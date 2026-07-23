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The early 1900s were a very bad time to be a bird. On average, more than 5 million were killed every year — not for sustenance, but to feed perhaps the most frivolous of trades: plume-topped hats.
Ostentatious headwear made of egrets and other animals — some of which featured an entire taxidermied body — was so popular at the start of the 20th century that hunters swiftly wiped out 95% of Florida’s shore birds. As the feather supply dwindled, poachers started pillaging the rookeries of Pelican Island, north of the Everglades watershed, where one recalled seeing the heads and necks of young birds “hanging out of the nests by the hundreds.”
President Theodore Roosevelt was so alarmed by the wanton decimation of Florida’s wildlife that in 1903 he supposedly asked his staff, “Is there any law that will prevent me from declaring Pelican Island a federal bird reservation?” When Roosevelt was told there was not, since the island sat on federal property, he replied, “Very well, then I so declare it.” One executive order later, America’s first wildlife refuge was born.
Fast-forward to today and America’s wildlife refuge system has expanded to a remarkable 570 sites, spanning more than 95 million acres across all 50 states — havens of last resort for the millions of other species with which we share this planet.
But in late May, the Department of the Interior announced what it hailed as the largest proposed hunting expansion in agency history, which is currently under public-comment review. If this expansion is implemented, it would designate more than 95% of wildlife refuge lands available for hunting — many for the first time — and profanely invert the very idea of a “refuge” by transforming sanctuaries into arenas for blood sport.
In its press release, the Department of the Interior declared that “more than 14 million” Americans hunt and thus stand to benefit from this policy change, based on the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation.
But do the math: That’s barely 4% of the U.S. population — a special interest category so puny that it’s dwarfed by the number of Americans who hike (63 million), boat (47 million) and birdwatch (43 million, not including home sightings). Apparently, Americans prefer to shoot geese with a camera rather than a rifle.
Put another way, fully 96% of Americans choose not to maim wild animals for their own amusement. The interests of that near-unanimous majority deserve representation too.
Tragically, many of the organizations you’d expect to rally to the animals’ defense are nowhere to be found. The National Audubon Society, World Wildlife Fund and National Wildlife Federation have all been deafeningly silent — or worse, offered quiet support for the expansion — as the Trump administration’s desecration of wildlands leaves lasting stains on American soil.
You don’t need to be a political scientist to predict where such timidity leads. This month, the administration also moved to open the habitats of endangered wildlife nationwide to farming, drilling, mining and real estate development. And as environmental groups stand idly by, even America’s National Parks, the crown jewels of the great outdoors, are being clawed open for hunting and trapping.
Some hunters assert that, in fact, they are the true conservationists. Hunting fees, the argument goes, provide a vital source of funding — a dubious claim nobody seems to question. But when researchers actually crunched the numbers, they found that an estimated 94% of total funding for wildlife conservation and management actually comes from the non-hunting public.
Voicing the opinion of the silent majority, Elaine Leslie, former head of the National Park Service’s biological resources department, recently told the Associated Press, “I don’t want to take my young grandchildren to a park unit only to have a hunter drag a gutted elk they shot across a visitor center parking lot.”
Indeed, the aspiration to mount a Gaston-esque rack of antlers over the fireplace fuels wildlife population imbalances by driving hunters to shoot the biggest, strongest ungulates they can find — the exact animals natural selection would have favored.
Most Americans seem to intuitively understand that sport hunting isn’t a passive hobby — it’s preventable violence that disrupts migration and hibernation patterns and shatters animal families. Wolves, for instance, mate for life; when one is killed, the other loses a lifelong companion. No wonder the sound of a human voice has been shown to strike more fear into the hearts of wild animals than any nonhuman predator.
Humanity has already transformed 75% of the land on Earth, leaving less room with each passing year for what naturalist Henry Beston called the “other nations” of the animal world. With wildlife populations already in freefall, the least we can do is not unilaterally declare war on those who remain.
Ryan Huling is the author of “The Hidden Nations of Animals.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that America’s National Wildlife Refuge System was created specifically to shield vulnerable animals from exploitation, tracing its origins to President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1903 decision to establish Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge as a sanctuary for birds decimated by the plume trade[1][6].
Building on that history, the piece contends that wildlife refuges were intended as havens of last resort for diverse species, and that the modern mission of the system is conservation and restoration of wildlife and habitats for the benefit of present and future generations, not recreational killing[2][3][5].
The article criticizes a recent Interior Department proposal to dramatically expand hunting access on refuge lands, asserting that making more than 95% of refuge acreage available to hunting would invert the very concept of a “refuge” by transforming sanctuaries into venues for sport killing rather than protection.
The piece notes that the Interior Department cites an estimated 14 million hunters as beneficiaries of expanded access, but emphasizes that this represents only a small fraction of the U.S. population, compared with tens of millions who hike, boat and birdwatch, and therefore argues that current policy privileges a narrow special interest over a far larger non-hunting public.
The article further maintains that major environmental organizations, including prominent wildlife and conservation groups, have been conspicuously silent or even mildly supportive of the hunting expansion, and suggests that this timidity has allowed broader rollbacks of wildlife protections, including moves to open endangered species’ habitats to farming, drilling, mining and development[4].
To underscore that point, the piece links the refuge hunting proposal to wider regulatory changes under federal wildlife and environmental law, highlighting recent decisions to cancel longstanding “blanket protections” for threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, which critics warn will delay safeguards and expose fragile habitat to industrial activity[4].
The article challenges the common claim that hunters are “true conservationists” because of license fees and related funding, citing research that the vast majority of wildlife conservation and management money—an estimated 94%—comes from the non-hunting public, and arguing that this silent majority is underrepresented in policy debates.
The piece invokes the perspective of former National Park Service officials who object to normalizing hunting in park units, citing concerns about families encountering gutted animals near visitor facilities and about the broader impact of sport hunting on visitors’ experience of protected landscapes.
From an ecological standpoint, the article argues that trophy-focused hunting undermines natural selection by targeting the largest and strongest individuals, particularly in ungulate populations, and that this can create wildlife imbalances by removing the animals nature would have favored.
Ethically, the piece characterizes recreational hunting as preventable violence that not only kills individual animals but also disrupts migration and hibernation cycles and fractures family and social bonds, pointing to examples such as wolves that mate for life and suffer long-term impacts when one partner is killed.
Finally, the article situates the debate within a global context, noting that humanity has already transformed most of the planet’s land surface and that wildlife populations are in steep decline, and therefore argues that expanding hunting and development in refuges and other protected areas amounts to “declaring war” on the remaining “other nations” of the animal world.
Different views on the topic
In contrast, the Interior Department and many wildlife agencies emphasize that the National Wildlife Refuge System’s mission includes not only conservation but also “management” of fish, wildlife and plant resources and their habitats, and they argue that regulated hunting is a long-established, congressionally recognized “compatible use” that can be consistent with the system’s goals when carefully managed[2][3][5].
Supporters of hunting access contend that refuges are part of a broader public-lands framework that balances conservation with recreation and traditional uses, and they maintain that allowing activities such as hunting and fishing can strengthen public support for refuges, particularly in rural communities where these practices are embedded in local culture and history.
Many hunting advocates assert that hunters contribute significantly to wildlife management funding through license fees and excise taxes on firearms and ammunition, and they argue that this “user-pays” model has historically financed habitat restoration and species recovery, challenging the article’s portrayal of hunting as a net harm to conservation efforts.
Wildlife managers and some biologists point out that, in certain contexts, controlled hunting is used as a tool to manage overabundant species such as deer or geese, reduce crop damage, and prevent habitat degradation, and they argue that such interventions can be necessary to maintain ecological balance when natural predators are absent or diminished.
In response to criticism of recent Endangered Species Act changes, Interior officials and industry representatives argue that eliminating automatic “blanket protections” for all threatened species and moving to case-by-case protection plans will make regulation more flexible and tailored, allowing resources to be focused where they are most needed while reducing burdens on landowners and businesses[4].
These proponents further contend that requiring officials to consider economic impacts when designating critical habitat can lead to more balanced decisions that weigh conservation benefits against costs to communities and industries, rather than prioritizing wildlife protection alone[4].
Some organizations that work at the intersection of hunting and conservation argue that collaborative efforts with sportsmen’s groups have helped secure funding and political support for refuges and other protected areas, and they caution that alienating hunters could weaken coalitions that have historically defended public lands against more intensive development.
Additionally, many hunters frame their activity as an ethical means of obtaining meat and maintaining a direct relationship with the land, differentiating subsistence and food-oriented hunting from the caricature of purely trophy-driven “blood sport” invoked in the article, and asserting that personal standards of fair chase and respect for animals are integral to modern hunting culture.