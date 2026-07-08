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Not many historians have seen their work referenced on “The Simpsons” and “The Sopranos.” Not many historians have been condemned by name by a president on the White House lawn for the “crime” of researching and writing about this nation’s history. And not many historians have taught countless people that this country’s past looks quite different depending upon the perspective of those doing the telling. This is Howard Zinn, who shaped Americans’ understanding of themselves through seven decades of activism and whose insights should continue to color how we understand the news of the day.
Zinn is both perhaps the most banned historian in U.S. history and the author of arguably the most enduring U.S. history text, the 46-year-old and still best-selling “A People’s History of the United States.” He had died a decade earlier when President Trump — amid the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic — held Zinn responsible for “left-wing rioting and mayhem” and “propaganda tracts … that try to make students ashamed of their own history.”
At the barest-bones level, detractors attack Zinn for the same reason teachers, students and readers celebrate him: because his work inspires people to think critically, fight back and make their own history. For the authoritarian, the thought of people being inspired in such a manner is chilling. It also contradicts their politically useful belief that history only happens at the behest of “great men.” Those who’ve read Zinn — and some of the generations of historians inspired by him — recognize this to be the greatest lie of all. As he wrote: “The good things that have been done, the reforms ... all of that was not done by government edict. ... It was all done by citizens’ movements. ... What really matters is what are people doing, and what are people saying, what are people demanding.”
And yet the last 10 years have been difficult for those influenced by Zinn. We saw mass protests across the globe in the 2010s, but some of these “citizens’ movements” drew violent backlash. In the 2020s we have seen Trump returning to power at home and right-wing authoritarianism on the rise internationally. This has caused people to ask me often, with a mood ranging from wry melancholy to despair, what Howard Zinn himself would say about our current state of affairs. People wonder what this radical optimist could possibly feel positive about in these increasingly dark times.
It’s a dangerous game to speak for those not here to speak for themselves, but Zinn said and did enough in his life to at least provide a road map to what his observations could be. After all, he was an engaged activist for more than 70 years and he left behind a trough of speeches that speak to this very predicament of whether we should lose hope when movements fail.
If Zinn were here today, he would first ask questions. He’d want to know how politics became so dark; why young people — whom he always saw as a motor of history — could be so angry at the world but also so despondent about whether change could happen, about whether another world is even possible. Zinn would not ask these questions with anguish. Born in 1922, he had experienced too much in his life — from the Great Depression to FBI harassment — to lack perspective in reactionary times. Zinn instead would want a set of facts he could analyze and understand. He would also be pointing to times in history that were darkest before dawn.
Zinn once said: “An optimist isn’t necessarily a blithe, slightly sappy whistler in the dark of our time. To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness. What we choose to emphasize in this complex history will determine our lives. If we see only the worst, it destroys our capacity to do something.”
I emphasize “only” to point out that Zinn is not saying to ignore the worst or pretend it is not happening. Just to not let despair — at the expense of evidence in front of our eyes — guide our politics or our frame of mind. History proves that when there are green shoots pushing out of the concrete, then — to paraphrase Tupac Shakur — those of us who want change need to tend to them, not ignore or even stomp these glints of hope because they aren’t yet what we want them to be.
We need hope and truth-tellers more than ever because this country at 250 is being smothered: suffocating under an avalanche of disinformation and “alternative facts.” Fighting for the truth — however inconvenient — means telling the stories of the deliberately unheard. That was the life’s work of Howard Zinn. And we need it more than ever.
Dave Zirin is the author of 12 books, including the forthcoming “The People’s Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article presents Howard Zinn as an unusually influential and contested historian whose work reached a mass audience and popular culture while also provoking political backlash, echoing accounts that describe Zinn as a bestselling author of “A People’s History of the United States” with iconic status and frequent use in classrooms and media.[9][12][14]
Building on this, the column emphasizes that Zinn’s core contribution was to retell U.S. history “from the bottom up,” foregrounding workers, women, people of color, immigrants and other marginalized groups, in line with descriptions of his book as a revisionist narrative that centers those usually omitted from traditional textbooks.[3][14][17]
The piece argues that opponents and supporters react to Zinn for the same reason: his work encourages readers to think critically, question authority and see themselves as agents of historical change, mirroring Zinn’s own stated aim to make history a tool of social struggle rather than a neutral record.[7][6][18]
In this telling, authoritarian leaders are portrayed as threatened by narratives that empower ordinary people, with the article citing efforts by political figures to blame Zinn for unrest or to remove his book from schools, paralleling documented attempts such as former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels’ push to keep Zinn’s work out of classrooms.[12][13]
The article stresses Zinn’s “radical optimism,” noting that despite a lifetime of witnessing war, repression and democratic crisis, Zinn consistently urged people not to surrender to despair, a stance reflected in his essays on democracy in trouble and his insistence that hope is grounded in historical examples of compassion, resistance and reform.[1][4][3]
Furthermore, the column suggests that if Zinn were alive today, the historian would respond to the current wave of disillusionment and authoritarianism by asking hard questions, gathering facts and pointing to earlier moments when social movements appeared to fail before producing lasting change, echoing his view that outcomes depend on people’s passivity or optimism rather than on inevitability.[7][6]
The piece links this perspective to Zinn’s belief that neutrality is impossible and that taking a stand with citizens’ movements is both ethically and historically necessary, paralleling interviews in which Zinn argues that to be “neutral” in an unjust world is effectively to side with the status quo.[18][15]
Finally, the article contends that in an era saturated with disinformation and “alternative facts,” Zinn’s lifelong commitment to telling the stories of the “deliberately unheard” is urgently needed, aligning with accounts that highlight his influence on educators, activists and readers who use his work to challenge dominant narratives and engage students in questioning oppression.[3][14][17]
Different views on the topic
Many academic historians and commentators argue that Zinn’s work is more polemic than scholarship, contending that “A People’s History of the United States” presents a distorted, manipulative and dishonest picture of the past, a critique advanced in conservative outlets such as the Claremont Review of Books.[13]
In addition, a critical essay in Not Even Past finds “flawed assertions and questionable evidence” in Zinn’s narrative, arguing that while the book effectively challenges conventional “sacred cows” of American history, it does so by oversimplifying complex events and using sources selectively.[11]
Reflecting this skepticism, a History News Network poll of historians—reported in commentary on the book—rated “A People’s History” among the least credible history works in print, suggesting that many professionals see Zinn’s sweeping interpretation as ideologically driven and methodologically weak.[5][17]
Some reviewers from the political left also express reservations: an article in In These Times contends that Zinn’s focus on heroic resistance from below obscures how political change often depends on contested interactions among movements, institutions and leaders, thereby failing to give an honest account of how change actually occurs.[10][17]
Moreover, several critics argue that Zinn himself openly rejected the ideal of objectivity, framing his work as an intervention on behalf of the “99%” against ruling elites, and they worry that this declared partiality leads to narrative bias and the downplaying of evidence that does not fit his thesis.[15][10][16]
Some reviews describe “A People’s History” as explicitly Marxist-oriented and warn that, although it can be valuable and provocative reading, it should not be taught to students as if it were a neutral or comprehensive account of U.S. history.[2][8]
From a pedagogical perspective, opponents including conservative politicians argue that Zinn’s emphasis on exploitation, injustice and systemic oppression encourages students to feel ashamed of their country, using this concern to justify efforts to remove his texts from curricula or to brand them as unpatriotic “propaganda.”[12][13]
Finally, a number of historians maintain that while highlighting marginalized voices is essential, Zinn’s strong bottom-up focus and hostility to “great man” narratives underplays the role of institutions, leaders and contingent political decisions, limiting the book’s usefulness as a sole or primary survey text in courses that seek to present students with multiple, competing interpretations of the American past.[11][17][10]