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As a student years ago, I dove deep into the history of the Red-hunting McCarthy era and became familiar with the actor who emerged second only to Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy as the villain of that insidious time: his shameless, conniving young lawyer, Roy Cohn. Never would I have imagined that a future president would count Cohn as a mentor and role model.
Then came Donald Trump.
Now, in Cohn-inflected McCarthyesque style, President Trump is channeling his tutor yet again, baselessly labeling his political enemies — all Democrats — as communists as he looks ahead to the fall’s midterm elections. Once more Trump shows that his catchphrase “Make America great again” means regressing, this time to Trump’s formative 1950s and the McCarthy era that sadly helped define it.
In recent speeches, including on the Fourth of July, Trump’s utterances of “communist” or “communism” reached double digits each time. (As that implies, the president didn’t set aside his divisive rhetoric even for the nation’s 250th birthday.)
“Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America,” Trump said late on the Fourth on the National Mall.
Trump couples his commie-baiting with a dash of his trademark xenophobia. “There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including by newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success,” he said at Mount Rushmore a day earlier. (He’s got it backward, of course: Immigrants come here for the American way of life and promise of success.)
Here’s the irony: Trump’s actions in his second term make him look more like the commie. He’s projecting again.
Now that Trump is exploiting a few victories lately by left-wing democratic socialists in Democratic primaries to paint the entire party as communists, it’s time to review the record — his record.
A hallmark of communism is government ownership of companies and control of the economy, at the expense of private property and free markets. In just over a year, Trump has used billions of taxpayers’ dollars to buy shares for the government in a growing list of private companies — U.S. Steel, Intel, Westinghouse and more — citing national security. The companies don’t always welcome their new stakeholder; at a minimum, they rightly fear it for the demands the government could make about prices and production.
“It’s what Putin did,” the estranged Republicans at the Lincoln Project posted online Monday. “Trump is the closest we’ve ever come to communism.”
“What began as a populist revolt against so-called elites has become a program of state ownership, price fixing and top-down industrial control,” free-market economist Veronique de Rugy wrote in The Times last October of Trump’s actions. “The power to ‘partner’ with business is the power to control it.”
Comrade Trump’s first big government grab, and a model for those to come, was in June last year, when he wrested a permanent “golden share” in U.S. Steel in return for approving its sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel. The company’s charter was revised to give the U.S. president extraordinary veto power over nearly a dozen corporate activities, including closing or relocating plants, supply-chain decisions, even pricing.
“We have a golden share, which I control,” Trump told reporters at the time, in words I never thought I’d hear from a president of the party once associated with free markets.
Just last week, Trump boasted to CNBC how he’d extracted a 10% stake in beleaguered chip giant Intel last August, after first demanding that its chief executive resign. “Intel came in. They had a problem. I said, ‘I can solve your problem, but I want 10% of the company.’ … Somebody said that’s not very American. I said, ‘No, I think it is very American, actually.’ And I’ve done that with other deals.”
And so he has.
The Pentagon is now the largest stockholder in struggling MP Materials, a large rare-earth mine in California, and guarantees a 10-year price floor for its output that stunned competitors. The administration has since taken shares in other rare-earth companies. The Commerce Department took an option for an 8% stake in Westinghouse, to spur construction of nuclear reactors, and has the right to 20% if the government decides the company should go public. The government takes a 15% cut of Nvidia’s and Advanced Micro Devices’ AI chip sales to China.
As much as anything he does, Trump’s direct intervention in private enterprise invites the question “What if Biden/Harris/Obama did that?” The answer, of course: Trump and Republicans would cry “Communist!”
Trump’s actions are the sort Americans generally have only seen during economic emergencies or major wars, and then rarely. I covered the frenzied and ultimately successful response to the near-collapse of the global financial system and the U.S. auto, insurance and housing industries. Behind the scenes in the Obama White House (and George W. Bush’s at the outset) was constant, angst-filled debate about any actions smacking of government takeovers and a determination that interventions be temporary, unlike Trump’s schemes. (For all the still-lingering unpopularity of the banking bailout, the Treasury — the taxpayers — got all the money back and then some, and exited the business.)
Trump’s economic big-footing isn’t the only way in which he resembles the commies Americans know best, and whom he so admires: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jung Un. There are also the images of himself everywhere, monuments planned, drearily long and self-adulating speeches and interference in the nation’s cultural, educational and legal spheres and — worst of all — in elections.
At Rushmore, Trump closed with a demand that Congress pass his so-called SAVE America Act to restrict voting. “We do that and we’re not going to lose an election for 100 years,” he said, speaking of course about Republicans.
One-party rule through central government election finagling? Now that’s a communist.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column argues that Trump’s renewed use of “communist” as a slur against Democrats and some immigrants echoes the McCarthy era, depicting political opponents as existential threats rather than legitimate adversaries and turning national events such as Independence Day into partisan stages.
The piece contends that Trump’s own economic program in his second term resembles the hallmarks of communist or state-directed systems, pointing to billions in taxpayer funds used to buy government stakes in private firms like Intel, MP Materials, Lithium Americas, Trilogy Metals and others in critical industries such as semiconductors and mining, as well as a portfolio of more than two dozen equity positions across strategic sectors.[1][4][6][8]
In detailing U.S. Steel, the article argues that Trump’s insistence on a permanent “golden share” in the company’s sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel gives the presidency extraordinary veto power over plant closures, relocations, investments and other major decisions, amounting to direct corporate control that goes far beyond traditional national security review.[3][7][9][12]
The column highlights Trump’s boast that the government secured a 10% stake in Intel in exchange for federal support, describing this as part of a broader pattern in which the administration becomes the largest shareholder in major companies and uses leverage to demand leadership changes or favorable terms, shifting the relationship between state and market toward command-style oversight.[1][2][6][10]
The article emphasizes that Trump’s ownership and pricing interventions are not emergency, time-limited measures like the financial crisis bailouts, but are instead designed to be open-ended tools of economic and political influence, contrasting them with past rescue programs that aimed to exit ownership quickly and restore private control.[2][5][8]
The column notes that critics on the right and center, including free‑market economists and anti‑Trump Republicans, have labeled these policies “state capitalism,” “creeping socialism” or a march toward a “command economy,” arguing that the administration is seizing unprecedented control over strategic decision‑making, equity stakes and revenue streams in a manner reminiscent of systems used by the Chinese Communist Party.[2][5][6][11]
Extending beyond economics, the piece suggests that Trump’s cultivation of a personality cult, plans for monuments, and efforts to restrict voting through measures like the SAVE America Act evoke traits associated with authoritarian one‑party states, linking the expansion of government economic power to attempts to entrench partisan dominance.
Different views on the topic
Some policy analysts describe Trump’s program as an aggressive form of state capitalism or industrial policy rather than communism, arguing that while the government is taking “strategic stakes” and exerting influence, the underlying system remains market-based with privately owned firms and competitive dynamics, and thus differs fundamentally from state ownership of all means of production.[2][6][8]
Legal scholarship examining the U.S. Steel golden share argues that the arrangement rests on solid legal footing as a national security tool and does not amount to outright nationalization, noting that the share is “noneconomic,” does not give the government a conventional equity stake, and instead provides targeted governance rights to prevent closures, relocations or sales that could harm domestic capacity.[3][12]
In this view, the golden share and other corporate governance mechanisms are presented as instruments to safeguard critical infrastructure and jobs, with the argument that similar structures have been used in other democracies to protect strategic assets, and that what is unusual in the current moment is the scale rather than the basic concept.[3][8][12]
Some economists and commentators caution against equating Trump’s policies with traditional socialism or communism, suggesting that the more accurate description is a hybrid system in which the state guides “nominally private” enterprises; they argue that using “communism” as a label obscures the specific issues of executive overreach, economic nationalism and supply‑chain security that are driving these interventions.[2][5][6]
Other analysts focus on the geopolitical context, contending that direct equity stakes in sectors like semiconductors, rare earths and nuclear power reflect a strategic response to vulnerabilities exposed by global competition and past reliance on foreign suppliers, and argue that robust government involvement may be necessary to ensure resilience even if it challenges longstanding free‑market norms.[4][6][8]
At the same time, some corporate governance experts and think‑tank writers urge clearer guardrails and transparency rather than outright rejection of the approach, arguing that carefully constrained government stakes and golden shares could help align corporate decisions with national security goals while avoiding permanent political control or full state ownership.[3][8][12]