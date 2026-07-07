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It’s starting to sound like we’re in the middle of the Spanish Civil War.
For those of you who forgot, the Spanish Civil War was the great prequel to World War II, in which the combatants were proxies for the Communists and the Fascists. Stalin’s Soviet Union supported the former, Hitler’s Germany aided the latter.
President Trump and the GOP have decided to run against “Communism” in the coming midterms. In his Fourth of July speech Saturday, Trump referenced the Communists in our midst nearly a dozen times. “Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world, only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America,” he said. “We’re not going to let it happen.”
A few days prior, the president argued that the Communist menace here at home amounts to “the biggest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, September 11th.”
Before you claim the right started it, we should note that we are years (or even decades) into a long-running effort to label Republicans, conservatives and especially Trump as “fascists.” Numerous books and countless op-eds and magazine articles have been written in support of this claim. In October 2024, then-Vice President Kamala Harris was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?”
Harris responded, “Yes, I do. Yes, I do.”
Of course, the right-wing habit of calling the left “Communist” and the left-wing habit of calling the right “fascist” hardly started with Trump either, so let’s restrict ourselves to the current brouhaha.
Democrats and various news outlets have pushed back on Trump’s Communist charge, contending that even the most hard-left Democrats in the news — mostly members of the Democratic Socialists of America — are not Communists, but merely democratic socialists, of the sort popular in Europe and Nordic countries. “Democratic socialists are willing to have themselves voted out of power,” historian Michael Kazin told ABC News following last year’s election. “They believe that once you have a democratic socialist society, people will like that society, but if they don’t want to keep it, then they can go back to a more capitalist society.”
Kazin is right about the difference between social democracy and Communism. But I don’t think that settles the argument as much as a lot of people think.
The DSA website is chock-a-block with positive references to Karl Marx. Within the DSA network are organizations like the “Liberation Caucus,” “Red Star,” the “Communist Caucus,” the “Marxist Unity Group” and so on. They don’t merely offer positive references to Marx, Mao, Lenin, et al., but affirmatively cite them as authoritative voices. I particularly enjoyed the section, “Common Misconceptions About Mao.”
If all these people are just Swedish variety “social Democrats” why is it impossible to find DSA references to foundational Swedish social democrat Hjalmar Branting, but easy to find references to Marx and Mao?
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for embracing “the warmth of collectivism.” Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, who recently won a Democratic primary in New York, has in the past praised numerous Communist dictators and lamented that her local bookstore didn’t offer the collected works of Stalin. She deleted past social media posts along these lines and now insists she’s merely a democratic socialist.
Avila Chevalier might even be telling the truth. But I ask you: If a Republican candidate had a paper trail of being a dedicated, well-read and doctrinaire Nazi but only disavowed this past to run for office, would you take their word for it?
Also: Would news outlets run cover for them explaining the differences between outright Nazism and softer forms of “democratic fascism.”
It’s a stupid question — and we know the answer, because the right has a similar problem. Not all of those books and articles about the right’s flirtation with fascism are paranoid. Numerous Republicans have played footsie — or even had dinner with — avowed Hitler fan and occasional Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Mark Robinson, the GOP’s 2024 gubernatorial candidate in North Carolina, once described himself as a “Black Nazi.” Vice President JD Vance has run cover for GOP staffers who texted “I Love Hitler.” The Jan. 6 riot was certainly fascistic.
Here’s my hot take: Everyone making allowances for Nazism or Communism should be ashamed of themselves.
But here’s more practical advice. If you’re a journalist, stop providing cover for one side. And if you’re a fairly normal center-left Democrat or center-right Republican, worry less about the idiots and radicals in the other party, and start doing something about the ones in your own.
This Spanish Civil War stuff is mostly embarrassing cosplay. Most Americans reject the extremes, but if people won’t call out extremism in their own party, they’re not actually against extremism.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that political rhetoric in the United States increasingly resembles a proxy war between “communists” and “fascists,” with President Trump invoking communism as an existential threat in speeches and Democrats labeling Trump and his allies as fascists, creating a climate in which each side treats the other as morally illegitimate rather than as a normal political opponent.
The piece contends that efforts to describe figures on the left as merely “democratic socialists” downplay more radical currents, pointing to the Democratic Socialists of America’s internal caucuses and frequent, affirmative references to Marx, Mao and Lenin as evidence that some activists are far closer to traditional communism than to Nordic-style social democracy.
The column highlights the example of New York politicians such as Zohran Mamdani and congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier to argue that parts of the contemporary left have openly embraced collectivist or pro-communist language, and that later rebranding as “democratic socialist” does not automatically resolve questions about past admiration for authoritarian communist leaders.
At the same time, the article insists that the right has a parallel problem with extremists, citing Republican officials and operatives who have associated with or defended admirers of Hitler, as well as describing the January 6 riot as “certainly fascistic,” and concludes that anyone making allowances for Nazism or communism should be ashamed.
Drawing on broader themes found in recent commentary on political violence and extremism, the article’s critique fits with arguments that inflammatory rhetoric encourages Americans to see political opponents as existential enemies and that partisan media often amplifies the most radical voices to stand in for entire coalitions[1][5].
Ultimately, the piece urges journalists to stop providing cover for extremists on “their” side and calls on ordinary center-left Democrats and center-right Republicans to focus less on radicals in the opposing party and more on policing their own, arguing that most Americans reject these extremes and that failing to confront them internally amounts to tacit complicity.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s skepticism about “democratic socialism,” writers and organizers associated with the Democratic Socialists of America emphasize that their project is explicitly democratic, centered on winning reforms through elections, bottom-up organizing and universal social programs, rather than establishing one-party rule or abolishing civil liberties[3][6].
Coverage of DSA’s growth describes a membership that includes Marxists and anarchists but also large numbers of political newcomers drawn to Bernie Sanders’ economic message, portraying the organization’s candidates as focused on practical aims such as rejecting corporate donations and expanding healthcare and social benefits, rather than on importing the authoritarian practices of historical communist regimes[3].
Historical material produced by DSA itself underscores a distinction between revolutionary Marxism and revisionist social democracy, with discussions of figures like Eduard Bernstein presented as aligning socialism with the realities of pluralistic, parliamentary politics, a framing that critics of the “communist” label say is closer to the movement’s current priorities than the article suggests[6].
Reporting on Darializa Avila Chevalier’s deleted social media posts notes that the archived tweets contained favorable references to communism and Marxist figures, but also shows how the controversy has sparked debate over whether those past expressions should define the candidate’s present platform, which is now framed in terms of democratic socialism and participation in electoral politics[4].
Commentators focused on the rise of Trumpism argue that the dangers posed by an increasingly norm-breaking presidency and a highly online ultra-loyal base—marked by conspiracy thinking and hostility to institutional checks—are qualitatively different from the influence of fringe left activists, warning that treating all extremism as symmetrical can obscure the particular risks to liberal democratic governance associated with the MAGA movement[2].
Analysts of polarization caution that defining broad political communities by their most extreme members—what some describe as “nutpicking”—distorts public understanding of both parties, and argue that while fringe communists and fascists exist, the vast majority of Democratic and Republican voters hold more conventional views, a point used to question whether highlighting radical caucuses and sensational examples offers a fair portrait of either coalition[1].