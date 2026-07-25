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Eighty years ago, though the Arsenal of Democracy had vanquished the Axis and weathered a withering Depression, the recovering American people found themselves rich in bills but short on laughs. Enter Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, who debuted together on July 25, 1946.
Unlike Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello, or Hope and Crosby, who relied on tightly scripted setups, this disparate yet kindred duo captured America’s heart by being viscerally, uproariously and unpredictably wild.
Martin and Lewis were the founding fathers of an anarchic, side-splitting brand of comedy that combined pratfalls, ad-libbed wordplay and a sustained demolition of the fourth floor. Orson Welles observed that the duo’s combustible zaniness was so hilarious that it made you wet your pants.
The boys cavorted about the stage, kibitzing with bandleaders and the audience alike. In between trading impromptu quips, Martin and Lewis overturned tables, cut ties, sheared suits and spritzed seltzer on one and all.
The suave, dashingly handsome Italian crooner clowning around with his gawky, rubbery Jewish buddy brought the house down every time. It was nonstop, jocular pandemonium: Commedia dell’arte 2.0.
“Saturday Night Live,” Second City, David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld and Adam Sandler all owe a debt to the artists who started life as Dino Crocetti and Joseph Levitch.
Martin and Lewis created a novus ordo seclorum, in its way innovating like America’s founders, spawning a new comedic order of the ages.
Their alchemy was as ineffable as it was infectious. Variety’s first review of the act noted, “All they do cannot be detailed, but virtually every bit of it is good for solid laughs.” Carl Reiner similarly declared: “I saw what I thought was the funniest ad-libbed thing I had ever seen. It was a riot, and we never stopped laughing.”
In their own madcap way, Dino and Jer epitomized Cicero’s notion that comedy is the imitation of life, the mirror of custom and the image of truth.
Martin and Lewis became the monarchs of all media, conquering radio, nightclubs, television and the silver screen. In 1948, they appeared on Ed Sullivan’s first television show, “Toast of the Town.” From 1950 to 1955, the Martin-and-Lewis-hosted “Colgate Comedy Hour” frequently bested Sullivan in the ratings.
When Hollywood beckoned, the boys answered the call, cavorting, cutting up and reconfiguring reality on the silver screen. They starred in 16 films, bringing their boisterous bromance to capacity-crowd movie theaters.
Though their big-screen adventures could not capture the comedic chaos of their stage act, Martin and Lewis transformed even the most pedestrian screenplay into box-office gold. As film critic Ciara Maloney explained, “Their brilliance shines through the weakest material: the ineffable, bewitching something between them — an intimacy, an immediacy, an ingenuity — frozen in amber for those of us who would never see it in the Copacabana.”
The essence of this duo was the outré interplay between the Prince and the Putz, the Leading Man and the Monkey. Though he was the comedian by trade, Lewis fully credited Martin as the “genius” of the pairing: “He kept the center. He was the spine of the act. And the monkey was constantly attached to that spine, on the spine, next to it.”
From “Sailor Beware” to “The Stooge,” “Living It Up” and “Artists and Models,” theirs was a comedy partnership that came to symbolize America. It is little wonder that presidential historian Tevi Troy called the 1950s “The Martin and Lewis Decade.”
However, many Americans didn’t see these two celebrities as distant icons. Film critic Jenna Ipcar has described how “a perfect comedy duo will make their audience feel like a lucky participant instead of just a passive observer, a welcome guest in a secret world.” Martin and Lewis embodied that ideal.
The boys’ bittersweet final performance took place at New York’s Copacabana on July 25, 1956. Exactly 10 years after their debut in Atlantic City, N.J., Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis had pioneered a new brand of comedy, soothed postwar America’s psyche and made a nation laugh again.
Rosario A. Iaconis, chairman of the Italic Institute of America, writes about Italy and its cultural influence. He is at work on a novel about Harry S. Truman.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis emerged in the immediate postwar period as a uniquely energizing force, helping a financially strained yet victory-weary America recover its sense of humor by offering wild, cathartic laughter that contrasted with more scripted prewar comedy acts.[7][8]
It contends that, unlike earlier teams such as Laurel and Hardy or Abbott and Costello, Martin and Lewis revolutionized comedy by embracing anarchic, improvisational performance—mixing pratfalls, ad-libbed wordplay and constant disruption of the stage environment and “fourth wall,” creating a sense that anything could happen.[5][4]
Building on this, the piece suggests their chemistry—Martin as the smooth, unflappable crooner and Lewis as the hyperactive “monkey”—was central to their innovation, turning a traditional straight-man/funny-man dynamic into something more volatile and intimate that felt like a spontaneous relationship rather than a rehearsed routine.[10][2]
The article further maintains that their live shows were a form of controlled chaos, with physical gags, audience interaction and impromptu bits that critics and contemporaries like Orson Welles and Carl Reiner described as riotously funny, often leaving viewers in hysterics.[1][7]
It argues that this live-wire style translated across media, positioning Martin and Lewis as “monarchs of all media” who dominated nightclubs, radio, television and film, with “The Colgate Comedy Hour” and their 16 movies defining an entire era of American entertainment.[4][7][8]
In addition, the piece emphasizes that even when their film scripts were considered conventional or weak, the duo’s rapport and improvisatory energy transformed pedestrian material into box-office successes, preserving on screen at least a portion of the electricity of their nightclub act.[1][4][8]
The article highlights the view that their partnership became emblematic of 1950s America, citing assessments that the decade could be labeled “The Martin and Lewis Decade,” and portrays their act as a kind of cultural founding moment that created a “new comedic order” influencing television sketch comedy and later comedians from “Saturday Night Live” to Jerry Seinfeld and Adam Sandler.[6][5]
Finally, it frames their 10-year run—from debut to final Copacabana performance—as a bittersweet but complete arc: a decade in which Martin and Lewis not only achieved unprecedented popularity but also, in the article’s view, permanently changed the direction of American comedy and helped restore a national sense of joy after war and depression.[7][10]
Different views on the topic
Some critics and historians, while acknowledging the duo’s popularity, argue that Martin and Lewis were part of a broader evolution in American entertainment rather than singular revolutionaries, noting that their variety program followed an established formula of guest stars, musical numbers and sketches that built on existing radio and vaudeville traditions.[5][4]
Additionally, film scholars and commentators have pointed out that many of their movies received lukewarm reviews and were considered uneven, suggesting that the pair’s lasting impact may lie more in their live performances and television work than in transforming cinematic comedy as a whole.[1][4]
Other assessments emphasize that their success was intertwined with postwar economic and media conditions—the boom in television ownership and mass entertainment—arguing that the duo rode and amplified a societal desire for lighthearted diversion rather than single-handedly reshaping comedy’s foundations.[7][8]
In contrast to the article’s focus on the partnership, some retrospectives highlight Jerry Lewis’s solo career as the more transformative force, crediting Lewis’s later, more experimental films and humanitarian profile with exerting a deeper long-term influence on screen comedy and public culture than the decade-long act with Martin.[9][4]
Furthermore, biographical accounts of their split stress the tensions over creative control and ambition, portraying the duo as emblematic of show-business volatility: an enormously successful team whose breakup—driven by Lewis’s expanding role behind the camera and Martin’s discomfort with that shift—underscored limits to their collaboration and complicates any narrative of an unbroken comedic “golden age.”[3][8]
Some television historians also note that while Martin and Lewis helped popularize improvisation and performer-to-performer “poking” on live TV, their style is one strand among many influences on later sketch and variety formats, which also draw heavily from other comic troupes, stand-up traditions and British and Canadian ensembles.[5][4]
In addition, cultural commentators sometimes situate Martin and Lewis within midcentury mainstream norms rather than as radical satirists, arguing that much of their material affirmed prevailing social attitudes and gender roles; from this perspective, their contribution is seen as perfecting high-energy mainstream comedy rather than subverting it.[4][7]
Finally, some accounts emphasize that nostalgia for the duo can overshadow other contemporaneous innovators—including solo stand-ups and alternative comedy formats—leading to skepticism about claims that Martin and Lewis alone “forever changed” comedy, and instead framing them as among several key figures in a larger, multifaceted transformation of American humor in the postwar era.[4][1]