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When we imagine a threat to free speech, we picture a ban — a law forbidding certain words, a prosecutor charging a dissenter, an official with a censor’s stamp. That picture is increasingly obsolete. The gravest threats to expression today rarely announce themselves as censorship. They take the form of ordinary administration turned to punishment — a grant frozen in reprisal, a clearance revoked over a dissenting view and, most insidiously, a damaging official label affixed to a company for the positions it has taken. The designation does quietly what the censor’s order once did openly.
I call this expressive governance — the use of routine administrative tools to punish disfavored views while preserving the appearance of business as usual. The government issues no prohibition and prosecutes no speaker. It deploys an administrative instrument against the speaker instead, pointing to a managerial or security rationale that, on its face, appears to lie within the government’s discretion.
A case now in federal court in California shows how it works. After the artificial-intelligence company Anthropic publicly maintained that it would not allow its models to be used for autonomous weapons or mass surveillance — and declined contract terms that would have required otherwise — the government labeled it a “supply-chain risk to national security,” a designation historically reserved for foreign adversaries, and moved to sever Anthropic’s commercial relationships across the federal defense ecosystem. The label was framed as a security judgment. But the timing, the naming of a single company and the sheer disproportion of the response point to something else: retaliation for protected speech, accomplished through an administrative tag. A federal court has already preliminarily blocked the government from enforcing the core designation while the case proceeds. The court is set to hear the parties’ summary-judgment arguments on July 30 — a ruling that could decide whether the label survives at all. (I filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case, supporting the company.)
What makes this tactic so effective is precisely what makes it hard to stop. The instruments are facially neutral — nothing in a supply-chain designation announces a viewpoint. The decisions are discretionary, the very terrain on which courts have long declined to second-guess the executive. And the justification typically arrives afterward, pitched at a comfortably vague altitude: “national security,” “supply-chain risk,” “mission alignment.” The result is a mode of governance that produces the silencing effect of censorship while presenting to a judge as routine paperwork. The “chilling effect” courts once treated as censorship’s unintended byproduct has become the instrument itself.
The danger does not stop with the target. Nearly every institution through which Americans speak and learn — TV networks, universities, digital platforms, the firms that build the tools we use to find and share information — depends, directly or through its owners, on federal contracts, grants, licenses or approvals. Most news outlets themselves hold no federal licenses or contracts, but their owners often do — the Washington Post’s Jeff Bezos built Amazon, whose cloud division is a major defense contractor, and owns the aerospace firm Blue Origin, so the dependency runs one level up. Each dependency is a lever. When one company is punished for a public position, every similarly situated speaker takes the lesson: a disfavored view may invite quiet reprisal. The chill is structural. It shrinks the space for debate across an entire class of speakers, not just the one in the headlines.
Here is the frustrating part: The legal principles needed to address this are not in doubt. The government may not use coercion to suppress disfavored speech, and it may not do indirectly what the Constitution forbids it to do directly. Courts applied exactly these principles when they struck down executive orders targeting law firms by name for their advocacy. The principle is clear and solid; the problem is applying it to this new administrative strategy. The legal doctrine was built to reject bans, not labels, and it lacks a reliable way to surface an illicit motive when the government has dressed its action in the language of discretion.
So I have proposed a method — not a new constitutional test, and not a rollback of the executive’s legitimate authority, but a disciplined way for judges to ask three questions in sequence.
The first is the simplest: Where did this power come from? When an administrative tool is turned against speech or the infrastructure that carries it, a court should require the government to point to clear congressional authorization — a clear-statement requirement familiar from other corners of the law. What statute authorizes the executive to brand a domestic American company a foreign-adversary security risk at all? If none does, the case is over before motive ever comes up.
From there, the burden of proof should shift. Can a claimant show both a pattern that points to viewpoint bias on the government’s part — suspicious timing, a company singled out by name, officials’ own statements — and a dependency the government can exploit? Officials are rarely as discreet as one might assume: The executive orders against the law firms named their advocacy on their face, and in the Anthropic case the Defense secretary denounced the company’s “arrogance,” “rhetoric” and “ideology” in the very post announcing the label. If yes to both showings, the government should have to prove, on the record, that it would have acted identically for legitimate reasons. That a decision is discretionary and hard to see is a reason to look harder, not to wave it through.
And the third: Does the target belong to the class I call expressive intermediaries — a newspaper, a platform, an AI system, the kind of entity that shapes how the rest of us find and understand information? If so, a presumption should attach. A vague invocation of “national security” cannot carry the day; the government must come forward with neutral criteria stated in advance, individualized evidence and real procedural safeguards. A government acting on legitimate reasons rarely needs to hide them.
This framework cuts both ways, which is the point. A different court recently declined to block an executive order precisely because the government carried this burden: statutory authority on point, an articulated security rationale, and a record free of retaliatory statements.
The government remains free to disagree with a speaker and, with valid justification, to decline its terms and to take its business elsewhere. What officials may not do is convert the instruments of administration into instruments of punishment. The task now is to give courts the tools to tell the difference — before the label becomes the censor’s new stamp.
Simona Grossi is a professor of law at LMU Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that the central contemporary threat to free speech is not formal bans or prosecutions but “expressive governance” — the use of ordinary administrative tools (contracts, grants, security clearances, regulatory designations) to punish disfavored viewpoints while preserving the appearance of routine governance.[1][2]
It contends that actions such as freezing a grant, revoking a clearance, or affixing a damaging “national security” or “supply‑chain risk” label can function like censorship when deployed in retaliation for speech, even though they are framed as neutral managerial or security decisions within executive discretion.[1][2]
The piece uses the federal government’s designation of Anthropic, an artificial‑intelligence company, as a “supply‑chain risk to national security” after the company publicly rejected the use of its models for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance as a paradigmatic example of expressive governance: a single company historically treated like a foreign adversary, punished through a label seemingly tied to security but arguably triggered by its publicly stated positions.[1][2]
The article stresses that these tactics create a structural chilling effect: because media companies, technology platforms, universities, and other information intermediaries often depend directly or indirectly on federal contracts, grants, licenses, or approvals, punishing one actor for its public stance sends a warning to many similarly situated speakers, shrinking the space for debate across an entire sector.[1][2]
It emphasizes that existing First Amendment principles already forbid the government from using coercion to suppress disfavored views or achieving indirectly what the Constitution bars directly, noting prior cases in which courts struck down executive orders that singled out law firms by name for their advocacy.[1][2]
However, the piece argues that current doctrine is poorly equipped to address retaliation cloaked in discretionary administrative form: courts are accustomed to invalidating overt bans, not uncovering illicit motives behind neutral‑looking labels, and tend to defer heavily to executive judgments in procurement and security matters.[1][2]
To respond, the article proposes a three‑part judicial framework: first, a clear‑statement requirement that forces the government to identify explicit congressional authorization before turning an administrative instrument against speech or the infrastructure that carries it; second, a burden‑shifting rule under which, once a claimant shows both evidence of viewpoint‑linked targeting and a dependency the government can exploit, the government must prove it would have acted the same way for legitimate reasons; and third, an evidentiary presumption of “systemic distortion” when the executive targets “expressive intermediaries” such as newspapers, platforms, or AI systems that shape how society finds and understands information.[1][2]
The piece suggests that when expressive intermediaries are targeted, vague invocations of “national security” or “mission alignment” should no longer suffice; instead, courts should require neutral criteria stated in advance, individualized evidence, and genuine procedural safeguards, on the premise that a government acting for legitimate reasons rarely needs to obscure its rationale.[1][2]
It further notes that this framework is designed to “cut both ways”: it does not invent a new constitutional test or dismantle ordinary deference to executive administration, but rather allocates proof and construes authority so that genuine managerial decisions remain protected while viewpoint‑based retaliation masquerading as routine administration becomes detectable and remediable.[1][2]
Finally, the article contends that the urgent task for courts is to distinguish between legitimate executive management and punitive expressive governance before administrative labels become the functional equivalent of the censor’s stamp, quietly restricting the range of views that can be safely expressed by key institutions in the information ecosystem.[1][2]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some civil‑liberties commentary continues to argue that traditional, direct censorship — such as laws restricting speech, criminal prosecutions, or formal school speech codes — remains a predominant threat to expressive freedom, pointing to recent legislative efforts to classify a wide range of student speech as “bullying” or “unsupportive” and to punish it under vague and overbroad standards.[7]
Related critiques suggest that, rather than quietly receding, explicit censorship is being rebranded under protective language: for instance, a column from a Washington‑based policy institute describes how universities and legislatures have sanctioned students for exposing wrongdoing or expressing unpopular views, labeling their speech as “bullying” in ways that directly curtail dissent, indicating that bans and disciplinary measures are still very much “in.”[7]
Other legal scholarship highlights “weaponized lawsuits” funded by wealthy private actors as a more salient contemporary danger to press freedom, arguing that strategic litigation designed to bankrupt or intimidate media outlets can effectively silence critical reporting without relying on executive procurement tools or administrative labels.
Press‑freedom advocates and human‑rights organizations often frame the main threat to free expression as corporate content moderation and platform policy, not executive contracting decisions; a detailed report by Human Rights Watch, for example, documents thousands of instances in which Meta’s enforcement of its “dangerous organizations and individuals” policy and other rules allegedly suppressed peaceful speech about human‑rights abuses and political events, describing this pattern as “systemic censorship” by a private intermediary rather than by government procurement.[5]
Research on online violence against journalists points in another direction as well, stressing that coordinated harassment, threats, and reputational attacks — frequently seeded by political actors but carried out via social media — drive self‑censorship and withdrawal from public debate, suggesting that social coercion and intimidation, rather than administrative labels, are presently among the most powerful silencers of speech.[4]
Psychological studies of cancel culture similarly argue that public shaming and cyberbullying campaigns create intense anxiety, social isolation, and self‑censorship, portraying the primary “bullying” threat to expression as emanating from networked publics and online mobs rather than from executive agencies acting through contracts or clearances.[6]
Some free‑speech advocates maintain that government discretion in procurement, licensing, and security assessments is both necessary and legitimate, warning that subjecting routine contracting or risk designations to heightened judicial suspicion whenever speech is nearby could unduly hobble the executive’s ability to manage national‑security supply chains, select competent vendors, or respond quickly to emerging threats.[3]
From this perspective, commentators emphasize that the First Amendment does not guarantee access to government contracts or subsidies and that officials retain broad authority to choose their business partners, so long as they do not impose direct speech bans; they argue that focusing on expressive governance risks conflating hard‑edged but permissible policy choices with unconstitutional censorship.[3]
Finally, some press‑freedom and civil‑rights groups frame the central challenge as insufficient state action to protect speakers, not excessive executive retaliation: reports on online violence against women journalists, for instance, call for stronger institutional safeguards, platform accountability, and legal remedies, implicitly suggesting that the more pressing problem is government and corporate inaction in the face of private bullying, rather than abuse of administrative instruments to punish viewpoints.[4][6]