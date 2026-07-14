Climate change isn’t taking food off your table

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No morning ritual is safe from climate alarm. In June, the journal Nature declared that coffee is “critically threatened by climate change” and described scientists racing to save your espresso from “extinction.” The New York Times blames sky-high coffee prices on climate-driven supply crunches in Brazil and Vietnam. And your olive oil? CNN and Bloomberg wail about a seemingly permanent “crisis,” with Mediterranean droughts foretelling a future in which an everyday staple vanishes for good.
The message is unmistakable: Global warming is coming for your family’s dinner table, and only sweeping climate policy can save it. The message is also wrong. Cut through the hype and food is both more plentiful and cheaper today, after adjusting for inflation, than it was during almost all of the 20th century.
Start with coffee, supposedly on its deathbed. This year, global coffee production is expected to set yet another record — more than double the world’s output of 50 years ago. Crops on the brink of extinction don’t deliver record harvests. And despite recent price bumps, the real price of coffee has trended downward since 1960. Adjusted for inflation, coffee this century has cost on average half of what it cost in the last century.
How do outlets like the New York Times get it so wrong? By inexcusably ignoring inflation — comparing coffee prices from the 1970s, expressed in the dollars of that day, with prices expressed in today’s dollars. By that standard, everything is at a record high, always.
Even Nature’s own reporting on coffee undercuts its ominous headline detailing “how scientists are fighting to save it from extinction.” Ethiopia keeps more than 12,000 arabica plants in living gene banks for breeding heat- and drought-tolerant varieties.
“I believe we have enough gene pool to fight climate change,” Kassahun Tesfaye, the Ethiopian plant geneticist leading the effort, says. Farmers in hotter regions are already switching to hardier coffee species that professional tasters can’t distinguish from fine arabica. That isn’t extinction. It is what agriculture has always been: adaptation and improvement.
The supposed olive-oil crisis collapses under the same scrutiny. According to United Nations’ food statistics, global olive-oil production has tripled since 1961 and doubled since 1990. Last year and this year, together with the exceptional 2018 harvest, mark record highs for production of olive oil. Meanwhile, inflation-adjusted prices have not increased and have even slightly declined since 1990. Again, better farming and expanded cultivation outweigh any climate effect.
Stories about food scarcity follow a formula: Take an isolated weather event, attribute it to global warming, skip inflation adjustment and ignore the long-term data. Natural year-to-year swings driven by economics, trade policy and subsidies get repackaged as apocalyptic trends. Rarely mentioned, however, is how much of the real price pressure on food comes from fertilizer and transport costs — inflated, ironically, by climate policies that raise fossil fuel energy bills for the essentials of farming.
Meanwhile, never mentioned are the ways climate change helps crops. Carbon dioxide is plant food, which is why commercial growers pump extra CO2 into greenhouses to produce more tomatoes. NASA satellites show that the planet has been greening for four decades, meaning the world has added additional leaves with an area equivalent to that of at least two times the Amazon rainforest.
Climate change will, on balance, hurt agriculture. But its impact is dwarfed by rising productivity. Another highly cited study in Nature from 2021 finds that without any climate change, global food-calorie production will increase 51% between 2010 and 2050. With extreme, unrealistic warming, it still increases by 49%. Across all models and scenarios, the difference in calories available per person amounts to one-tenth of 1%.
That’s because humanity keeps getting better at growing food. Cereal production has more than quintupled over the past century while real food prices have more than halved. The Green Revolution of the 1960s turned famine-prone nations into exporters through the widespread adoption of high-yield crop varieties, alongside expanded use of chemical fertilizers and improved irrigation.
India, once written off as a basket case dependent on food aid, quadrupled its rice production between 1961 and 2023 and is today the world’s largest rice exporter. Daily calorie availability per person worldwide has climbed from less than 2,200 in 1961 to more than 2,900 now. Global undernourishment has plummeted from roughly 1 in 4 people in the developing world in the early 1990s to fewer than 10% today.
The task now is to finish the job. Innovation should extend to under-researched crops like sorghum, cassava and millet — staples for 2 billion people in the developing world that have been largely ignored by commercial breeders. Investment in biotech, precision agriculture and drought-resistant crop varieties will do far more for the world’s poor — and for your grocery bill — than any emissions target.
We can keep feeding more people, better, by doubling down on what actually works: innovation.
Bjorn Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus, visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and author of “False Alarm” and “Best Things First.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that media and scientific coverage of climate change routinely exaggerates threats to everyday foods such as coffee and olive oil, relying on dramatic anecdotes, isolated bad harvests and nominal (non–inflation-adjusted) prices instead of long-term, inflation-adjusted data.
- The piece contends that coffee is not “on its deathbed,” noting that global coffee production is projected to hit record highs, more than double levels from 50 years ago, while real coffee prices have trended downward since 1960, indicating greater affordability rather than looming scarcity.
- In discussing coffee, the article argues that what is often portrayed as impending extinction is better understood as agricultural adaptation: Ethiopia’s large arabica gene banks and farmers’ shift to more heat- and drought-tolerant coffee species are presented as evidence that breeding and switching varieties can preserve both supply and quality.
- The column similarly challenges claims of an olive-oil “crisis,” pointing to United Nations statistics showing that global olive-oil production has tripled since 1961 and doubled since 1990, with recent years among the highest on record and inflation-adjusted prices roughly flat or slightly declining, implying that better farming practices have outweighed any climate-related yield losses.
- More broadly, the piece maintains that alarming food stories follow a pattern: an extreme weather event is attributed to climate change, inflation is ignored, and structural drivers such as fertilizer, transport and energy costs—often pushed up by climate policies that raise fossil-fuel prices—are downplayed as key contributors to higher grocery bills.
- The article acknowledges that climate change will, on balance, harm agriculture, but argues that its impact on overall food availability is small compared with the gains from improving productivity; it highlights modeling suggesting that even under extreme warming, projected global food-calorie production between 2010 and 2050 still rises almost as much as in a no–climate-change world, with only a tiny difference in calories available per person.
- To support this view, the column points to historical trends: cereal production has more than quintupled over the past century while real food prices have more than halved, and the Green Revolution transformed countries formerly dependent on food aid, such as India, into major exporters as high-yield varieties, fertilizers and irrigation spread.
- The piece notes that daily per-capita calorie availability has risen from under 2,200 calories in the early 1960s to over 2,900 today, while the share of undernourished people in the developing world has fallen from about one-quarter to under 10%, framing these gains as evidence that innovation and productivity growth have outpaced population growth and climate pressures.
- The column emphasizes that climate change also has positive agronomic effects, especially higher atmospheric carbon dioxide, described as “plant food,” and global “greening,” and presents commercial greenhouse CO₂ enrichment as an example of how elevated CO₂ can boost yields; this framing echoes agronomy research suggesting that rising CO₂ can increase global crop yields by roughly 1.8% per decade, offsetting some warming-related losses in the near term[6].
- The article concludes that the best way to secure future food supplies and keep prices low is to double down on innovation—biotechnology, precision agriculture, drought-resistant crops and breeding of under-studied staples such as sorghum, cassava and millet—rather than relying primarily on aggressive emissions targets, arguing that such investment will do more for the world’s poor and for consumers’ grocery bills than sweeping climate policy commitments.
Different views on the topic
- Critics point to empirical research indicating that climate change has already reduced global food production, with one multi-crop study estimating about a 1% decrease in consumable calories across ten major food crops, and finding especially negative impacts in Europe, Southern Africa and Australia as well as declines in caloric availability in nearly half of food-insecure countries[2].
- Opposing analyses argue that the cumulative effects of rising temperatures, water stress and more frequent extreme weather events are already eroding agricultural productivity, increasing crop failures and threatening farm livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable regions that have fewer resources to adapt[1].
- A growing body of work concludes that climate change is reducing both the quantity and quality of food production and weakening food systems’ resilience, suggesting that long-term climate impacts on yields and stability may be larger and more disruptive than implied by focusing on global production totals alone[1].
- Several reviews project that under high-emissions scenarios, yields of major staples such as maize, wheat and soybeans could fall substantially by the end of the century, with estimated declines on the order of 12–35% depending on crop and region, challenging the assumption that continued technological progress will reliably outpace climate-related losses[1][5][6].
- A Stanford-led analysis summarized in a Nature study finds that rising temperatures will dampen global capacity to produce food from most staple crops even after accounting for economic development and on-farm adaptation, and concludes that producer adaptations alone are unlikely to fully offset the negative effects of continued warming on yields[4].
- Research on “safe climatic space” for food production suggests that if greenhouse gas emissions continue on a high trajectory, roughly 20% of today’s global crop production and 18% of livestock production could face unprecedented climate conditions by late century, with up to about 31% of crop and 34% of livestock output potentially pushed outside historical climate bounds, underscoring the scale of risk to current farming regions[5].
- The same “safe climatic space” study argues that committing to a low-emissions pathway would dramatically shrink the share of global food production exposed to unprecedented climatic conditions, and uses this finding to support calls for strong mitigation alongside adaptation as a way to protect long-term food security[5].
- Opposing commentary stresses distributional concerns, noting that even if global calorie production continues to grow, climate-driven yield declines and greater variability are projected to hit low-latitude and lower-income regions hardest, heightening risks of hunger, malnutrition and forced migration despite continued gains in some temperate, wealthier regions[1][2][5].
- In contrast to the column’s emphasis on CO₂ fertilization and greening, many crop-physiology studies emphasize that CO₂ benefits depend on adequate water and nutrients and can be undermined by heat stress, drought, pests and elevated ozone, concluding that the net effect of climate change on sustaining yield growth at the rates needed to meet future demand remains a “credible threat” even if global averages in the near term appear modest[1][6].
- For coffee specifically, a systematic review of climate impacts concludes that climate change is expected to reduce worldwide coffee yields on average and shrink the area suitable for coffee cultivation by 2050, leading many researchers and industry observers to warn of heightened long-term supply risks and more frequent “systemic shocks” to coffee markets, despite current high production levels[3].
- Overall, critics of the column’s framing argue that while historical gains in agricultural productivity have been remarkable, the emerging evidence that climate change is already slowing productivity growth and increasing risk, combined with projections of substantial future losses under high emissions, supports a strategy that couples agricultural innovation with robust efforts to limit warming, rather than relying on innovation alone to secure the world’s food supply[1][2][4][5][6].