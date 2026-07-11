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Dear Los Angeles,
We heard. We’re so sorry. We’ve been there — twice.
I’ve been reading your sentiments online. Half of you are mourning a maestro; the other half are muttering “good riddance.” We never had your ambivalence. In Cleveland, we worship him.
You had eight years and a title in a bubble. We had 11 years, a betrayal, a homecoming and a parade. I’m not gloating. I’m telling you the grief is survivable, and hope is damn near impossible to kill.
I get it. You knew it was his MO to leave, but it still hurts. I know the stages: the resentment, the relief, the forgiveness — and the strange discovery that you don’t find out what LeBron James meant to your city until he’s gone. We burned jerseys in 2010. You’ll probably just post on social media. Either way, it passes.
Then, last weekend, came the viral photo: LeBron back in Akron with his old high school teammates — one of whom, Brandon Weems, now happens to work in the Cavaliers’ front office. To you, that photo may have read as a jilting in progress. To us, it brought a familiar swell of hope. It’s irrational to expect that maybe this time it will be different, and yet I do. I can’t help myself.
The poet Emily Dickinson wrote that hope is the thing with feathers, a small bird perched in the soul. Ours is 6-foot-9 and wears a size 15 shoe. I know there are more important things to worry about — democracy, the climate, your uncle’s weak heart. And yet I’m giddy to be distracted by the fact that LeBron has told the Lakers he won’t be back, and that his agent, Rich Paul, another Clevelander, says Cleveland is in the running to become his new old home team.
This would be LeBron’s third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and three is a magic number. Three is what you count to when you hold hands with your best friend and jump into icy water.
My son Adam cautions me to temper my expectations: “Mom, figure that he’ll go with the Warriors. Then you won’t be disappointed if he doesn’t come back to the Cavs.” The only reason I got interested in LeBron in the first place is Adam. He was 14 in 2002 and talked me into the 45-minute drive to Akron to see a game he considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Seventeen-year-old LeBron James was being described as a basketball phenom. “Mom, actual NBA players go to his games. Just to watch him play.” This LeBron kid was “going to be the biggest basketball deal in the world.”
So we went. GPS was not on a screen in our car, and our flip phones weren’t helpful, but we found our way to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and watched LeBron lead his team to a 79-47 victory over the neighborhood high school team. The losing players, it seemed, could not have been more thrilled to be on a court with LeBron.
Adam had to explain a lot about what was going on. He was more patient than I would have expected him to be, and some 24 years later, he’s still my go-to source for explanations about the game and its players. But I caught the LeBron bug at that game (and the basketball bug along with it) and haven’t lost it since.
The teammates in that photo are the boys from that gym, grown now and still at his side. The man has a streak of loyalty — but only LeBron knows to whom it’s owed and when it’s the driving force behind his moves.
While Adam might have a thing or two to teach me about basketball, I have something to teach him about hope. Los Angeles, you’ll learn this too. Hope isn’t something to suppress just because disappointment may be on the horizon. Hope is something to nurture and cherish. The dream of one more championship parade, on one of the dozen perfect-weather days Cleveland is allotted each year, lifts my spirits no matter how remote the possibility.
Whether or not LeBron comes home, hope has already done its work. My ever-rational son, who cautioned me to brace for LeBron to choose the Warriors, texted me the other day: The insiders are calling Cleveland the team to beat.
Adam and I are counting to three.
Lori Wald is a mindfulness meditation coach in the Cleveland area and writes the Substack “Tuesdays With Lori.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article portrays Cleveland’s relationship with LeBron James as deeply emotional and almost devotional, contrasting Los Angeles’ mixed feelings with Cleveland’s “worship” and describing an arc of adoration, betrayal, homecoming and a championship parade as a shared civic experience.
It suggests that losing LeBron is a kind of grief that follows recognizable stages — resentment, relief, forgiveness — and argues that only after a star of his magnitude leaves does a city fully understand what that figure meant to its identity and culture.
The piece presents LeBron’s latest departure from the Lakers and his visit to Akron with former high school teammates, including Cavaliers executive Brandon Weems, as powerful symbols for Cleveland fans, turning a simple photo into renewed hope for a “third stint” with the Cavaliers.[1][3][5]
It emphasizes that this hope is consciously irrational yet worthwhile, framing it not as something to suppress for fear of disappointment but as something to cherish because the anticipation of one more championship parade already lifts spirits, regardless of whether it materializes.
Through a personal narrative of discovering LeBron via a teenage son and driving to watch him play in high school, the article highlights how James has intertwined generations of fans, becoming a conduit for family bonding, local pride and long-term engagement with basketball.
The piece argues that LeBron has a “streak of loyalty,” pointing to his enduring relationships with his high school teammates and the presence of those friends within the Cavaliers’ organization, even while acknowledging that only LeBron understands where his ultimate loyalty lies.[1][3][5]
Addressing Los Angeles directly, the article offers advice and reassurance: that the hurt of losing LeBron will pass, that social-media venting will replace jersey burning, and that over time the city will learn to live with the loss and possibly discover its own version of resilient hope.
Finally, it places sports in perspective—acknowledging larger concerns like democracy and climate—yet maintains that the joy and distraction of hoping for LeBron’s return, and counting to “three” for a third chapter in Cleveland, are meaningful and legitimate sources of everyday optimism.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s emphasis on grief, several reports from Los Angeles describe a more ambivalent reaction to LeBron’s exit, noting that many Angelenos expressed mixed feelings, with some thanking him for the 2020 title while others felt his departure was simply the right time for both sides to move on.[2][4][6]
A Fox Los Angeles report and related commentary highlight that some local fans never fully embraced LeBron, with sentiment that his tenure was polarizing and that “a lot of people in L.A. didn’t love LeBron’s time here,” leading portions of the fan base to actively celebrate his departure rather than mourn it.[4][8][11]
Coverage from ESPN and Yahoo Sports stresses LeBron’s own framing of the decision as driven primarily by personal happiness and family considerations, not nostalgia for any particular city, suggesting that his next team will be chosen from a broad field of contenders rather than being dictated by emotional ties to Cleveland alone.[5][6][7]
Analyses of his free agency options point out that LeBron is considering numerous franchises — including Philadelphia, Denver, Minnesota, Miami, New York, Golden State, Dallas, Boston and San Antonio — and that, from a competitive standpoint, teams like the Warriors or Nuggets may offer clearer championship paths than a sentimental return to the Cavaliers.[1][5][7]
Reporting on the Cavaliers’ situation notes that while the franchise is open to signing LeBron, substantial practical questions remain about cap space, roster fit and the impact on younger stars; some coverage argues that the Cavs are already an emerging contender and that adding a 41-year-old star could complicate their long-term development and identity.[9][10][12]
Other commentators caution against overinterpreting LeBron’s Akron visit and his public appearances with Brandon Weems, describing such moments as part of his regular off-season presence in Northeast Ohio and warning that photographs and social-media activity are “breadcrumbs” at best, not definitive evidence of a looming reunion.[1][3]
National coverage also underscores that LeBron has not committed to making his upcoming season his last, which tempers the “storybook” framing of a final homecoming and suggests that his decision-making may prioritize flexibility and future options over the tidy narrative of ending his career in Cleveland.[7]
Finally, some voices around the league, including player and front-office reactions in Los Angeles, frame his departure as a natural transition for the Lakers, giving the franchise freedom to rebuild around a younger core and pursue a new direction without being tethered to the expectations and drama that accompany LeBron’s presence.[2][4][6]