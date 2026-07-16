-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Americans will soon choose a set of senators who will take office in January 2027 and serve through early 2033. In the final months of that term, Social Security’s retirement trust fund is expected to run dry and trigger benefits cuts of 22% — not just for the wealthy, not just for new retirees, but for everyone up to and including widows living on survivors’ checks.
Somehow, this has yet to sink into the national consciousness.
The precise timing is a projection. The cuts are not. They’re activated automatically following the law: Once the trust fund is empty, Social Security can pay out only what it collects. And the zero hour keeps moving toward us. This year’s trustees report pulled the projection forward a full year. The program has promised to pay out roughly $30 trillion more than it will take in over the next 75 years.
Yet few candidates are talking about this in any serious way. It pays to say nothing. Evidently, lots of legislators believe that the political cost of telling voters the unhappy news today exceeds the cost of letting the cuts occur tomorrow. That’s how we ended up just one term from disaster.
When politicians do raise the issue, they make the fix sound easy. Sens. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) want you to believe that eliminating the cap on payroll taxes would fix the problem. That solution fails on its own terms.
Using data from the Social Security Administration’s own actuaries, my colleague Jack Salmon demonstrates that scrapping the taxable maximum closes only 58% of the gap. National Review’s Ramesh Ponnuru noted last month that it would push the federal marginal rate on top wages to an untenable 49.4%, and overall rates would climb past 60% in high-tax states including California and New York.
The senators aren’t alone in wanting to tax our way out of this problem. In one recent survey, 89% of Americans age 65 and older favored protecting current retirees’ benefits even if doing so requires higher taxes on younger workers.
That position is popular only because it rests on the image of retirees living off nothing but Social Security. That image, partly an artifact of bad data, fails to capture the situation.
In a March 2025 government survey, 24% of seniors reported that Social Security supplies 90% or more of their income. But when Census Bureau researchers matched responses with IRS filings and benefits records, they found that retirees frequently omitted their 401(k) and IRA withdrawals, making the real figure only about 14%. Meanwhile, 58% of retirees draw less than half their income from the program.
The remaining 42% are the retirees that Social Security reform of any kind should protect. They already receive a raw deal under the current formula, which does a much better job of protecting wealthier seniors.
As the Cato Institute’s Romina Boccia and Ivane Nachkebia documented last month, seniors age 65 to 74 had a median net worth of $410,000 in 2022, compared with only $135,600 for those age 35 to 44 (who pay a significant share of the taxes). Roughly 34% of Social Security dollars go to filers with adjusted gross incomes above $100,000. Too often, Social Security is less a need-based program than a transfer of wealth from the young and unpropertied to the old and comfortable.
A March 2026 paper from the Committee for a Responsible Budget puts it plainly: Despite facing large deficits, Social Security now pays the wealthiest couples roughly $100,000 in annual benefits, more than five times the poverty threshold for a retired household. “In inflation-adjusted terms,” it adds, “the maximum couple’s benefit has doubled since 1990 and is projected to double again around 2070. By that point, the wealthiest couples will receive $200,000 in combined benefits.”
The best reform is one proposed by Boccia: Return Social Security to a mission of poverty prevention. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that giving new beneficiaries a flat benefit at 125% of the poverty level (roughly $1,660 a month) would erase the entire 75-year deficit while raising benefits for the lowest earners.
Next, index eligibility ages to longevity and allow workers to own compounding assets through personal accounts, rather than relying on a political promise that the next generation must be conscripted to keep.
Many people will dislike reading this, I’m sure, and wonder why we can’t just borrow to pay for the benefits. The answer is that between Social Security, Medicare and interest payments, we’re short by $115 trillion over 30 years. The moment Congress commits to that much borrowing, the likelihood of a historic inflation burst increases. Even this painful hike in the price level would not manage to devalue enough debt to save us, since Social Security benefits are indexed to inflation. The obligation would survive; retirees’ bond portfolios and other assets would lose value.
The senators we elect this year will not be able to avoid these decisions. Don’t let them avoid the question, either.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that the cohort of senators elected in 2026 will serve through the period when the Social Security retirement trust fund is projected to be depleted, triggering roughly 22% across-the-board benefit cuts if no action is taken, and contends that this looming automatic reduction remains underappreciated by both politicians and the public[1][9].
- It contends that many candidates avoid serious discussion of these issues because they calculate that admitting the scale of impending cuts is politically riskier than allowing those cuts to occur later, thus leaving the country “one term from disaster.”
- The piece argues that proposals such as eliminating the cap on wages subject to the payroll tax are being oversold as easy fixes, asserting that actuarial estimates show removing the cap would close only a little over half of the long-term financing gap and would push combined marginal tax rates on high earners to levels the article describes as untenable[3][13].
- It further maintains that strong public support for protecting current retirees’ benefits, even if it requires higher taxes on younger workers, is grounded in an exaggerated image of seniors depending almost entirely on Social Security, and it highlights survey evidence suggesting that a smaller share of retirees than commonly believed receive 90% or more of their income from the program.
- The article argues that Social Security often operates less as a need-based safety net than as a transfer from younger, less wealthy workers to older, more affluent retirees, pointing to data showing higher median net worth for seniors than for middle-aged adults and a sizable share of benefits flowing to households with relatively high adjusted gross incomes[4].
- Drawing on recent budget analyses, it notes that very high benefits accrue to the wealthiest couples and that these maximum benefits have grown markedly in inflation-adjusted terms, reinforcing its claim that current formulas favor well-off retirees over those closer to poverty[1][4].
- As a preferred reform, the article endorses a proposal to reorient Social Security toward poverty prevention by providing new beneficiaries with a flat benefit set modestly above the poverty line, arguing that estimates from official scorekeepers show a flat benefit at roughly 125% of the poverty level could eliminate the 75-year actuarial deficit while raising benefits for the lowest earners[1].
- It additionally urges indexing eligibility ages to longevity and allowing workers to accumulate compounding assets through personal retirement accounts, presenting these changes as a way to reduce reliance on political promises that require ever-higher contributions from future generations[5][10].
- The piece strongly rejects the idea of borrowing on a large scale to preserve current benefit promises, emphasizing projections of enormous combined shortfalls in Social Security, Medicare and interest costs over coming decades, and warning that attempting to finance those obligations through debt risks a burst of inflation that would erode retirees’ savings without resolving Social Security’s underlying imbalance because benefits are inflation-indexed[2][10].
- Finally, it insists that the next Senate cannot avoid decisions on Social Security and urges voters to press candidates directly on how they would address looming benefit cuts rather than accepting vague assurances.
Different views on the topic
- Many policy analyses acknowledge the risk of trust fund depletion but favor a balanced package of reforms—combining revenue increases, targeted benefit adjustments and changes to retirement ages—over reshaping Social Security into a flat anti-poverty program, arguing this approach better preserves the system’s role as an earnings-based social insurance while improving long-term solvency[1][2][13].
- Research on elderly income consistently finds that Social Security represents the overwhelming majority of income for poor and near-poor older adults, often accounting for 75% to nearly 90% of their family income, and therefore warns that broad benefit cuts or higher retirement ages would severely harm the most vulnerable retirees[11][12].
- Some analyses explicitly caution that replacing guaranteed Social Security benefits with greater reliance on private accounts could expose retirees to market volatility and investment risk, concluding that privatization or large shifts toward personal accounts would likely reduce average retirement income and widen disparities between financially sophisticated and less-advantaged retirees[5][11][10].
- Several experts emphasize that Social Security significantly reduces income and wealth inequality by providing progressive, inflation-protected lifetime benefits, and they warn that deep benefit cuts or a shift toward more individualized accounts would dismantle one of the few remaining mechanisms restraining inequality in the United States[4][9][11].
- Bipartisan reform blueprints often center on raising the cap on taxable wages to cover about 90% of all earnings, coupled with modest payroll tax increases and more progressive benefit formulas, contending that these steps can substantially close the funding gap without imposing the very high marginal tax rates or sweeping across-the-board cuts criticized in the article[1][8][13].
- Some proposals seek to strengthen, rather than narrow, Social Security’s role as a universal earned benefit by expanding protections for low-income workers, people of color, survivors and disabled beneficiaries, arguing that targeted benefit expansions financed by progressive revenue measures would better address retirement wealth gaps than a uniform flat benefit[7][12][13].
- Analyses of retirement-age reforms caution that blanket increases in eligibility ages can disproportionately burden workers in physically demanding or lower-paid jobs, who often have shorter healthy working lives and lower life expectancy, and therefore recommend more nuanced approaches that vary retirement ages or benefit formulas by lifetime earnings rather than indexing ages solely to average longevity[2][6][8].
- Some commentators argue that transforming Social Security into a narrowly targeted anti-poverty program could weaken broad political support for the system and stigmatize recipients, making the program more vulnerable to future cutbacks compared with a universal structure where benefits are tied to workers’ contributions over their careers[7][13].