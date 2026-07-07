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The Trump administration is asking Congress to pay for the consequences of a war with Iran that Congress never authorized. Before lawmakers write that check, they should require a serious accounting of what the war has already cost — and what the administration is asking them to pay for.

In addition to the tragic loss of 13 American servicemembers’ lives, American bases and equipment have been severely damaged or destroyed across the gulf. Some of that damage is visible in satellite imagery and public reporting, yet most of it remains unexplained by the officials now asking Congress for more money .

The United States should replace weapons, repair damaged bases, protect its service members and maintain the best-equipped, best-trained military in the world. But the administration owes the public a serious accounting of what has been lost, what it will cost to repair or replace and what future spending is supposed to fix.

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The American people have learned more about the consequences of war with Iran from reporters than from the officials asking Congress to fund the aftermath. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of satellite imagery, social media footage and interviews, Iranian missiles and drones damaged significant parts of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, including the headquarters of the U.S. 5th Fleet, satellite communications terminals, warehouses, a barracks, a galley and water infrastructure.

The Journal estimated construction costs at the base alone at about $400 million — a figure that does not include debris removal, the gear or equipment inside those damaged buildings, any replacement equipment or other costs that will make the final bill far higher.

Bahrain’s damage was not isolated. Reporting has shown or suggested damage to American facilities across the gulf, including sites in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Publicly available images appear to show an Air Force E-3 Sentry destroyed by Iranian attacks at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia — a scarce airborne command-and-control aircraft in a shrinking fleet. Other reporting and imagery have indicated damage to aircraft, radars and air-defense equipment, including AN/TPY-2 radars used with THAAD missile-defense systems.

The Pentagon and Central Command have acknowledged attacks , casualties and damage in general terms. But general acknowledgment does not replace a serious accounting of what has been damaged or destroyed. The public still does not know the scope of the damage, the scale of the undisclosed losses or the repair-and-replacement bill Congress is being asked to fund.

No serious person is asking the Pentagon to publish targeting coordinates or defensive gaps. Some details should remain classified. American service members still operate in the region, and adversaries study what we disclose. But when Congress asks how much damage the war caused, the answer should not be a shrug, a slogan or a promise to figure it out later.

At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in May , Washington state Sen. Patty Murray asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth what the damage to U.S. facilities had cost. Hegseth did not provide a number. He answered by asking what it would cost if Iran obtained a nuclear weapon.

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Congress was asking for the cost of the war’s consequences. The secretary of Defense gave a justification for the war itself.

When Murray pressed for the cost of damage “to date,” Jay Hurst, the Pentagon’s acting comptroller, said he did not have a military-construction estimate to provide. That answer is astonishing. The department was prepared to defend the war, justify the spending and ask Congress for more money. But when asked what American facilities had been damaged and what it would cost to repair them, it could not — or would not — provide a number. That is not a serious basis for another appropriation.

There’s no good precedent for this kind of opacity. Pentagon war-funding requests have not always been models of transparency. But during wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, across Republican and Democratic administrations, Congress still received identifiable categories of war cost, including the repair and replacement of equipment worn out or damaged by war. Here, lawmakers are being asked to fund the aftermath while the administration refuses to give them a clear account of what the war’s damage has cost.

Congress cannot exercise oversight or the power of the purse while accepting a blank space where the damage bill should be. The questions that the department has not answered are basic: What needs to be replaced? What capabilities were lost? What needs to be hardened, dispersed, moved or abandoned? What assumptions failed? The answer cannot simply be “give us more money.”

Americans understand that war has costs. They know missiles damage bases, aircraft can be destroyed, repairs take time and the bill can be enormous. What makes the administration’s posture so corrosive is the pretense that Americans cannot see what is plainly visible, that asking about it is somehow unreasonable and that Congress should keep funding the aftermath without a clear account of what happened.

This is also a strategy question. If future spending simply rebuilds the same exposed architecture, taxpayers are paying to restore vulnerability. The question is about more than the damage Iran caused. It is whether the U.S. learned anything from what Iran was able to destroy.

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For years, U.S. leaders have known that large, fixed bases in the gulf were vulnerable to missiles and drones. If this war exposed those vulnerabilities at scale, the country deserves more than vague reassurance and partial invoices. It deserves to know whether the Pentagon intends to rebuild the same posture, harden it, disperse it, move critical functions or rethink what American presence in the region should look like.

Congress should require a full classified damage assessment and a serious unclassified public summary. Americans do not need every operational detail. They do need the major categories of loss, estimated repair and replacement costs, and an explanation of how future spending will mitigate the vulnerabilities this war exposed.

The president took the country into war without Congress. Before Congress pays for the damage, the administration must tell Americans what was broken, what was lost and how it will avoid rebuilding the same failure.

Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.