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It’s right there in his name: Sen. Mark Warner for months has been on a tear to warn Americans of President Trump’s designs to disrupt the midterm elections.
The Democrat from Virginia first got my attention in late March with a four-alarm op-ed in the New York Times. The sober, plugged-in Warner, the vice chair and a former chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, began by noting that the United States has for a decade “rightly focused on shoring up our elections against foreign meddling” after Russia’s chicanery in the 2016 presidential race.
“But,” Warner added chillingly, “I fear that foreign interference is no longer the most pressing danger to our elections. It is increasingly evident that the greatest threat now comes from inside our own government.”
From Trump, that is. And the president’s dud of a prime-time speech last Thursday, mendaciously and baselessly calling U.S. elections “catastrophically short” of being safe from rigging, only confirmed Warner’s fears: that Trump is creating a pretext to usurp the states’ constitutional authority over midterm elections that are expected to go badly for his party.
And if Warner has fears, so should we all.
For days before Trump’s televised talk, in which he promised “really big news,” Warner prebutted the president’s expected points on social media. There is “no evidence of any successful interference in our voting systems,” he narrated in a video post. In another post on X, Warner wrote, “Trump is going to try and create a pretext for massive interference” this fall. “Buckle up. Follow the facts. Don’t let him stoke hysterics about an election that was audited, investigated, and fair.”
After the speech, Warner was quick with his rebuttal: “Well folks, as expected, Trump revealed essentially nothing new. His speech was just lies & long-debunked conspiracies about the 2020 election. This is all just a prelude to interfere in our midterms — don’t fall for it.”
“I think even the White House thought it was a flop,” Warner told me this week.
That doesn’t mean Warner is letting down his guard, or ceasing his warnings. Hardly. “Until there’s pushback, he’ll keep grabbing power,” he said when we spoke. “And if grabbing more power means interfering in the election, that may be what we’re looking at.”
Why pay attention to Warner? After a successful term as a moderate governor (in the process helping to turn Virginia blue), Warner was elected in 2008 to the first of three terms in the Senate and arrived boasting of being a “radical centrist.” He’s no bomb-thrower. Warner so resists partisanship that he once declined to head the Senate Democrats’ campaign committee.
And for three terms — Warner is up for a fourth term in November and the Cook Political Report rates his chances as “solid” — he’s forged working partnerships with Republican senators, including former Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Saxby Chambliss of Georgia, on national security and fiscal policy. Or he did, before Trump made such bipartisan relationships grounds for sacking in Republican primaries.
In the pre-Trump era, I covered Warner’s prolonged, ultimately unsuccessful struggles with Chambliss to sell a comprehensive deficit-reduction plan that would reduce the projected debt by $4 trillion over a decade. Then came Trump, who in his first term added more than twice that amount to the debt.
The combination of Trump’s autocratic outrages and a dearth of willing Republican partners has done what seemed impossible: radicalized Warner.
He told me his concerns about Trump took root last year, as the president purged intelligence and investigative officials simply for telling the truth. Like about Russia’s machinations to influence U.S. voters (in Trump’s favor) since 2016. Or about Trump’s maneuvering to overturn his 2020 defeat.
In January, when Trump was reminded during an interview with a group of New York Times reporters that in 2020 he’d threatened to use the National Guard to seize ballot boxes, the president blurted, “Well, I should have.” Later that month, his now-departed intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard, accompanied the FBI on a raid to seize 2020 ballots and voting machine records in Fulton County, Ga., the heavily Democratic county that includes Atlanta — on Trump’s orders, she said.
Then in February, the Washington Post reported on a draft executive order that would have Trump cite foreign threats as the basis to declare a national security emergency and take over the midterm elections. It would require hand-counting paper ballots, re-registering voters with proof of citizenship, banning most mail ballots and authorizing federal agencies to identify ineligible voters.
By March, Warner had seen enough to write the op-ed that was his highest-profile heads-up to date about the president’s possible intentions. In it, he presciently described just what Trump would do in last week’s address regarding China: “selectively release fragments of existing intelligence collection, stripping out caveats and context in ways that create a distorted impression of a threat.”
It’s mind-blowing that the president who’s gutted the federal apparati for detecting foreign election-security threats would now be fishing for old threats to justify an election takeover. Or that he’d target China — where he visited just two months ago, toasted Xi Jinping as “my friend” and invited him to the White House in September — as the culprit. On Tuesday, Trump was dismissive when a reporter asked what consequences China might suffer: “It took place a long time ago. I think China’s maybe a little bit different today.”
Again, Warner shot back online: “Unbelievable — so Trump claims an election was stolen from him… now doesn’t seem to care? If it wasn’t clear before, it should be clear now: all these claims of stolen elections are just a pretext to justify interference in the midterms.”
He takes heart that scores of civil society groups and “hoards” of lawyers are preparing for the worst. But, as Warner wrote in his op-ed, others in Congress, state and local governments, courts and the national security community must do their part. “Most of all, the American people must remain vigilant.”
We’ve been warned.
Bluesky: @jackiecalmes
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that the most serious current threat to U.S. elections is no longer foreign interference but efforts by the Trump administration itself to override state control of voting and use federal power to manipulate outcomes, echoing concerns Warner has voiced that domestic interference now eclipses dangers from Russia or China.[7][17]
Building on Warner’s New York Times op-ed, the piece contends that Trump and close allies have explored a draft executive order to declare a baseless “national emergency” over foreign meddling, creating a pretext to nationalize elections, ban mail ballots and many voting machines, force hurried re-registration with proof of citizenship, and insert federal agencies into voter verification in ways that would sideline states’ constitutional role.[9][17]
The column describes Trump’s recent prime-time address on election security as a flop substantively but deeply alarming, portraying it as a barrage of falsehoods and long-debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, selectively releasing fragments of intelligence about China without caveats or context to exaggerate a threat and justify sweeping federal intervention in the midterms.[8][11][17]
The article emphasizes Warner’s insistence that there is no evidence of successful interference in U.S. voting systems, noting that repeated audits and investigations — including reviews overseen or endorsed by Republicans — have found no significant fraud in 2020 and no credible intelligence showing foreign actors changed vote counts, thereby undercutting Trump’s claims of rigged elections.[11][13][15]
To show that this is not simply a partisan fight, the piece highlights Warner’s long record as a “radical centrist” and bipartisan dealmaker on national security and fiscal policy, noting that Trump’s autocratic behavior — including purges of intelligence and investigative officials for telling unwelcome truths — has “radicalized” a senator who previously resisted partisan combat.[4][7]
The column places Trump’s current push to “take over” and nationalize elections in a broader pattern, linking it to years of efforts to revive the Big Lie about 2020, attack mail voting, discredit voting machines, and stack election administration jobs with loyalists who embrace unfounded fraud claims, all of which Calmes and other observers have described as attempts to rig future elections and erode public faith in democratic processes.[12][14][10]
Finally, the article echoes Warner’s warning that Trump is laying the groundwork to interfere with and potentially override the midterm results if his party fares poorly, urging civil society groups, lawyers, elected officials, courts and the national security community to prepare for an institutional test of democracy — and stressing that ordinary Americans must remain vigilant and refuse to be stampeded by manufactured hysteria over “stolen” elections.[1][6][16]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, Trump has repeatedly argued that U.S. elections are dangerously vulnerable to hacking, exploitation and foreign interference, asserting in his latest national address that “evidence shows” the American voting system is exposed to unprecedented levels of manipulation and using declassified documents to claim that foreign actors — especially China — targeted the 2020 and 2018 contests, a narrative offered as justification for sweeping new federal controls.[8][11]
Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was “rigged” and that “bad things happened,” and has told supporters he will “lead a movement” to ban mail ballots and voting machines, framing these steps as necessary to stop alleged Democratic cheating rather than as an attempt to restrict access to the ballot.[10][12]
The president and some Republican allies argue that in certain Democrat-led jurisdictions there is “terrible corruption” in the conduct and counting of votes, and Trump has said that if states “can’t count the votes legally and honestly” the federal government “should take it over,” describing states as mere agents of the federal government in elections and implying Washington has both the right and responsibility to step in.[1][3]
Trump and supporters of stricter voting laws contend that measures like enhanced proof-of-citizenship requirements and aggressive voter verification are needed to prevent noncitizen voting and other forms of fraud, even as critics point out that repeated studies have found noncitizen voting to be vanishingly rare and that such proposals would likely disenfranchise eligible voters.[13][2]
Many Trump-aligned Republicans have raised alarms about the security of electronic voting machines and the expansion of mail-in voting, arguing that paper-only hand counts and tighter controls on absentee ballots would improve transparency and public confidence, even though election officials and security experts have warned that eliminating widely used technologies and methods could create new problems rather than solve documented ones.[5][12]
Some conservative commentators and outlets portray Warner’s warnings and Calmes’ critiques as partisan attempts to delegitimize Trump and preemptively cast doubt on any future Republican wins, suggesting that Democrats and their allies are using rhetoric about a potential “steal” of the midterms in the same way they previously invoked Russia-related concerns — as a political weapon rather than a neutral defense of election integrity.[2][11]