his particular story and sacrifice, in contrast to the article’s preference for a more anonymous, principle-focused observance.[14]