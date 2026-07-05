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We’ve all been there, stuck on an airplane, cornered at a party, getting verbally attacked by the lowest form of communication: small talk.
These conversations are somehow scripted yet without substance, and to the person on the receiving end, they’re often a burden. It feels like a way for someone who has little to say to make themselves feel better by filling a void. In actuality, they’re often creating a larger one.
This inevitable and often outdated form of chit-chat may no longer be applicable in today’s society. Its proper nomenclature, “phatic communication,” was coined by anthropologist Bronislaw Malinowski in 1923 and was essentially created to label how we avoid those awkward silences. More than a hundred years later, it’s time to say goodbye to this empty reach for connection.
In a world in which people communicate more through electronic devices than in person, it is nice to be greeted with a “good morning” or “how’s it going?” I’m all for acknowledging the other humans around you. But would it be so bad if we stopped there? For introverts, it’s particularly harrowing, and those on the spectrum often find these types of conversations both confusing and challenging.
As for Gen Z it is literally anxiety producing, as 75% now report feeling uncomfortable with water-cooler conversations among coworkers. What was once commonplace for one generation is a form of torture for others.
When someone asks, “Any fun plans this weekend?” I struggle for the right answer. If I have nothing going on, I feel embarrassed. If I have something great, it feels like bragging. How is this a standard ice breaker?
This anxiety is only exacerbated during the holiday season, when small talk seems to multiply exponentially at work parties and family gatherings with people you see twice a year. Before the break everyone wishes me a “Merry Christmas” — even though I am Jewish. Then, when I come back after the holiday break, it’s Armageddon.
“How was your New Year’s?” or some version thereof is uttered by at least 20 colleagues before I even sit down. After a while, I simply don’t know how to respond. I’m drained from repeating myself and drained from coming up with utterances, smiling and responding in kind. Do they even care? Or is everyone just on autopilot, discharging questions when they are in no way interested in the response?
The worst contender is in the elevator — you are trapped. Someone will inevitably feel the urge to say something and you must endure their line of questioning until you reach your floor. It’s gotten so bad that I now often take the stairs. At least I get my steps in.
Small talk is meant to function as an entry to larger conversations, but most just linger in the familiarity and don’t risk going deeper into dialogues. I am more of a proponent of medium or big talk, conversations about things that matter. Let’s not stop at introductory questions and pleasantries. Instead of just asking me how work is, inquire about something you know about me. Wow me! And I promise to reply with something unique or thought-provoking. We’ll create discussion. Get real. But still, never in an elevator.
While it is important to relate with others, I am no longer convinced that prefabricated questions are the best way to do this. I propose that we think of new phrases or ways for people to pass the time. Small talk is the predictive text of today, often inaccurate and more trouble than it’s worth. It’s like an in-person thumbs-up emoji that has become the norm. A weather app will let me know if it is going to rain, but a person with an original idea — now that is worth some talk time.
Last week I went for a quick jaunt during lunch and I found myself in front of 40 Acres and a Mule, the Spike Lee film company based in Brooklyn. There was the director, sitting in a bright orange shirt and a half smile. I was nervous.
I wanted to say something, anything to a man I admire deeply. Dare I belt out the obvious? “How ‘bout them Knicks? Knicks in five!” Instead, I got more vulnerable.
“Spike,” I said, like we were best friends, “we actually met before.”
I told him about our first connection at a book signing a few years back, and how I taught at his alma mater. Then we discussed the changes in the neighborhood.
We stood there in the middle of Brooklyn hitting everything from education to gentrification to just plain conservation. In the end, we were two people conversing. As I walked away the last thing he said, was “Thank you for doing what you do.” I was full.
We would have never had that tete-a-tete if I had asked him about the weather.
Elana Rabinowitz teaches English as a second language and is a freelance writer. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN and elsewhere.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that small talk is the “lowest form of communication,” describing it as scripted, empty and burdensome, especially in settings like airplanes, parties, offices and elevators where people feel trapped in autopilot exchanges that lack genuine interest in the answers.
- It contends that phatic communication, a term coined by Bronislaw Malinowski to describe language used mainly to avoid awkward silences, may now be outdated because it prioritizes keeping the channel open over conveying meaningful ideas or authentic connection.[6][4]
- The piece suggests that while brief greetings such as “good morning” or “how’s it going?” can be pleasant, extending these into standard icebreakers like “Any fun plans this weekend?” often creates anxiety, forcing people to either downplay their lives or feel as if they are bragging, rather than fostering real understanding.[1][2][7]
- The column contends that small talk is particularly draining for introverts and confusing for autistic or otherwise neurodivergent people, and it notes that younger workers such as Gen Z increasingly find casual workplace chatter and water‑cooler conversations a significant source of stress and social anxiety.[1][2][7]
- It further argues that holiday and office rituals magnify the problem, as repetitive questions about New Year’s plans or presumptive greetings like “Merry Christmas” can feel performative and insensitive, leaving the recipient emotionally exhausted from repeating the same bland responses.
- The piece suggests that elevators epitomize the discomfort of small talk, since people are physically confined and expected to participate in forced conversation, to the point that avoiding the elevator and taking the stairs feels preferable to enduring another round of superficial questions.
- The article argues that small talk rarely serves as a gateway to deeper discussion; instead, many interactions stall at the level of weather, weekends and vague work talk, which reinforces familiarity without risking more meaningful dialogue.[4]
- It contends that society should shift toward “medium or big talk,” encouraging people to ask specific, thoughtful questions that reflect actual knowledge about one another, thereby creating space for unique, thought‑provoking exchanges rather than formulaic banter.
- The column likens small talk to predictive text or a thumbs‑up emoji, suggesting that, like phatic posts in digital media, such language is often inaccurate, banal and more trouble than it is worth when compared with original ideas that can genuinely enrich conversation.[8]
- To illustrate the value of deeper communication, the piece recounts an encounter with film director Spike Lee where, instead of resorting to sports or weather clichés, the conversation quickly moved to shared history, education and neighborhood change, leaving both parties feeling truly connected in a way that small talk could never achieve.
Different views on the topic
- Linguistic research on phatic communion emphasizes that what appears to be trivial small talk plays an important role in establishing social bonds, defusing the potential hostility of silence and helping participants ease into interaction, especially during the opening stages of a conversation.[6][4]
- Scholars argue that such exchanges convey “indexical” information about social identity and relative status, allowing people to “feel their way” toward a working consensus for the relationship; in this view, small talk is a skilled social ritual that manages interpersonal dynamics rather than merely wasting time.[6]
- Commentaries on phatic technologies and everyday communication note that simple greetings, weather remarks and short check‑ins help maintain ongoing contact in both face‑to‑face and digital environments, suggesting that these seemingly banal messages are integral to social cohesion and continued engagement.[8]
- Workplace analysis from People Management reports that fear of face‑to‑face small talk and telephobia are among Gen Z’s biggest anxieties, but frames these as challenges that training and support should address, implicitly treating small talk as a necessary part of collaborating with unfamiliar colleagues and functioning in modern offices.[1]
- A LinkedIn discussion of Gen Z workplace anxiety highlights that nearly 40% of young workers worry about making small talk, more than they fear artificial intelligence taking their jobs, and it suggests that leaders need to help employees build confidence with everyday conversation rather than eliminate these interactions altogether.[2]
- A business‑focused post on social communication asks how important the ability to make small talk is at work and notes that about 40% of Gen Z workers say remote and flexible arrangements have made in‑person small talk feel unfamiliar, comparing it to learning a new language, thereby implying that casual conversation remains a core professional skill that many must now relearn.[5]
- Coverage in Fast Company acknowledges that a large share of Gen Z struggles with light conversation and prefers to communicate online, yet it also points out that small talk can foster rapport, mentorship and inclusion in office culture, making it a practical tool for networking and career development despite generational discomfort.[7]
- Psychological commentary on the “Gen Z stare” interpre silent or minimal responses during social encounters as an expression of cognitive overload and resistance to emotionally performative norms, but recommends gentle, low‑stakes questions such as “You seem quiet; are you okay?” as ways to create psychological safety, thus reframing brief, phatic exchanges as supportive rather than superficial.[3]
- Academic work on small talk in digital spaces argues that microposts and casual updates serve to create and sustain “ties of union” among users, reinforcing the idea that phatic communication is less about information transfer and more about maintaining the fabric of social relationships, a function that would be hard to replace if small talk disappeared entirely.[4]