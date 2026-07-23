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Somewhere in Los Angeles this year, someone will get home who otherwise wouldn’t have. You’ll never learn her name. There will be no headline, no celebration, no council resolution — only an unremarkable Tuesday that ends the way Tuesdays are supposed to end. The same non-story will eventually play out in more than a dozen other metro areas where autonomous vehicles will serve as cabs.
Last year, 36,640 Americans died in traffic crashes. That was the fewest since 2019, yet it still works out to more than 100 fatalities per day. The new generation of vehicles quietly accumulating mileage on our streets offers enormous promise to bring the number down more and more each year.
Over at Marginal Revolution, economist Alex Tabarrok reminds us that as of March, Waymo’s driverless vehicles had logged more than 220 million miles across five of its key areas of operation. Compared with human drivers on the same roads over the same period, and counting every crash regardless of fault, Waymos were involved in 94% fewer crashes causing serious or fatal injury. They also experienced 93% fewer injury crashes involving pedestrians and 82% fewer airbag deployments.
Waymo’s data covers only mapped city streets, and serious crashes are rare enough that the counts behind these percentages are small. But its analyses, one of which was done alongside reinsurance company Swiss Re, are peer-reviewed, the crash reports go to federal regulators and no one has produced a competing dataset showing anything different.
So, who is working to slow this happy development? Tabarrok points to trial lawyers. The American Assn. for Justice has been lobbying against AV legislation for the better part of a decade. American auto insurance pays out somewhere between $180 billion and $220 billion each year, and litigating ordinary collisions is big business. (Tabarrok’s fix is an elegant one used in Britain since 2018: Insure the vehicle rather than the driver, pay the victim directly and let the insurer recover from the manufacturer if the software erred.)
But lawyers turn out to be the junior partners here. Brian Chau, tech policy expert and executive director of Alliance for the Future, looked at the paper trail and found that labor unions account for 78% of the entities opposing AVs in various forms, 54% of those engaged in lobbying and close to 70% of the money spent. While Chau concedes that his measures are imperfect, they are directionally correct.
Behind the anti-AV campaign is the fear of job losses for union members. Such fear is understandable for the more than 4 million Americans who drive for a living, including long haul truckers, delivery drivers, bus drivers and chauffeurs. At the same time, automation tends to replace tasks rather than whole occupations, as MIT’s David Autor showed in his remarkable 2015 paper, “Why are there still so many jobs?”
Autor argues that making one step in a chain cheaper due to automation raises the value of every step that still requires a person, such as loading, the last mile of transit, distribution or dispatch. And AVs go only where the streets have been mapped block by block. Therefore, we may end up with fewer drivers but just as many good jobs in transportation.
We’ve seen this movie before. When ATMs began spreading through American banks, it seemed obvious that the machine dispensing cash would dispense with the bank teller. Something more interesting happened: As ATMs made branches cheaper to operate, banks opened more of them. Tellers spent less time counting out twenties and more time performing tasks machines could not. They became more involved in customer service, sales and other forms of relationship banking.
Technology automated a task and rearranged the work around it. The country has gone through this process at a large scale with the automation of farming.
It didn’t happen without displacement or pain. But protecting workers is not the same thing as protecting every job exactly as it exists today.
This is where I believe unions are making a mistake. A labor movement built for the modern economy could devote itself to training, certification and helping workers acquire skills that become more valuable as technology changes. It could help a truck driver become a fleet supervisor, a remote operator, a logistics specialist or whatever other occupation emerges around autonomous transportation that neither you nor I can predict today.
Instead, too many unions choose political power as their business model. Faced with technology that threatens an existing job, they lobby the government to preserve the job. That’s bad economics in any industry. In this one, it carries an additional cost. Delaying AV deployment might protect jobs in their current form, at least for a while, but it prolongs the use of what we’ll someday recognize was a primitive technology that killed tens of thousands of Americans every year.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Waymo’s autonomous vehicles already demonstrate a substantial, measurable safety benefit compared with human drivers, citing peer‑reviewed analyses showing roughly 90% or more reductions in serious‑injury crashes, injury crashes overall, and airbag‑deployment crashes when operating on mapped city streets.[1][2][3][11][14][15]
Building on this evidence, the piece contends that these safety gains are not theoretical but real and accumulating, with Waymo’s own data indicating that over tens of millions of driverless miles, dozens of serious or fatal crashes and hundreds of injury crashes have been avoided compared with what would be expected if humans had driven the same routes.[1][2][3][5][11]
The column highlights that Waymo’s safety record has been scrutinized in collaboration with outside experts, including Swiss Re, whose analysis of insurance claims found sharply lower rates of property damage and bodily injury for Waymo vehicles than for human‑driven cars, reinforcing the claim that this technology can save lives and reduce harm.[3][4][7][9][14]
In light of these findings, the article suggests that the quiet, headline‑free prevention of crashes—such as an uneventful commute that ends safely instead of in injury or death—is the true measure of the technology’s promise, even if the public rarely sees or celebrates these avoided tragedies.[2][11][14]
The piece argues that, despite the safety benefits, powerful interests are working to slow deployment, pointing first to trial lawyers who profit from conventional auto‑collision litigation and whose national trade group has long opposed autonomous vehicle legislation that could simplify insurance and reduce lawsuits.[8]
The article then emphasizes that organized labor plays an even larger role in resistance, asserting that unions heavily dominate lobbying and spending against autonomous vehicles because of fears that millions of professional drivers—truckers, delivery drivers, bus drivers and chauffeurs—could lose their current jobs.
While acknowledging that such fears are understandable, the column draws on work by MIT economist David Autor to argue that automation typically replaces tasks rather than entire occupations, making human‑centered work such as loading, dispatch, last‑mile coordination and supervision more valuable as machines take over specific driving tasks.[8]
To make this point more concrete, the article recalls the spread of ATMs: rather than eliminating bank tellers, automation changed their role, reducing routine cash‑handling and expanding customer service, sales and “relationship banking,” which the piece uses as an analogy for how transportation jobs might evolve around autonomous fleets.[8]
Extending the analogy further, the article notes that large‑scale automation in agriculture brought painful displacement but ultimately transformed the economy, and suggests that the goal should be to protect workers’ livelihoods and mobility rather than preserve each job exactly as it exists today.
Consequently, the piece criticizes unions for relying on political power to freeze the status quo, arguing that a forward‑looking labor movement would instead focus on training, certification and skill development so that current drivers can become fleet supervisors, remote operators, logistics specialists or other emerging roles around autonomous transportation.
Finally, the article contends that delaying broader adoption of autonomous vehicles to preserve existing driving jobs carries a humanitarian cost, because it extends reliance on what the piece describes as a “primitive” human‑driving technology that continues to kill tens of thousands of Americans on the roads every year.[8][11][13]
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s optimism, some safety experts and journalists caution that even Waymo’s tens or hundreds of millions of driverless miles remain a small fraction of the trillions of miles driven annually by humans in the United States, meaning the data, while encouraging, may not yet capture rare but catastrophic edge‑case failures or performance under all road and weather conditions.[6][7][15]
Additionally, investigative reporting has noted that much of the available crash and claims data originates from Waymo itself or studies conducted in partnership with the company, prompting some observers to call for more independent, third‑party evaluations and standardized, transparent reporting before drawing broad conclusions about autonomous vehicles being definitively safer than human drivers.[6][7][15]
Some coverage highlights that Waymo’s operations are still concentrated in a limited set of well‑mapped urban areas, suggesting that performance metrics gathered in cities such as Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Austin may not translate directly to rural roads, complex weather environments or regions with different infrastructure and driving cultures.[6][7][12][15]
Moreover, recent reports have documented close calls and unnerving incidents—such as vehicles hesitating in intersections, obstructing traffic, or failing to behave in the way nearby humans expect—which, even when they do not result in crashes or injuries, fuel public skepticism about how these systems handle unpredictable real‑world interactions.[6][7][10]
At the same time, some experts interviewed in academic and news analyses stress that while crash and claims reductions are important, policymakers must also weigh novel risks introduced by autonomous systems, including software bugs, sensor malfunctions, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the possibility of systemic errors that could affect many vehicles simultaneously.[12][15]
Safety advocates and local officials in several cities have therefore urged a cautious, incremental rollout, arguing that regulators should continue to require strong oversight, clear liability frameworks and robust incident‑reporting rules, rather than allowing rapid expansion solely on the basis of company‑provided data and projections of long‑term benefits.[6][7][15]
Labor organizations representing truck drivers, delivery workers and other professional drivers regularly warn that large‑scale deployment of autonomous vehicles threatens to displace middle‑class jobs that support families and communities, and argue that promises of retraining or new roles in logistics and fleet management remain speculative compared with the immediate risk of lost income.
In this context, union leaders often contend that slowing or shaping the rollout of autonomous vehicles through legislation and collective bargaining is a legitimate form of protecting workers’ economic security, even if it runs counter to industry claims that rapid deployment would maximize safety benefits and efficiency gains.[15]
Finally, some consumer advocates and residents assert that public trust has not yet caught up with the technology, pointing to lingering discomfort with riding in a vehicle with no human driver and arguing that communities should retain the ability to set limits on where and how autonomous fleets operate until confidence is built through long‑term, independently verified safety performance.[6][7][15]